Venezuela’s former chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega met Mexico’s attorney general on Thursday, a Mexican official said, weeks after she fled her homeland accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of involvement in corruption.

Ortega, who was removed from her position earlier this month, said a week ago she had evidence that Maduro was involved in graft with construction company Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company that became an international giant over years of using bribery and corruption to secure around 100 projects in 12 countries.

The 59-year-old Ortega has said she would give details of the corruption cases to authorities in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

Mexican attorney general Raul Cervantes met Ortega for around 10 minutes in Mexico City, an official at the attorney general’s office said. He gave no further details of the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Late on Thursday, Ortega posted a picture on Twitter of herself with Cervantes in Mexico, saying the two had met to “coordinate actions in the fight against corruption.”

Pictures posted on social media earlier on Thursday showed Ortega arriving at Mexico City airport.

Ortega says she has been persecuted by opponents in an effort to hide details of high-level corruption and that she has proof of it.

She was a key player in Venezuela’s government before breaking with it in March. Ortega left Venezuela for Colombia and traveled to Brazil to meet prosecutors last week.

Odebrecht admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes across 12 countries to win contracts. According to a U.S. court ruling, Odebrecht paid about $788 million in bribes in countries including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela between 2001 and 2016.

Mexico’s government has been sharply critical of the Maduro administration, accusing it of undermining democracy.

