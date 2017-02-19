‘Venezuela is not a democracy’ Argentina’s president tells Spanish media

by 4 Comments

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri used some of his harshest language yet against Venezuela’s socialist government in comments to Spanish media published on Saturday ahead of his trip to Madrid.

“Enough with euphemisms, Venezuela is not a democracy,” the center-right Macri said, according to leading newspaper El Pais.

“I know what the Venezuelan people are suffering, I think what we have to have is a firm position, without euphemisms, saying that in Venezuela democracy and human rights are not respected,” Macri said.

He said Argentina would help end “this social, political and economic conflict,” where it could, according to the paper.

The comments came days after Macri, who took office in late 2015 ending a decade of leftist rule, spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump. Both shared their “concern” over Venezuela in a Wednesday phone call, Macri’s spokesman told Reuters.

Later that day Trump called on Venezuela to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was sentenced last year to nearly 14 years in prison on charges of inciting anti-government protests in 2014.

REUTERS

 

  • vs

    (sorry offtopic) At least seven people were killed in floods in the south-west of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Flooding led to a breakthrough dam on Halil River, flooding the downstream city of Jiroft.

    One of the victims – the driver, whose car was stuck in the flooded areas. He climbed onto the roof of the cab to make spectacular “selfie”. Immediately after that, the flow flipped the car , killing the photographer.

    Another five people were killed in avalanches in the mountains of Zagros and Albors. The reason for their gathering was the thaw after heavy snowfall – over two weeks here fell about two meters of snow. This snowfall cut off hundreds of villages in the east of Iran.

    Bad weather led to power outages. In
    several towns held spontaneous manifestation of the population, whose
    members accused the government of unwillingness to take measures to
    restore the electricity supply in the frozen city

  • vs

    (sorry offtopic) In the Somali capital Mogadishu, a suicide bomber, who was driving a truck, drove at high speed into the territory of the market, located in the Madina district. The attack killed 39 people, about fifty were injured varying degrees of severity

  • vs

    (sorry offtopic)

    Montreal imam calls to ‘destroy the accursed Jews’ in viral video http://www.jta.org/2017/02/19/news-opinion/world/montreal-imam-calls-to-destroy-the-accursed-jews-in-viral-video

  • vs

    At the heart of the Colombian capital bomb exploded in the path of a police motorcade.
    The explosion occurred near the Macarena, Bogota. According to preliminary information, one policeman was killed in the explosion.
    According to Caracol Radio, the scene in the city’s hospitals were delivered more than 30 wounded, 20 of whom are police officers. Several of the wounded are in critical condition