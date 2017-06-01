Trump expected to keep US embassy in Tel Aviv

The US Embassy building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2017. Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images file
The US Embassy building in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, on January 20, 2017. Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images file

President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to renew a six-month waiver that will keep the U.S. embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv instead of moving it to Jerusalem, two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News.

The president, who during his 2016 presidential campaign advocated for the move, would have to cite national security interests as his reasoning for signing the waiver supported by every president since Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act in 1995.

Officials say, however, that Trump’s renewal of the six-month hold to keep the embassy in Tel Aviv does not mean he’s made a final decision about the embassy’s location.

Despite Trump’s campaign promise, White House officials have been unclear on whether the president will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He did not address the issue during a trip to the country last week.

The focus on the trip was instead to promote a future peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians. Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem would complicate those efforts.

  • Y K

    YaLibnan is evidently too embarrassed to report about the “Wonder Woman” ban. Truly, Arab idiocy knows no limits. 🙂

    • Hannibal

      I agree with you 100% but NOT the racist way you place it. This is pure Lebanese idiocy led by Hezbollah’s meddling with the mundane. It has nothing to do with Arab. I doubt that the Arabs will ban it and not even Iran will for that matter. Some moslem countries will based on the fact that she shows too much flesh 😛

    • Hannibal
      • Y K

        Just missed it. Sorry, YaLibnan!

  • Niemals

    Trump is a business man not a politician, in order to succeed in such a big deal with the Saudis, he alters the plans and hold the American embassy in Tel Aviv.

    Have you expected him to move it to Jerusalem…?