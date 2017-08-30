A U.S. official has blasted a deal that was negotiated by Hezbollah and led to the evacuation of hundreds of Islamic State group fighters and civilians from the Lebanon-Syria border to areas close to Iraq, saying the extremists should be killed on the battlefield.

The evacuation agreement, the first such publicized deal, had already angered many Iraqis who accused Syria and the Iranian backed Hezbollah of dumping the militants on the Iraqi border rather than eradicating them.

The deal also angered many Lebanese :

“Shame on a nation whose soldiers return in coffins, while the criminals leave in air-conditioned buses,” many outraged Lebanese posted on social media.

The top U.S. envoy for the international coalition against ISIS, Brett McGurk, tweeted on Wednesday that it is “irreconcilable” that ISIS “terrorists should be killed on the battlefield, not bused across #Syria to the Iraqi border without #Iraq’s consent.”

McGurk added that the anti-IS coalition will help ensure that “these terrorists can never” enter Iraq.

