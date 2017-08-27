Gorka, Bannon’s ally at the White House also fired and will join him at Breitbart

President Trump can run from the racism of Steve Bannon (L) and Sebastian Gorka (R) , but he reportedly can’t hide. Trump is has recently faced immense external pressure to dump them for being racists. New Chief of Staff John Kelly is reportedly trying to get rid of all of the loose cannons and people whose job duties are poorly defined.

Sebastian Gorka says he is joining former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon by returning to Breitbart News, Politico reportedSaturday.

The news comes just one day after Gorka left President Trump’s administration.

Gorka will be returning to the publication where he was once national security editor, reuniting him with Bannon, who also left the White House earlier this month.

“I will be working with you, with Steve, with the Breitbart crew,” Gorka said on an interview on SiriusXM with Breitbart editor Matthew Boyle.

Gorka announced that he was resigning from his position as special assistant to the president Friday night, although White House officials disputed the report and said he did not resign.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote in a resignation letter.

“As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” he wrote.

Bannon also announced his return as executive chairman of Breitbart just hours after he was ousted from the White House.
Since then, the publication has stepped up its attacks on the Trump administration, running articles critical of top Trump officials like national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who often feuded with Bannon.
An email prankster pretending to be Bannon got Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow last week to pledge to help Bannon to do his “dirty work” by running stories critical of Trump officials like senior adviser Jared Kushner.
  • Arzna

    pretty soon I think Steve Miller will join them. Expect a lot of dirty work by the trio against Trump