Death toll surges in Lebanon’s Palestinian camp as clashes raged for a third day

People stand behind a Lebanese Army barrier as smoke rises during clashes between Islamists and Palestinian Fatah gunmen in Ain al-Hilweh camp Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon, South Lebanon April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction was killed in factional clashes at the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Sunday, a Fatah official said, as fighting that has killed at least four people, raged for a third day.

At least five people have been killed and dozens more people wounded in the latest round of fighting, pitching Fatah and other Palestinian groups against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group.

Fatah is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Clashes have erupted intermittently in recent months in Ain al-Hilweh. The latest round began on Friday when a joint security force grouping the main Palestinian factions met resistance from Badr fighters as it tried to deploy in the camp.

Mortar bombs have been fired in the most recent clashes, some of the most ferocious between the sides to date.

Lebanon’s Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services. There are some 450,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon.

‘Plots to Bury Palestine Cause’
Lebanon Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday sounded the alarm over the ongoing deadly clashes .

“Who benefits from preventing the Joint Palestinian Security Force from deploying in the Ain el-Hilweh camp after all national and Islamist Palestinian factions and forces agreed on its role in consolidating security and stability in the camp?” Berri asked in a statement.

“Is there an attempt to keep the biggest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon a bleeding wound in order to cover up for the schemes and plots that are being orchestrated in black rooms with the aim of burying the Palestinian cause and usurping the last of the Palestinian people’s rights, which is the right to return to their homeland?” the speaker added.

“Our bet has always been and will always be on the awareness of the Palestinian leaders and people and their ability to thwart all attempts aimed at plunging the Palestinian camps, topped by the Ain el-Hilweh camp, into the inferno of internal and continuous strife, which only benefits Israel,” Berri went on to say.

  • Danny Farah

    It’s time for the lebanese gov’t to tell them either stop the madness or the LAF should evacuate the Children and women and bomb the living hell out of the camps. enough bullshit.

    • MekensehParty

      I wouldn’t hold my breath…

  • Y K

    “[C]lashes raged for a third day”? Took even YaLibnan three days to report this? (Well, nobody else in the MSM has).

    “with the aim of burying the Palestinian cause”

    The senile degenerate been quite successful at burying his own community in the cesspit of Islamonazism and perpetual war, so he must know what he’s talking about.

    • Rascal

      It is only considered a crime against the Pally when the Jews kill a Pally that is on a knife killing spree. Keep up with the hypocrisy will ya.
      The Palestinians are useful idiots for Iran to use as propaganda in its regional (attempted) conquests. In truth, nobody really cares about these self-destructive peoples that nobody else wants.
      Really do you ever hear Hind complain and fight against their living conditions and status in other countries? Hardly, they are only useful as a tool against Israel used primarily by Iran. And even in that case Iran only uses the Gaza Pally, because the West Bank sees Iran’s Shiite deception for what it is- a trick to marginalize the Sunni in favor of their Shiite revolution.

  • vs

    • Rascal

      Putting religious differences aside. Seeing wounded civilians (and fighters) as humans and not treating them based on sect or tribe. While the Assads and the Shiites only see Sunni Jihads everywhere be it man, woman or child. If they are not licking Assads boots they must be ISIS. Funny part is that Iran fights Islamic State, when they officially agree with much of the ISIS doctrine of Islamic laws and all is brutality. Iran may not be called Islamic State but they are the next best thing with their Islamic Republic.

  • man-o-war

    Give them 2-3 days to evacuate all Palestinian refugee camps. Send in the military to clean house. Rebuild the camps and let them back in. This no-go zone for the Lebanese police/military has to end. Give the Palestinians temporary residency, bring them out of the shadows.

  • MekensehParty

  • vs

  • Jack

    For 70 years

    *The Palestinians do not have Lebanese citizenship
    * No identity cards,
    * Are legally barred from owning property
    * Legally barred form entering a list of desirable occupations.
    * Are not granted much access to the social services .

    what do they expect , Pathetic !

    Now let the choir sing…… bla bla bla because of Israel……. you all know the chorus.