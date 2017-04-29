2018 election campaign: Russian women are urged to emblazon Putin on their chests

Russian women are being urged to emblazon Vladimir Putin on their chests in a new range of revealing patriotic shirts.

With an election due next year, the designs are aimed at boosting support for the Kremlin strongman.

The initiative is from a patriotic youth group called Project Set. Some designs expose the cleavage in a love heart which Putin holds in his hands.

Others use a profile of the president to show admiration for Putin. Another design uses a Russian map to ram home the patriotic message.

Fabrics used are all Russian and the garments are made in the country too.

Ilya Sadalskikh, designer and pro-Putin activist, said: ‘Putin is a long term famous brand and not just a politician.

‘Just a portrait of the President on a T-shirt is not surprising anymore.

‘Many young designers who are working in the field of patriotic fashion are looking for their own unique angle or a fresh idea.

‘We think we have found one. Time and demand will prove if we are right or not.’

Putin is widely expected to declare his intention to seek another six year term as Russian president in the 2018 election.
