One Lebanese pilgrim died of heart attack after performing hajj rituals in Mecca

Muslim pilgrims sit around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj
BEIRUT: A Lebanese pilgrim died as a result of a heart attack after performing hajj rituals in Mecca, National News Agency reported on  Saturday.

The pilgrim was identified as Abdallah Amin Hassan and hailed  from the south Lebanon village of Arab Salim.

His body was transferred to his village for burial.

 

 

 

