Hezbollah slammed the letter sent by ex-Lebanese Presidents , PMs to the Arab summit

by 1 Comment

hezbollah flag w real gunThe Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group slammed the letter sent by former five Lebanese Presidents and Prime Ministers to the Arab summit in Jordan, ahead of President Michel Aoun’s travel to take part in the summit, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

The group likened the letter “to a meeting held at the US embassy in Awkar during the 2006 July war between some Lebanese leaders and US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, when the US was seeking to stop the war, while some of those leaders were enthusiastic about its continuation,” according to the daily.

Hezbollah has interpreted the letter as a clear invitation to carry on with the sanctions against Hezbollah, reported the daily.

The letter was signed by former Presidents Michel Suleiman and Amine Gemayel, along with former Prime Ministers Tammam Salam , Fouad Siniora and Najib Mikati. It stresses the importance of Lebanon’s commitment to the Taif accord and U.N. resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and tackled controversial issues such as Hezbollah’s arms, the Baabda Declaration, Lebanon’s dissociation policy, the state’s authority over its territory and foreign interference in the Syrian crisis.

The participation of Lebanon in the summit received extra attention after the controversial letter and its repercussions are just beginning.

The letter caused great concern among Hezbollah and its allies and may have reflected a fear of a new era. This fear is based on previous negative experiences regarding the positions of Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil at previous Arab conferences. It also reflected concern over the positions of President Michel Aoun, who granted legitimacy to Hezbollah in a recent interview in Egypt .

The letter was politically embarrassing and its timing caused confusion, but it did, however, reflect the reality in terms of the division over the main issues in Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah’s weapons and Lebanon’s relations with its neighbors. The harsh attack on the five former leaders’ letter is only a confirmation of this.

  • Arzna

    Hezbollah should not blame anyone but itself for the letter .

    The last time Bassil spoke in defense of Hezbollah resulted in the suspension of a 4 billion Saudi grant to the Lebanese army and internal security forces.

    Lets face it as long as Hezbollah acts as a proxy for Iran, it will always be viewed as the enemy by the Arab world.
    On the other hand Hezbollah is part of the Iranian Quds organization and therefore its allegiance is to Iran no matter what , because it is completely funded and backed by that organization which created it around 1982

    As far as Lebanon is concerned it cannot count on Hezbollah for anything because the organization gets its orders from Iran and here is Lebanon’s problem with the group . It is the enemy from within.

    If Iran tells Hezbollah to attack Israel , Hezbollah has to obey like it did in 2006 regardless of the consequences to Lebanon .Incidentally the war cost Lebanon 1200 lives ( mostly civilians) and over $15 billion in damages and the bulk of the money came from the Arab world .

    The same story happened when Iran ordered Hezbollah to support the Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad despite the Baabda declaration which called for isolating Lebanon from the Syrian conflict”.

    In fact Lebanon could at least triple its tourism income and its GDP if Hezbollah ceases to exist as an Iranian backed militant group .

    The only solution for Hezbollah is for its military operation to be absorbed by the Lebanese army, otherwise Lebanon may cease to exist as a sovereign nation and become an Iranian protectorate, like Syria has become