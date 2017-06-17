A wanted criminal and drug lord known as Samir Fawzi Munzer or Munther has been killed in an army operation in the southern suburb of Bourj al-Barajneh, an army statement said on Saturday.

According to to the statement, Army Intelligence units raided the suspect’s residence in al-Raml al-Aali. The army patrol came under fire from the suspect and other gunmen triggering an exchange of fire that killed Munzer and wounded another man identified as Mahmoud Zreiq.

Monzer is one of the most prominent suspects in drug trafficking, murder and larceny in the area.

23 arrest warrants over shooting and drug charges have been issued against him so far.

Munzer has managed to flee several times from police ambushes.

He is one of the most prominent “drug barons” in Hay al-Jura neighborhood in the Palestinian refugee camp of Bourj al-Barajneh. He has succeeded in making a stronghold of his own because of his reckless gun use, Lebanese media reported