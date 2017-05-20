Ritz-Carlton in Saudi capital Riyadh projects five-story portrait of Trump on side of hotel

by Leave a Comment

RITZ HOTEL RIYADH KSA TRUMP PORTRAITThe Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, rolled out the red carpet treatment in anticipation for President Trump and Melania Trump’s arrival early Saturday morning.

The luxury hotel projected portraits of Trump and King Salman onto the building, both images stretching five floors each. The Ritz’s decor features gold fixtures, a large lobby and other features similar to Las Vegas hotels.


Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Belgium and the Vatican during his eight-day trip. The White House has called the inaugural international trip a chance to unify “the faithful of three of the world’s greatest religions.”

The travel comes as Trump faces pushback from Democrats and even Republicans regarding his handling of the FBI and its Russian investigation.

WASHINGTON EXAMINER