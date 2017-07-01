Most wanted fugitive in Ain El Hilweh handed over to Lebanese General Security

People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh camp Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
The most wanted fugitive in Ain El Hilweh  Palestinian Refugee Camp in Ain El Hilweh who is   suspected of being involved  in bombing attack plots targeting Beirut and the nearby southern city of Sidon  was handed over to Lebanese army and General Security, National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“An army patrol and the General Security agency received from the Palestinian Forces in the refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh the “most wanted fugitive known as Khaled Massaad aka al-Sayyed,” said NNA.

Massaad is accused of plotting to carry out bombing attacks during the holy month of Ramadan in Beirut and Sidon.

The handover took place at the army’s Ain el-Hilweh checkpoint south of Sidon.

More than 450,000 Palestinians are registered in Lebanon with the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, but many more fled to Lebanon from Syria during the past 6 years.