Several Lebanese leaders reject the reallocation of Maronite seats as proposed by LF and FPM

mikati-resignsFormer Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati rejected the proposal that calls for reallocating 3 Maronite parliamentary seats , from one electoral district to another stressing that such a move will be legitimizing the division between the Lebanese and lead to ‘federalism’, National News Agency reported on Monday.

“We welcomed the current electoral law proposal which stems from the spirit of a draft law approved by our government, but we were surprised by the suggestion to move parliamentary seats from one region to another under the pretext of achieving just representation,” Mikati was quoted as saying

“This proposal carries great danger because it practically means legitimizing the division between the Lebanese, and the beginning of a rejected political federation at a time when everyone is required to cooperate to consolidate unity,” he added.

His comments come after several parties endorsed an electoral law proposal based on full proportional representation and 15 districts but the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces are reportedly demanding the reallocation of three Maronite seats from Muslim-majority districts to Christian-majority districts.

The FPM and the LF are proposing moving a Maronite seat from Tripoli to Batroun, another from West Bekaa to Jbeil and another from Baalbek-Hermel to Bsharri in order to raise Christians’ ability to elect MPs with their own votes to 50 out of 64 seats.

“We express our rejection about reallocation of seats and we hold on to the Maronite seat in Tripoli, because the city in all its spectrum is keen on its unity and coexistence among all its people,”concluded Mikati.
Berri

Berri - don't mess with meSimilarly Speaker Nabih Berri rejected the reallocation Maronite seats from Muslim-majority to Christian-majority districts describing the move as “completely unacceptable,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“We can never accept such a proposal and a major questions arises here: What is the purpose of this concept? Winds of division are blowing in the region and here we are amid these atmospheres going for a sectarian separation. This is totally unacceptable,” Berri told the daily.

The Speaker pointed out that the said the proposed law was initially discussed and approved in Bkirki without any reference to the reallocation of parliamentary seats.

“When MP George Adwan first suggested the law based on full proportional representation and 15 districts, we assured him that we will go along with this law which was discussed in Bkirki,” said Berri.

“But when we asked whether the reallocation of seats was also agreed, they said it was not. Why do they want to move seats now? asked Berri.

Mikati is a Sunni Muslim , while Berri is a Shiite Muslim .

The Muslims were not the only ones who objected against the allocation of Maronite seats

franjieh readyMarada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh who is a Maronite Christian warned Sunday against such a move.

“The big threat is the attempt to subjugate sects and the bigger threat is the attempt to redistribute seats,” Franjieh said during a Marada ceremony.

“The solution is to build a strong, capable state and seek balanced and real development,” he added.

He also noted that “Christians are strong because they are spread across the country.”

As for Marada’s stance on the electoral law, Franjieh said “Lebanon’s interest is what matters.”

“All electoral law proposals were aimed at eliminating us,” he charged.

Franjieh concluded by announcing that his movement “believes in the country’s unity” and is “always willing to accept victory as well as defeat,” adding that he supports “any positive competition.”

  • MekensehParty

    Can any Lebanese please explain what is wrong with a federal state? I’d really like to read arguments and facts for once.
    Why is it acceptable to live under the Syrian boots, why is it acceptable to have a terrorist organization occupying swathes of the territory, why is it acceptable to have different and warring Palestinian mini-states within refugee camps, why is it acceptable to have small and large civil wars… but federalism, a proven great model for coexistence, is so despicable?

    • Andre

      It’s the motive, not the concept.

      • MekensehParty

        Can you please elaborate? The motive, as I see it and I can be wrong of course, is that cantons can be more independent from the non-functioning central government and have things done within each canton without having to hear the binding opinion of 16 sects and their foreign backers.

    • Y K

      A federal Lebanese state would fall apart in 15 minutes. Within 5 minutes, minorities would be cleansed out of the respective cantons.
      Federalism can only work from the bottom. Not the other way round.

    • Hannibal

      I can answer to one piece of it:
      “why is it acceptable to have different and warring Palestinian mini-states within refugee camps”
      Because your friends in the South usurped their land and refuse to take them back dumping them, and their problems, on the Lebanese.

      • MekensehParty

        Just exactly which Hezbollah school did you attend, to always, and no matter the subject, include the Zionist evil and blame it for whatever the issue is?
        Sanawiyat Mahdi lil banin?
        Can you read my question? Do you want me to translate it to you in Farsi? Or, like all the ragtag Mahdi school grads you have no idea what federalism is?

        • Hannibal

          Nataq zakaria – chi bekharre

          • MekensehParty

            Re: “chi bekharre”
            I’m just giving you more reasons to use all this paper toilet you have framed and hanged in your office, chiefly among them your graduating degree from the Mahdi school for the banin

          • Hannibal

            Your argument is pathetic. I am more likely than NOT to align my politics and views with yours (after all there is that likelihood we graduated from the same schools :P). YET where we disagree is the fact that I’d rather live with my Lebanese opponent, w raase narfou3, rather than with a friend w raase mad3ous. When you fought the Syrians (as you say) I was proud of you as I am proud of my compatriots defending Lebanon in the Lebanon War in the South. So grow up already…

          • MekensehParty

            So let’s talk about that raase narfou3 of yours
            You turned into a sham, a zionnist ghost buster on top of being a Lebanese asshole. You used to have some sense in what you used to say and argue, now you just drowned to the level of hind, omega and the likes.
            See, in this latest post , you are “proud of my “compatriots defending Lebanon […] in the south” those same compatriots who have blown up dozens of Lebanese in 2005, who took Lebanon to a devastating war in 2006 that absolutely led nowhere closer to “liberating” anything but thousands of souls from their bodies, who invaded Beirut and other parts of Lebanon in 2008, killing Lebanese and throwing them out of windows, and have since then ruled Lebanon with the threat of an overwhelming civil war…
            If you think your head is standing straight up, you have no head (bala ras).
            If you think these “compatriots” care about you or Lebanon after all of the above and more, then you have 0 analytical skills and even if your degrees come from the best universities in the world, in fact they are equal to a diploma in swallowing and re-spitting Quran verses from the Mahdi school.
            If you want respect, respect yourself first, then we’ll be able to find common ground and discuss things.