Sebastian Gorka says he is joining former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon by returning to Breitbart News, Politico reportedSaturday.

The news comes just one day after Gorka left President Trump’s administration.

Gorka will be returning to the publication where he was once national security editor, reuniting him with Bannon, who also left the White House earlier this month.

“I will be working with you, with Steve, with the Breitbart crew,” Gorka said on an interview on SiriusXM with Breitbart editor Matthew Boyle.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote in a resignation letter. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” he wrote.

Bannon also announced his return as executive chairman of Breitbart just hours after he was ousted from the White House.