Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Arab countries yesterday not to be enticed by Israeli attempts to find allies in the Arab world.

“The occupying regime, in an attempt to normalise its situation, has for the first time referred to certain Arab countries as its allies against the resistance front instead of describing them as its enemies,” Rouhani said at the closing session at the 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada in Tehran.

The Tel Aviv regime “claims that most of the Arab countries are not the enemies of Zionism or opposed to occupation anymore, but that they share the same phobia about resistance,” Rouhani added.

(“The resistance” or “resistance front” is Iran’s term for an axis, led by Iran, that includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, and Syria’s Assad regime.)

The Iranian president called on the countries of the region to remain vigilant in the face of Israeli plots, and said the Muslim world needs to clarify its position on the issue of Israel’s efforts to normalise its ties with Arab countries

Rouhani’s remarks appear to be in response to improved relations between Israel and a number of Arab states that view Iran as a regional threat and a destabilising force.

Iran is reportedly deeply troubled by the prospect of better Arab Israeli relations

Rouhani warned that the “Zionists” viewed conflicts in the region as a historical opportunity.

“They are trying to change their enemies within the pro-Palestine Arab and Islamic countries into their allies, by … turning them against the resistance and its main supporter, Iran.”

Heavy price

Rouhani said that despite the “heavy price” paid in support of the Palestinians Iran will continue to support the Palestinian cause, the state-run FARS news agency reported on Wednesday .