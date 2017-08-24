Saudi official visits Lebanon after promotion of country’s charge d’affaires

Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-SabhanSaudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan arrived  in Beirut Wednesday evening  for talks with top Lebanese officials, the National News Agency said.

Sabhan’s  visit will address the bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest local and regional developments, NNA added.

He was welcomed at the airport by Telecom Minister Jamal al-Jarrah, representing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and Saudi charge d’affaires in Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari.

According to media reports al-Bukhari    was recently promoted  to the position of minister in Saudi  Arabia for doing a great job  in strengthening Saudi  ties with Lebanon.