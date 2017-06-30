For weeks, the Kremlin and the White House have danced around the possibility of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s first face-to face meeting.

Yes, both presidents would be in Hamburg, Germany on July 7 and 8 for the G-20 meeting that brings together leaders of the major industrialized countries. Yes, a meeting was likely. No, there were no specifics.

Now it’s official: Moscow and Washington confirm the two presidents will meet at the summit, but there are no details yet on time, place or format.

Thursday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN: “We’ve been saying for a long time that the two presidents, one way or another, will meet on the sidelines of the summit.”

Nothing has affected the presidency of Donald Trump as much as Vladimir Putin, and that significance helps to explain the sensitivity.

But Kremlin watchers in Moscow and in Washington say there’s no question Putin wants to meet Trump — and Trump, most likely, wants to meet Putin.