France’s Emmanuel Macron promised Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday (September 1) that they would remain the primary recipient of French aid to help with Syrian refugees.

For six years, as many as 1.5 million Syrians have poured into Lebanon, equal to around a quarter of its population.

Some political leaders say Lebanon has lost patience with the social and financial burden of the refugee crisis.

Macron said France was willing to host an investors’ conference in the first trimester of 2018 to raise public and private funding that would help countries develop projects for Syrian refugees.

“Our desire is that we can find a political resolution, a political transition that will allow things to get back to normal, a complete and lasting eradication of all forms of terrorism in the country, and its reconstruction with the necessary political stability,” Macron added.

Earlier this week, Macron said France is engaged in a contact group on Syria, who will meet at the United Nations in New York in September.

(NRT/Reuters)

Note to Ya Libnan readers

Ya Libnan is not responsible for the comments that are posted below. We kindly ask all readers to keep this space respectful forum for discussion

All comment that are considered rude, insulting, a personal attack, abusive, derogatory or defamatory will be deleted

Ya Libnan will also delete comments containing hate speech; racist, sexist, homophobic slurs, discriminatory incitement, or advocating violence, public disorder or criminal behavior profanity , crude language and any words written in any language other than English.