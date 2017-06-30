The southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz soared to a brutal 129 degrees F ( 54 deg C) Thursday, which is Iran’s highest temperature ever recorded.

It’s also one of the world’s hottest reliably measured temperatures and the highest June temperature in Asia on record.

The information comes from Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with Meteo France, the French national weather service.

53.7°C à Ahwaz #Iran ce 29 juin ! nouveau record absolu national de #chaleur iranien fiable & record mensuel (juin) pour le continent #Asie pic.twitter.com/nVPaXtnyBB — Etienne Kapikian (@EKMeteo) June 29, 2017



Officially, he said the temperature was 53.7 degrees Celsius, which is 128.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Iran’s previous hottest temperature was 127.4 degrees.

Another weather source, the Weather Underground, said Ahvaz hit 129.2 degrees Thursday afternoon. The heat index, which also takes humidity into account, hit an incredible 142 degrees.

Fortunately, the weather forecast for Ahvaz on Friday is for “cooler” weather, with a high of only 119 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

The official all-time world record temperature remains the 134-degree temperature measured at Death Valley, Calif, on July 10, 1913. However, some experts say that temperature isn’t reliable. Weather Underground weather historian Christopher Burt said in 2016 that such an extreme temperature was “not possible from a meteorological perspective.”

Scorching heat is one of the most expected outcomes of man-made climate change, according to a 2016 report from the National Academy of Sciences and a 2015 study in Nature Climate Change.

USA TODAY