Lebanese Journalist Maalouf sues Hezbollah chief after receiving death threats over tweets

Maria Maalouf nasrallahLebanese journalist Maria Maalouf   who received death threats after she asked on social media why Israel has not eliminated Hassan Nasrallah has filed a lawsuit against the Hezbollah chief . “How can it be that a criminal who forced us into a war with Israel hasn’t been punished?” she said. 

Maalouf sparked a media storm last week after she uploaded a tweet asking why Israel still has not eliminated Nasrallah. After she tweeted , she received death threats and a lawsuit was even filed against her. She has now decided to fire back and file a countersuit against Nasrallah, accusing the Hezbollah secretary-general of murder and other crimes.

Maalouf is a news anchor and journalist who is well-known for her anti-Hezbollah statements. She also speaks out against the Syrian regime and Iran. In the aforementioned tweet, she wrote: “If Israel considers Nasrallah its enemy, why hasn’t it carried out an airstrike that would rid us of him, thus gaining our support and defending itself?”

Maalouf said that aside from the death threats, she received a lot of support from people who also oppose Hezbollah, Iran and the Syrian regime.

In an interview with  Al Arabiya news organization , she explained why she strongly opposes Hezbollah and its leader and why she wrote the tweet. She claimed that she wrote the tweet as a patriotic citizen of Lebanon and not as a supporter of Israel, as her critics claim. “How can it be that a criminal who forced us into a war with Israel hasn’t been punished?” she said.

Court document showing list of allegations Maalouf is raising against Nasrallah.
Maalouf also listed  in the lawsuit “any person who appears to be an active, interfering, partner or instigator” who helped Hezbollah in “incitement and participation of murder and committing acts of kidnapping, torture, rape, displacement, committing war crimes, crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity in Syria, Yemen, Bahrain and Iraq”.

Her lawsuit comes after Lebanon’s judiciary summoned Maalouf on Tuesday over  her tweets against Nasrallah.

She is being represented in the courts by prominent Lebanese lawyers Dr Tariq Shandab and Antonie Nemeh.

  • Arzna

    I admire Maria Maalouf ‘s courage , considering how difficult it is in Lebanon to criticize Nasrallah .
    Perhaps this is just the beginning and more criticism will follow , specially since there are also courageous lawyers who have the guts to defend her