

A fight broke out between former Syrian People’s Assembly member Ahmed Shlash and Sheikh Bilal Dukmak about the Syrian crisis on live television, where both parties exchanged insults on Lebanese channel OTV,

According to the host of the talk show, Rawad Daher, Sheikh Bilal Dukmak was asked prior to the live show whether or not he had any objection about appearing with the other guest and he said that he didn’t mind confronting Syrian regime supporters.



A similar fight broke out on a Lebanese channel in 2013.

Al Arabiya