Iran warns Arab states against normalising relations with Israel

by 98 Comments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Arab countries yesterday not to be enticed by Israeli attempts to find allies in the Arab world.

“The occupying regime, in an attempt to normalise its situation, has for the first time referred to certain Arab countries as its allies against the resistance front instead of describing them as its enemies,” Rouhani said at the closing session at the 6th International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada in Tehran.

The Tel Aviv regime “claims that most of the Arab countries are not the enemies of Zionism or opposed to occupation anymore, but that they share the same phobia about resistance,” Rouhani added.

(“The resistance” or “resistance front” is Iran’s term for an axis, led by Iran, that includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, and Syria’s Assad regime.)

The Iranian president called on the countries of the region to remain vigilant in the face of Israeli plots, and said the Muslim world needs to clarify its position on the issue of Israel’s efforts to normalise its ties with Arab countries

Rouhani’s remarks appear to be in response to improved relations between Israel and a number of Arab states that view Iran as a regional threat and a destabilising force.

Iran  is  reportedly deeply troubled by the prospect of better Arab Israeli relations

Rouhani warned that the “Zionists” viewed conflicts in the region as a historical opportunity.

“They are trying to change their enemies within the pro-Palestine Arab and Islamic countries into their allies, by … turning them against the resistance and its main supporter, Iran.”

Heavy price

Rouhani  said  that despite  the “heavy price” paid in support of the Palestinians Iran will continue to support the Palestinian cause,  the state-run FARS news agency reported on Wednesday .

“The Iranian nation has paid a heavy price for supporting the Palestinian nation and opposition to the Zionist regime’s actions but it will continue its support with resolve and determination,” Rouhani told told Palestinian National Council chairman Salim Zanoun  on side-lines of the sixth international conference in support of Palestinian intifada (uprising), one of a number of  events the Tehran authorities organize in solidarity with the Palestinians.

MEM/YL

 

  • Arzna

    Mr Rouhani
    You and your boss the supremo are to blame for the change in the Arab Israeli relations . You competed for no i enemy position and it seems you have won despite the historic Arab Israeli animosity … Congratulations !!!
    Do you expect the Arabs to reward you for what you have been doing in Lebanon, Syria , Yemen, Iraq and Bahrain . Iran is perceived as the enemy in the Arab world now and your regime is responsible for this because you are doing a great job at destabilizing the whole region .

    We all had high hopes that the Islamic Republic will be a friendly country and a voice of reason after the Shah was overthrown, but unfortunately you proved that you are just as bad .

    Your support for the Palestinians is superficial just like the support of the Arab regimes has been all along ….talk is cheap Mr Rouhani !!! . If you really want to support the intifada you will do it from within, just like what you are doing in Yemen, Syria , Iraq etc …that is what resistance is supposed to be

    • Rascal

      Iran right now is just as corrupt and probably more than the Shah, but mullahs have achieved a new level of evil that the Shah never wanted – the mass executions to a global record unseen prior to evil mullahs. Not to mention that their Toman/dollar actually had value during he Shah, but now Iranian money is almost worthless thanks to the destructive nature of incompetent mullahs in charge.

  • Rascal

    Now Iran is threatening all Arab countries for wanting peace and progress and reduction of bloody wars. If mullahs want to fight Israel just go and do it, but they wont because it would mean the bombs would start falling on Iran instead of the Arab countries that it does not care about.
    Right now Iran is sending a team to Saudi land to beg to go to the Hajj if Iran’s conditions are met. Last year the Sauds shut iran down for destroying their embassy and demanding they can turn Hajj into a political rally against the US and Israel. I don’t expect Iran will meet the conditions this year to reframe from political bantering while at the Hajj.
    Fvck the arrogant and demanding mullahs from Iran. After all the bad crap they say about Arabs and mostly the Saudi they deserve a boot in the azz as they fly through the door back to Tehran. There is just no getting along with Iran’s Khameneists.

    • Helen4Yemen

      “the arrogant and demanding mullahs from Iran. After all the bad crap they say about Arabs and mostly the Saudi they deserve a boot in the azz”
      ___
      I did not know? Is the Ashkenaz now a friend of the Saudis?

      • vs

        You are friend of vandals or vandal yourself

      • HebAlba

        They are allies.

        • vs

          пнх

  • Helen4Yemen

    “The occupying regime, in an attempt to normalise its situation, has for the first time referred to certain Arab countries as its allies against the resistance front instead of describing them as its enemies,”
    ____
    The Arab people and the Islamic world detest this European entity planted on Arab soil
    and refer to it as the “malignant tumor”.

    • vs

      Is North Africa Orab soil idiot?

      • Eduardo Kelerstein

        Bravo for all your postings

        • Omega

          99% of his posts are irrelevant, polluting, trolling, spamming garbage.

          Thus no; bravo to you for encouraging him.

          • vs

            +99% of his posts are irrelevant, polluting, trolling, spamming garbage+ Omega, go comment PressTV

          • Omega

            Why don’t you? See if you can have it your way in wrecking the place down like you do here. I am sure your hasbara account is full of shekels by now. Despicable troll.

          • vs

            try to provide something, your words are worthless for me, sorry you can afford to yourself to be corrupt. I’m copy pasting open source https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open-source_model without money

          • Omega

            Once again, you resort at making stuff up when you have nothing left to say. The ‘nothing left to say’ is rhetorical in your case since you post non-sensical bs non-stop.

            Rather than entering Möbius-strip like silly/dumb arguments ad nauseam, have some decency and respect the overall order of the place. Just because you can post that you have the right to wreck the commenting section.

          • vs

            Can you afford to you to fool yourself? “You can know the name of a bird in all the languages of the world, but
            when you’re finished, you’ll know absolutely nothing whatever about the
            bird . . . So let’s look at the bird and see what it’s doing – that’s
            what counts. I learned very early the difference between knowing the
            name of something and knowing something.” Richard P. Feynman

        • vs

          Thank You, Eduardo)))

  • Helen4Yemen

    https://i1.wp.com/worldpeace365.files.wordpress.com/2016/07/natan-copy-copy.png?ssl=1&w=900

    Mr. Mileikowsky – Natanyahu’s father. Is he indigenous to Palestine? He is Lithuanian going back
    to time immemorial. Look at him!

    • TecumsehUnfaced

      He looks like Gollum.

      • Helen4Yemen

        And he will swear his only ancestry is Palestine and that he is pure ‘Israelite”.
        These folks detest the word “European”? Imagine a Nigerian detesting the
        word “African”. I wonder if they are so deluded that when they look in the
        mirror they probably imagine a Middle Eastern reflected on their mirror?

        • TecumsehUnfaced

          At the same time they are total bigots, preferring Russians of dubious Jew heritage, because they are white.

          • vs

            TecumsehUnfaced, Helen4Yemen racist gang

          • TecumsehUnfaced

            Sara and Bibi = two corrupt gays in a platonic relationship

          • vs

            اسكت

        • vs

          racist

      • vs

        You are not looks, you are spammer

        • TecumsehUnfaced

          Why are you pursuing me with hammy spam?

          • vs

            пнх

    • vs

      fascist spam

  • Helen4Yemen
    • vs

      more spam

  • Helen4Yemen

    https://i2.wp.com/worldpeace365.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/country-900.png

    These the native homelands of the Ashkenazi. Tell me which one will refuse to admit
    back its own Jews? None! The Ashkenazi now in Palestine are lawful citizens of these
    countries … and more

    • vs

      spam

  • Helen4Yemen
    • vs

      spoiling spam

    • Helen4Yemen

      “Semitic cousins”???

      • vs

        Helen4Yemen racist

  • Helen4Yemen
    • vs

      spam

    • Helen4Yemen

      “Semitic cousins”?

      • HebAlba

        “Hypocrisy at its peak”
        As it is known, Saudi Arabia is one of the most radical Muslim states in the world. Its structure is based on Wahhabism, an ideology rooted in the quasi literal interpretation of Islamic religious principles and the most puritanistic traditions. Yet this country hardly ever receives firm criticism from the West, contrary to a democratic Turkey that tolerates religions other than Islam, or the undoubtedly theocratic Iran, which ensures parliamentary representation for religious minorities. In comparison, wearing a cross in Saudi Arabia may constitute a crime and power is concentrated in the hands of one single dynasty.”

        And this country is a reliable ally for the United States and if Parry’s article is correct, it is an outstanding sponsor for Israel against other Muslim states.

        US journalist Robert Parry has recently published an in-depth article based on intelligence information, claiming that Saudi Arabia paid around 16 billion USD to Israel in order to buy the friendship of the Jewish State.”
        http://jobbik.com/saudi_israeli_cooperation_secret_alliance_bought_for_money

        • vs
        • Geo

          Hello Hind, I apologize to be off topic and to only return to Yalibnan to do what I feel is neccesarry for Yalibnan staff and some of the contributors but it is with great sadness that i share with you that 5th drawer a long time contributor has passed away yesterday, it is a given the world we live in and this site in particular often results in heated points of view and abrasive moments I take this moment to take tribute to a calming and eloquent man that in thousands of comments displayed ability to exchange so respectfully with people from all sects, nationalities and religions , his sense of humor and friendliness will be missed, It has been almost 2 years since I have commented on this site and I take no pleasure in returning with the sad news but I can recall many he exchanged with that would want to know… If it is ok I ask that in his honor we all take form his example and pause from harsh words and heated debates and give our best to his 2 children dealing with their loss.

          Thanks for taking the time to read this and while I am here I send my best wishes to you and yours!

          Geo

          • HebAlba

            Geo i tried to call all week I’m crying last phone he said i will call you back in an hour…i was feeling so bad , thank God for coming here he was the best of human beings i knew ..thank you..thank you telling me..and to his friends..i have to go.

          • Rascal

            My condolences Hind, 5th was a fine individual and and a great Canadian. I also took notice of his absence and I am saddened to hear this news.

          • vs

            My condolences

          • HebAlba

            Thank you Rascal i have horrible pain he was my friend since 2011, good night

          • Niemals

            I noticed “O’Matrix” absence, and discovered that he has passed away sometime around the end of 2016.

            The onkologie clinic (Charité Berlin) aren’t allowed to give more details.

            5th and O’Matrix will be missed for some on this forum.

          • Omega

            Glad to see you put your O’Matrix alter-ego to rest. I hope you do the same for your many other ones.

          • vs

            ???

          • Omega

            Look who replied. Give it a rest OhYeah/Matrix/O’Matrix/AnnoDazumal, etc – seriously. Do it at least for 5th’s memory.

          • vs

            R.I.P

          • Omega

            You’re basically OhYeah, Matrix, O’Matrix, Anno Dazumal, etc.

          • vs

            thank you

          • Omega

            Honorable post; thank you Geo. I did not know him personally and (sadly) only started conversing with him off-site when he became ill last year via Hind who was very close to him. He was indeed a great man with a greater heart. May he Rest In Peace.

  • Niemals
    • Helen4Yemen

      Nor are Indonesians but they are Muslims.

      The enemy of a Muslim is another Muslim

      but predatory European colonists who now

      call themselves ‘Israelis’. I call them IsraeLIES.

      • vs

        You are spammer idiot

    • HebAlba

      Really..Oo..you just discovered?

  • Rudy1947

    The spaminators are back.

    • HebAlba

      You want to be the only spaminators.

      • Rudy1947

        You’ve been out spammed my dear.

        • HebAlba

          Spammore dear spammer

          • vs

            look at the mirror Hind, you are posting mostly crap, Rudy1947 is O.K.

  • Helen4Yemen
    • Rudy1947

      And which study did these figures come from?

      • Helen4Yemen

        ~~~~~~~ S H O O ! ! ! ~~~~~~~

        • Rudy1947

          NO.

    • Helen4Yemen

      Anybody who doubt these DNA results can present their version.

      But there is only one problem: All Ashkenazi score a minimum 99%

      European ancestry.

      • Rudy1947

        How about the version of so what.

      • Jack

        Helen4Yemen to TecumsehUnfaced • a month ago

        “Ashkenazi Jews are one group that fall under the umbrella of “European”, but it’s clear from numerous studies that they’re genetically unique and distinct from the European population at large. Most people with Ashkenazi ancestry trace their DNA to Eastern and Central Europe, but also have Middle Eastern ancestry, which is just one reason for their genetic “uniqueness”.”

        Is 0 = 0 ? Zero is the Ashkenazi ME DNA

        But you yourself write : “Most people with Ashkenazi ancestry trace their DNA to Eastern and Central Europe, but also have Middle Eastern ancestry,” .

    • vs

      spamming

      • Omega

        Look who’s talking about spamming. (laughing)

        • vs

          You are also not angel. I said You i’m mostly offtopic, if you don’t like my news, i’m sorry about you

          • Omega

            Show me where I spammed the site.

          • vs

            where you see i said you are spamming? thank you are not spamming, but You are biased corrupted like Hind, thanks not at all

          • HebAlba

            Blocked!

          • vs

            اسكت

        • HebAlba

          Di you see his post..i had roll down half an hour of empty space.

          • vs

            it was dallas site disqus bug, corrected

          • Omega

            That’s what his kind does: infect the place.

          • HebAlba

            Can’t take it anymore i blocked “-“

          • vs

            block yourself, don’t tolerate

          • vs

            look at the mirror, i’m understand you are don’t like what i’m doing

    • Helen4Yemen

      http://i46.tinypic.com/72zog3.jpg

      Lots of of non-Ashkenazi Europeans have substantial levels of ME DNA and this is a sample.

      Funny that European Christians with large amount of ME DNA do not claim to be from the Middle

      East but the Ashenazi at ZERO % ME claims to be from the Middle East . so weird.

      • Rudy1947

        And which study are these figures attributed to?

      • Jack

        Helen4Yemen to TecumsehUnfaced • a month ago

        “Ashkenazi Jews are one group that fall under the umbrella of “European”, but it’s clear from numerous studies that they’re genetically unique and distinct from the European population at large. Most people with Ashkenazi ancestry trace their DNA to Eastern and Central Europe, but also have Middle Eastern ancestry, which is just one reason for their genetic “uniqueness”.”

        Is 0 = 0 ? Zero is the Ashkenazi ME DNA

        But you yourself write : “Most people with Ashkenazi ancestry trace their DNA to Eastern and Central Europe, but also have Middle Eastern ancestry,” great stuff.

  • vs

    Photos

    Videos

    Weather

    Obituaries

    Autos

    Real Estate

    Jobs

    Classifieds

    DMNStore

    Sign In

    Today’s ePaper

    Subscribe

    Get the latest D-FW news at your fingertips.

    Subscribe Now

    Leave Us Feedback on the new DallasNews.com!

    Search Dallas News

    News

    Crime

    Texas Legislature

    Politics

    Education

    Investigations

    Connect With Us

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    YouTube

    All Topics

    News

    2016 Presidential Election

    Accidental Death

    Addison

    Allen

    Animals

    Arlington

    Associated Press

    Baylor

    Bedford

    Carrollton

    Cedar Hill

    Child Protective Services

    Colleyville

    Collin County

    Community Column

    Coppell

    Corinth

    Courts

    Crime

    DART

    Dallas

    Dallas Ambush

    Dallas City Council

    Dallas City Hall

    Dallas County

    Dallas ISD

    Dallas Police

    Dallas Zoo

    Debunked

    Democratic National Convention

    Denton

    Denton County

    Desoto

    Domestic Violence

    Donald Trump

    Downtown Dallas

    Duncanville

    Early Childhood Education

    East Dallas

    Education

    Elections

    Ellis County

    Environment

    Euless

    Fair Park

    Farmers Branch

    Fire

    Flower Mound

    Fort Worth

    Frisco

    From the Archives

    Garland

    Grand Prairie

    Grapevine

    Guns

    Higher Education

    Highland Park

    Highland Village

    Homicide

    Hood County

    Hunt County

    Hurst

    Immigration

    Investigations

    Irving

    Johnson County

    Kaufman County

    LGBT

    Lake Highlands

    Lakewood

    Lancaster

    Lewisville

    Local Politics

    McKinney

    Mesquite

    Mexico

    Missing Person

    North Dallas

    Oak Cliff

    Parker County

    Photos

    Plano

    Politics

    Prosper

    Republican National Convention

    Richardson

    Rockwall

    Rockwall County

    Rowlett

    STAAR

    Sachse

    Science and Medicine

    Social Justice

    Southern Dallas

    Southlake

    Special Needs

    Tarrant County

    Texas

    Texas Education Agency

    Texas Legislature

    Texas Politics

    The Colony

    Traffic

    Transportation

    TxDOT

    U.S. News

    University Park

    Uptown Dallas

    Van Zandt County

    Watchdog

    Weather

    West Dallas

    Wise County

    World

    Wylie

    Zika Virus

    Business

    AT&T

    Airlines

    American Airlines

    Autos

    Banking

    Billionaires

    CEO Pay

    DFW Airport

    Dallas Fed

    Demographics

    Dying Malls

    Economic Snapshot

    Economy

    Energy

    Entrepreneurs

    Exxon Mobil

    Food Industry

    Health Care

    Homes

    Hospitality

    Hotels

    Innovation

    Investment Quarterly

    JC Penney

    Jobs

    Leisure

    Love Field

    Money

    NTTA

    New Urbanism

    Oncor

    Personal Finance

    Philanthropy

    Real Estate

    Restaurants

    Retail

    Small Business

    Southwest Airlines

    Sports Business

    Stock Market

    Technology

    Texas Instruments

    Top 100 Workplaces

    Tourism

    Toyota

    Life

    Aging

    Cooking

    DIY

    Digital Life

    Faith

    Family

    Farm To Table

    Fitness

    Gardening

    Healthy Living

    Home

    Kindness

    People

    Pets

    Recipes

    Relationships

    Style

    Texana

    Texas Travel

    Travel

    Trends

    Weddings

    Wine & Spirits

    Arts

    Architecture

    Books

    Classical Music

    Dallas Symphony

    Dance

    Design

    Galleries

    Museums

    Opera

    Performing Arts

    Theater

    Visual Arts

    Opinion

    Commentary

    DMN Contributors Network

    Dallas’ North-South Gap

    Editorials

    Letters to the Editor

    Points Book Club

    Texan of the Year

    We Recommend

    Photos

    Videos

    Weather

    Obituaries

    Autos

    Real Estate

    Jobs

    Classifieds

    DMNStore

    Sign In

    Today’s ePaper

    Subscribe

    Get the latest D-FW news at your fingertips.

    Subscribe Now

    Leave Us Feedback on the new DallasNews.com!

    Search Dallas News

    News

    Crime

    Texas Legislature

    Politics

    Education

    Investigations

    Connect With Us

    Facebook

    Twitter

    Instagram

    YouTube

    All Topics

    News

    2016 Presidential Election

    Accidental Death

    Addison

    Allen

    Animals

    Arlington

    Associated Press

    Baylor

    Bedford

    Carrollton

    Cedar Hill

    Child Protective Services

    Colleyville

    Collin County

    Community Column

    Coppell

    Corinth

    Courts

    Crime

    DART

    Dallas

    Dallas Ambush

    Dallas City Council

    Dallas City Hall

    Dallas County

    Dallas ISD

    Dallas Police

    Dallas Zoo

    Debunked

    Democratic National Convention

    Denton

    Denton County

    Desoto

    Domestic Violence

    Donald Trump

    Downtown Dallas

    Duncanville

    Early Childhood Education

    East Dallas

    Education

    Elections

    Ellis County

    Environment

    Euless

    Fair Park

    Farmers Branch

    Fire

    Flower Mound

    Fort Worth

    Frisco

    From the Archives

    Garland

    Grand Prairie

    Grapevine

    Guns

    Higher Education

    Highland Park

    Highland Village

    Homicide

    Hood County

    Hunt County

    Hurst

    Immigration

    Investigations

    Irving

    Johnson County

    Kaufman County

    LGBT

    Lake Highlands

    Lakewood

    Lancaster

    Lewisville

    Local Politics

    McKinney

    Mesquite

    Mexico

    Missing Person

    North Dallas

    Oak Cliff

    Parker County

    Photos

    Plano

    Politics

    Prosper

    Republican National Convention

    Richardson

    Rockwall

    Rockwall County

    Rowlett

    STAAR

    Sachse

    Science and Medicine

    Social Justice

    Southern Dallas

    Southlake

    Special Needs

    Tarrant County

    Texas

    Texas Education Agency

    Texas Legislature

    Texas Politics

    The Colony

    Traffic

    Transportation

    TxDOT

    U.S. News

    University Park

    Uptown Dallas

    Van Zandt County

    Watchdog

    Weather

    West Dallas

    Wise County

    World

    Wylie

    Zika Virus

    Business

    AT&T

    Airlines

    American Airlines

    Autos

    Banking

    Billionaires

    CEO Pay

    DFW Airport

    Dallas Fed

    Demographics

    Dying Malls

    Economic Snapshot

    Economy

    Energy

    Entrepreneurs

    Exxon Mobil

    Food Industry

    Health Care

    Homes

    Hospitality

    Hotels

    Innovation

    Investment Quarterly

    JC Penney

    Jobs

    Leisure

    Love Field

    Money

    NTTA

    New Urbanism

    Oncor

    Personal Finance

    Philanthropy

    Real Estate

    Restaurants

    Retail

    Small Business

    Southwest Airlines

    Sports Business

    Stock Market

    Technology

    Texas Instruments

    Top 100 Workplaces

    Tourism

    Toyota

    Life

    Aging

    Cooking

    DIY

    Digital Life

    Faith

    Family

    Farm To Table

    Fitness

    Gardening

    Healthy Living

    Home

    Kindness

    People

    Pets

    Recipes

    Relationships

    Style

    Texana

    Texas Travel

    Travel

    Trends

    Weddings

    Wine & Spirits

    Arts

    Architecture

    Books

    Classical Music

    Dallas Symphony

    Dance

    Design

    Galleries

    Museums

    Opera

    Performing Arts

    Theater

    Visual Arts

    Opinion

    Commentary

    DMN Contributors Network

    Dallas’ North-South Gap

    Editorials

    Letters to the Editor

    Points Book Club

    Texan of the Year

    We Recommend

    Arlington preschool teacher fired over ‘Kill some Jews’ tweet, other anti-Semitic posts http://www.dallasnews.com/news/arlington/2017/02/22/arlington-preschool-teacher-fired-kill-jews-tweet-anti-semitic-posts

    • HebAlba

      I think it’s time for your meds..this is crazy.

      • vs

        (topic) antisemitism (also iranian also yours) is mental disease

    • Rudy1947

      Hamas is hiring, she can find employment in Gaza.

  • vs

    (GT) Control of population and immigration registration Israeli Interior
    Ministry has denied an entry visa to the employee of the international
    human rights organization Human Rights Watch, engaged in research on
    the topic of human rights violations by Israel in Judea, Samaria and
    Gaza.
    Decision to refuse was taken on the
    recommendation of the Foreign Ministry of Israel, which stressed that
    for many years the public activity reports of HRW are politicized, just
    hiding behind the slogans of human rights, and are used for Falestinian
    propaganda http://www.haaretz.co.il/news/politics/.premium-1.3883477

  • vs

    A group of 25 illegal immigrants managed to cross the barrier on the Jordanian-Israeli border, to enter the territory of Israel and escape from military patrols.
    The incident occurred last week. Illegals, apparently – the citizens of Turkey and China are willing to work in Israel