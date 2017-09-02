BEIRUT: A Lebanese pilgrim died as a result of a heart attack after performing hajj rituals in Mecca, National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The pilgrim was identified as Abdallah Amin Hassan and hailed from the south Lebanon village of Arab Salim.

His body was transferred to his village for burial.

