The most wanted fugitive in Ain El Hilweh Palestinian Refugee Camp in Ain El Hilweh who is suspected of being involved in bombing attack plots targeting Beirut and the nearby southern city of Sidon was handed over to Lebanese army and General Security, National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“An army patrol and the General Security agency received from the Palestinian Forces in the refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh the “most wanted fugitive known as Khaled Massaad aka al-Sayyed,” said NNA.

Massaad is accused of plotting to carry out bombing attacks during the holy month of Ramadan in Beirut and Sidon.

The handover took place at the army’s Ain el-Hilweh checkpoint south of Sidon.

More than 450,000 Palestinians are registered in Lebanon with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, but many more fled to Lebanon from Syria during the past 6 years.