Iran’s Rouhani names female vice-presidents after criticism of all-male cabinet

Rouhani UNIran’s President Hassan Rouhani has named two women as vice-presidents after coming under fire for proposing a cabinet that included no women among his ministerial picks.

Rouhani’s presidential website announced Wednesday that he appointed Masoumeh Ebtekar as vice-president for women and family affairs and Laaya Joneidi as vice-president for legal affairs.

Ebtekar was Rouhani’s vice-president for the environment department during his first term, one of three women appointees. Another was Shahindokht Molaverdi, who Rouhani named Wednesday as assistant on citizenship rights.

Some of president Rouhani's supporters now feel he went back on his promises (Pictured: a campaign rally in May)
Iranian presidents appoint a number of vice-presidents, which are lower ranking roles than ministers. Unlike ministers, nominees for vice-president do not require approval by the male-dominated parliament.

On Tuesday, Rouhani proposed 17 men for 18 cabinet positions to parliament. The cleric had no woman ministers in his first term, despite being a moderate compared to others in Iran’s Islamic Republic and emphasizing women’s rights in his campaign.

