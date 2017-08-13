BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk has claimed that people should be more worried about Artificial Intelligence (AI) than the threat posed by North Korea.
Despite escalating world tensions, Mr Musk dismissed the imminent threat and tweeted: “If you’re not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea.”
In his tweet, he included a image of a framed picture of a worried-looking woman, with the bold, capped up words reading “IN THE END THE MACHINES WILL WIN”.
The Tesla CEO tweeted again, adding: “Nobody likes being regulated, but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that’s a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too.”
Kirsten Frisina tweeted: “Maybe just don’t make this comparison. It was totally unnecessary. Guess what can’t hurt us if we all die in the nuclear Holocaust? AI”