Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan arrived in Beirut Wednesday evening for talks with top Lebanese officials, the National News Agency said.

Sabhan’s visit will address the bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest local and regional developments, NNA added.

He was welcomed at the airport by Telecom Minister Jamal al-Jarrah, representing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and Saudi charge d’affaires in Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari.

According to media reports al-Bukhari was recently promoted to the position of minister in Saudi Arabia for doing a great job in strengthening Saudi ties with Lebanon.