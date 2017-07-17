Former Israeli defense minister Moshe Ya’alon told a London based Saudi news website on Sunday that the decisions in Lebanon are made by the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khameini, and not by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah or the Lebanese president stressing that every Lebanese will suffer from the next war “because all infrastructure will be destroyed ” , Israeli media reported on Monday

In the interview on the London-based “Elaph,” Ya’alon pointed to Iran as governing the actions of Hezbollah, its proxy group in Lebanon, and the possible implications for Israel.

“The decisions are made by Iran and not by the Lebanese president or Nasrallah,” Ya’alon said. “If Khamenei wants war, then Lebanon will go to war, and every Lebanese [person] will suffer from the next war because all infrastructure will be destroyed.”

Regarding reports of weapons manufacturers in Lebanon that were allegedly built by Iran, the former minister said, “I am sorry that the matter arose in the media before their destruction.”