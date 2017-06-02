Senior Hezbollah commander killed fighting ISIS in Iraq

Hezbollah commander Abdulhamid Sharri with with Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani who heads up all the Quds Force. The Quds force is the foreign arm of Iranian revolutionary Guard which created Hezbollah in 1982 .
A senior commander from the Lebanese Hezbollah was killed while fighting the Islamic State in northern Iraq.

Abdulhamid Sharri died today after sustaining serious injuries from battles against ISIS in Qayrawan area in west Nineveh governorate.

The Iraqi security forces, in cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces, have launched a wide-scale offensive to expel the terror group from its bastion on northern Iraq.

Yesterday, at least 26 Iraqi civilians were killed; dozens others wounded as a double car bomb carried out by the Islamic State hit the Iraqi capital.
  • Danny Farah

    Anything for you Al Qus Soleimani. what a pity for a young and bright lebanese to die for Iranian cause.
    When will Nassrallah wake up and bring these human shield back to Lebanon and defy his masters in Tehran. oh wait he gets paid to do that while the fighters wife have to live along after their death and on top of it get regular visits by top Hezbollah leader who harrasses them to sleep with them or no money honey.

    • Ilami-Gilaki

      I would love Nasralalalala to defy his masters in Tehran so that instead of one young and bright Lebanese dying, your entire population would be wiped out by either IS or IDF.

      • Danny Farah

        you assume wrong and we kicked the PLO ass big time. No one will defeat Lebanon no one. No matter what Assad and his family tried to destroy Lebanon and the same for Israel. It backfired on them big. As far as Iran your khomeini have killed thousands of Iranian and sodomizing in Ivan Prison. talk about your population first and worry about it and tell your god damned rulers to stop meddling in lebanon’s affairs.

        • Ilami-Gilaki

          I’m sure even Ivan prison is a better place to be than Lebanon.

          • vs
          • Danny Farah

            Good and again please Lebanon is not dependent on you and it’s the other way around. It’s your cowardly leaders who do not want to fight and want to hire thugs to do their biddings. So please and I truly wish that you guys go protest in the streets and tell your cavemen to leave Lebanon alone and mind their own business. Enjoy your prison in the meantime. Lol

        • Nineveh Sargon

          Lebanon will defeat itself.

          • Danny Farah

            Nobody will defeat Lebanon not even your mighty Israel. stop dreaming.

      • Nineveh Sargon

        Nasrallah will end up like Badreddine if he defies Gen. Soleimani and Khamenei.

  • Jack

    Nasralalalala is an Israeli Mossad Agent….. how dumb can you all be.
    For more then Ten years, the North of Israel blooms, not even one shot…..
    He kills more stupid Hezbollah fighters as any one….. in ten years he will be left with a few suckers…
    Stinks around in his underground cage and gets his $$$$
    Lebanon is been taken by any regime one after the others, been used and thrown when not needed……

    • soojaw

      • Jack

        I guess Omega changed his name, this comment fits his writings…..

        • Niemals

          Extremely doubtful that Omega changes his well-established name, he might lose all his supporters in the conspiracy arena…..

        • Nineveh Sargon

          Omega is a Phoenician douche that has been brainwashed by Hezbollah Online University.

  • Niemals

    Hezbollah fighting ISIS in Iraq, why not in Afghanistan?
    After all the Quds force is the foreign arm of Iranian revolutionary Guard which created Hezbollah in 1982…..

    • Nineveh Sargon

      Iran supports the Taliban/Haqqani in Afghanistan as they claim to fight AQ and ISIS in Syria. WTF?? Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Takfiri, Shi’a and Secular terrorists work for Iran as long as they kill Americans. Hezbollah was AQ’s trainer in Sudan in the 1990s. Iran supported Sunni insurgents in Iraq from 2003-11 (AQ-linked Ansar al-Islam included). Iran is fighting terrorism. HA!

  • Nineveh Sargon

    Hallelujah! Another Hezbollah terrorist bites the dust. More US-made TOW missiles = more Hezbollah coffins in Lebanon. Some more IAF airstrikes on Hezbollah arms transfers will result in more Hezbollah coffins too.