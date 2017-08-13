The SpaceX founder, who is hoping to become the first man to establish a human colony on Mars, said humans should be “vastly” more concerned about robots taking over the world.Mr Musk’s tweets come after Trump and Kim Jong-un continue to ratchet up fears of World War 3 with their foreboding rhetoric. The US President has threatened to unleash “fire and fury” upon Pyongyang, while the hermit kingdom has promised to strike the US-territory of Guam by mid-August. Despite escalating world tensions, Mr Musk dismissed the imminent threat and tweeted: “If you’re not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea.” In his tweet, he included a image of a framed picture of a worried-looking woman, with the bold, capped up words reading “IN THE END THE MACHINES WILL WIN”.

The Tesla CEO tweeted again, adding: “Nobody likes being regulated, but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that’s a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too.”

Mr Musk’s remarks have been met with strong criticism on social media.

Kirsten Frisina tweeted: “Maybe just don’t make this comparison. It was totally unnecessary. Guess what can’t hurt us if we all die in the nuclear Holocaust? AI”

Another user added: “This is crass. N. Korea is an imminent risk that could leave a million or more dead. Your pet issue can wait a bit.’In the past, Mr Musk has called for “proactive” regulation against AI, previously claiming that the bulk of humanity does not realise the threat posed by robots until they start “going down the street killing people”.

His stark warning was seemingly triggered by a computer beating a human in a professional computer game contest.

The 46-year-old South African ranted: “OpenAI first ever to defeat world’s best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go.

