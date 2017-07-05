An Israeli woman living in Oklahoma allegedly offered to pay $4,000 to have her ex-husband in Israel killed.

Danielle Dana Layman of Ponca City, Oklahoma, posted the job for a “discrete” actor on Craigslist, calling it a “10 day gig overseas for amateur, competitive pay!” The job requirements listed also included a “creative, outgoing and friendly, positive personality” and “boldness and bravery,” the Oklahoman newspaper reported.

A person who responded to the ad in May called the FBI. She said Layman, using the name Samantha Dowry, offered $4,000 in cash, plus $1,000 for expenses, to poison her ex-husband, a taxi driver, and gave her a baggie of ricin to be used in the plot, the Oklahoman reported, citing a federal affidavit.

Layman was arrested at her home on Friday and was charged Saturday in Oklahoma City federal court with using the internet to solicit murder. She faces up to 10 years behind bars.

During a search of her home, printed instructions on how to make the poison ricin were found on her counter, as were the ingredients and implements needed.

In 2014, while Layman was on a visit to Israel with her 13-year-old daughter, her ex-husband turned to a rabbinical court seeking visitation rights.

FORWARD