US Defense chief accused Iran of being behind Hariri’s assassination, other murders

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US Defense Secretary James Mattis accused  Iran of being behind the assassination of Lebanon’s former PM Rafik Hariri

“the Iranian people are not  the problem, but the regime that sends assassins all over the world to kill ambassadors in Tehran  or in Washington. A possible reference to the alleged  2011 plot to  assassinate Saudi Ambassador to the United States Adel al Jubeir with explosives while the Ambassador was in the United States and to the 2010 attempt    to kill  the Pakistani Ambassador to Iran,  Mohammad Bax Abbasi  who survived the attempted assassination  in Tehran

It is the regime that supplies rockets to Hezbollah or Houthis in Yemen,” Matisse added.

Last April   Mattis labeled Iran as “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world” .

Commenting on the Syrian situation  he said :

“The Russian and Iranian military support and the Russian veto in the Security Council are the reasons for the survival of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power so far,”  Mattis  said  and added . “Without these two countries, the Syrian people could have removed him from power five years ago.”

He stressed that he primary goal of the US is to fight the Islamic State  and not the removal of Assad from power.

5 members of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group are being tried by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon ( STL) for Hariri’s  murder . Hariri was assassinated on February 14, 2005in a bomb attack  near downtown Beirut . 24 others were killed in the attack

Five members of Hezbollah are being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that assassinated former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri . The defendants, clockwise from top: Hussein Hassan Oneissi, Salim Jamil Ayyash, Assad Hassan Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi and Mustafa Amine Badreddine.
  • Danny Farah

    Finally someone who has the guts and say it dead on. Obama would not dare say it and even rewarded Iran with Nuclear deal and 150 billion dollars bonus. Half of the jackasses listed above are either killed by Hezbollah and Iran already. However what I am pissed at is that Harirri was not only one killed by 3 axes of evil (Hezbollah, Iran, Syria). Many died those who criticized them and those who got too close to the investigation let alone the 18 others who got killed cause they were with Harirri Entourage at the time of the assassinations. After all Nassrallah has detailed information about the whole thing and even had his thugs followed Harirri wherever he went. Why did they do that? cause they were checking if Mossad were intending to kill Harirri. But why did not warn Harirri then? could it be a conspiracy between Israel and their beloved enemy Hezbollah. I think not.. Why did Walid Eid get killed when he was so close in discovering the network of Syrian, Iranian and Hezbollah agents among others. Why would Israel kill Walid? and Al Hassan the head of intelligence? Or where Hezbollah doing favors by killing those two patriotic and heroic government agents.. People who sacrificed their lives knowing they will be killed anyway. Go Mattis don’t hold back and show us please all the info. But i doubt it since the Tribunal will not allow it.
    I am sure the jackasses who are against what I said will come out from the woodwork and I am waiting to clubber you with Iron Fist.

    • Rascal

      You will soon have the Iranians (Omega) here to support their bearded wonders.