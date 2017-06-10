Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri postponed parliament session until June 16

by 1 Comment

berriLebanese Speaker Nabih Berri postponed until June 16 a parliament session that was scheduled to convene on Monday to address Lebanon’s parliamentary electoral law.

June 16 session will convene at 2:00 PM

The country’s main political parties have recently agreed on a  new electoral law that is fully based on proportional representation and 15 electoral districts but they are still wrangling over the electoral system’s mechanisms and technicalities, especially those related to the representation of  religious sects.

The Speaker has recurrently adjourned the meeting of the parliament, paving way for political parties to reach common ground on the law before the term of the legislature ends on June 20.

The last time Lebanon had parliamentary elections was in 2009 and the legislature has since extended its own term twice. The second extended term will expire on June 20. A technical extension is expected to be announced on June 16 until a new parliament is elected to avoid vacuum.

  • vs

    The
    press service of the Lebanese army reports that Syrian citizens who
    fled to Lebanon from the border area of ​​Kalamun, begin to return home.
    This happens with the help of military personnel.

    “A column of 30 cars, accompanied by army patrols, proceeded to the
    Lebanese checkpoint located on the Syrian border, then they
    independently reached their native city, Asal al-Warda,” the statement
    said.

    It is alleged that this is only the beginning of the process of repatriation. The return of refugees became possible as a result of an agreement
    between Hezbollah and the jihadi group “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham”, which
    controlled the city since 2012.

    In
    accordance with the terms of the agreement, the blocked jihadists were
    able to leave the settlement and join the militants in other areas. The city passed under the control of the regime of Bashar Assad.

    Let us note that Lebanon received about a million Syrian refugees. This became a difficult test for the country’s economy and infrastructure. The assistance provided by the international community proved to be inadequate