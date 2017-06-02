A senior commander from the Lebanese Hezbollah was killed while fighting the Islamic State in northern Iraq.

Abdulhamid Sharri died today after sustaining serious injuries from battles against ISIS in Qayrawan area in west Nineveh governorate.

The Iraqi security forces, in cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces, have launched a wide-scale offensive to expel the terror group from its bastion on northern Iraq.

Yesterday, at least 26 Iraqi civilians were killed; dozens others wounded as a double car bomb carried out by the Islamic State hit the Iraqi capital.

AL MASDAR NEWS