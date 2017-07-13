Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in a raid in occupied West Bank : medical officials

Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of Mohammed Salah Os Salameh during their funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, July 12, 2017. Mohammed Salah, 21, and Os Salameh, 16. Were killed by Israeli troops during a raid at their refugee camp Salah sustained bullet wounds to his chest and stomach and died at the scene, said Palestinian sources.
JENIN refugee camp , Occupied West Bank – Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Wednesday in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical officials said, and the Israeli military said its troops had opened fire after coming under attack.

The incident took place before dawn in Jenin refugee camp, and no Israeli casualties were reported.

Israeli forces often carry out searches in the West Bank for suspected militants and weapons manufacturing facilities. .

“During an IDF (Israel Defence Forces) operation in the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the forces and assailants hurled explosive devices at the forces,” the Israeli  military claimed  in a statement.

“In response to the immediate threat, forces shot towards the attackers.”

The Palestinian health ministry said the two Palestinians killed by the troops were aged 21 and 16, and that a third person was shot and wounded in the leg.

Camp residents made no mention of any Palestinian gunfire in their accounts of the raid in which they said rocks were thrown at the troops.

Mohammed Sadee, who lives in the camp, said he witnessed one of the Palestinians being shot.

“The military jeeps were driving in and this martyr was behind them on a motorbike. They shot him … and he fell to the ground,” he said.

 

  • Arzna

    justice Israeli way . Raid refugee camps and shoot youngsters in the chest .
    What goes around comes around

    • Niemals

      Not just Israeli way.
      Both Israeli and Palestinian security forces conduct regular operations in the camp.

  • Niemals

    Let see, Jenin is a Palestinian city under the administration of the Palestinian Authority.

    It is the UNRWA that coordinate and implemented the reconstruction of the camp, and an additional piece of land was developed adjacent to the camp, which reduced overcrowding.

    Both Israeli and Palestinian security forces conduct regular operations in the camp that often result in clashes and violence.
    It isn’t unusual that refugees are killed during these operations.
    Needless to say that the violence has also has a significant impact on the emotional and psycho social well-being of young children especially.

    Many residents previously relied upon work in Israel, which has been severely curtailed since the construction of the Barrier and the implementation of the permit regime.
    Unemployment and poverty has affected the youth especially, resulting in widespread dissatisfaction and frustration and contributing to higher school dropout rates among younger children.

    How come that the Palestinian Authority is not doing more for the well-being of the residents?

    It is not surprising that Jenin was one of several Palestinian cities where Hamas showed a dramatic growth in electoral support – 15 December 2005.

    • vs

      “occupied West Bank”??? is it occupied by Orabians Judea and Samariaa like Half of Africa, almost all ME including Lebanon, and also Eurape? So called “Falsetinians” are coined in June 1964 in Soviet KGB usual Orabians, politically corrected
      “On Wednesday night, July 12, in the Jenin refugee camp, terrorists opened fire on Israeli soldiers, and then pelted soldiers with homemade grenades.
      IDF soldiers fired back, killing two and wounding one terrorist” What goes around comes around, Arzna