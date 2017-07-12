The closer you get to the last bedrock of ISIS, the more obvious their impact and the more frequent the sights and stories of loss and deprivation.

ISIS is on the verge of defeat here, its fighters surrounded and under fire. But military victory will not soon heal the families ripped apart by years of the oppressive caliphate. ISIS is on the verge of defeat here, its fighters surrounded and under fire. But military victory will not soon heal the families ripped apart by years of the oppressive caliphate.

Furat was just 15 when ISIS took control of his hometown, Raqqa.

“My heart couldn’t take it. I couldn’t handle seeing this injustice and tyranny everywhere,” he said.

He ran away and later joined the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight the occupiers.