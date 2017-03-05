Lebanese expats, GCC nationals urged to visit Lebanon …”security situation is “under control ”

Nuhad MashnoukLebanon’s  Interior Minister Nouhad Mashnouk said Saturday that   the security situation is “under control ”  and for this reason the Lebanese expats and Arab nationals  shouldn’t  anymore be reluctant  because of fear to visit  .

He told the expats to ignore  the media reports about  Lebanon  which  he described as “politicized.\”.

“There is no need to have these major concerns that the media is telling you about Lebanon,” he said after meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, adding that the reports are “politicized.”

The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with countries in the region, particularly the GCC countries

Last month, Saudi Arabia lifted a travel ban against Lebanon, also announcing that it would appoint a new ambassador. It promised to increase flights by their national carrier, Saudi Airlines, to promote tourism and travel between the two countries as well.

A travel ban imposed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other gulf countries severely impacted Lebanon’s tourism season last summer.

 

 

    Saudi King Salman canceled scheduled for the end of March 2017 visit to Beirut. The reason for this were the statements of the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun to support the group “Hezbollah”
    Also, there will not be implemented the agreement, according to which Riyadh will pay to Beirut deal on arms supplies. The total amount had to pay for new weapons, is about three billion dollars