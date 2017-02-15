Trump is no longer committed to two-state solution but still backs ME peace effort

by 3 Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks to the then Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016. Kobi Gideon/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX2SIOS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks to the then Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016. Kobi Gideon/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. – RTX2SIOS
U.S. President Donald Trump supports the goal of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, even if it does not involve the two-state solution, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

Speaking a day before Trump holds a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said peace was the ultimate goal.

“Whether that comes in the form of a two–state solution if that’s what the parties want, or something else,” the official said, adding that Trump would not try to “dictate” a solution.

Failure by a U.S. president to explicitly back a two-state solution would upend decades of U.S. policy embraced by Republican and Democratic administrations. It has long been the bedrock U.S. position for resolving the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has been at the core of international peace efforts.

Any sign of a softening of U.S. support for eventual Palestinian statehood could also anger the Muslim world, including Sunni Arab allies, which the Trump administration needs in the fight against Islamic State and to back efforts against Shi’ite Iran.

Trump considers Middle East peace a “high priority,” the White House official said. The president has given his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the job of negotiating a peace deal.

“We would want to work on it very quickly,” the official said.

Trump’s choice for U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, will not be involved in the president’s discussions with Netanyahu on Wednesday, the official said.

Friedman advocates settlement building and has questioned the two-state solution.

The White House said earlier this month that Israel’s building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful in achieving peace.

The statement was a shift in tone for Trump, who signaled during the campaign that he could be more accommodating toward settlement projects than his predecessor, Barack Obama.

REUTER

  • Arzna

    Since Trump is for settlements and wants to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and since the new US ambassador is also for settlements and against the 2 state solution , I think there will be no peace as long as Trump is in the White House . Most probably there will be another intifada , since hardliners will be expected to take over in the West bank just like they did in Gaza .

    • vs

      “West bank” or shore is political correct Judea and Samaria
      “settlement” is racist political correct for jewish community

  • vs

    Tuesday, February 14 Minister without Portfolio Ayoob Kara published in his microblog Twitter message, which states that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump take plan of the Egyptian president Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi on the establishment of a Falestinian state in the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula, but not in Judea and Samaria. ”
    Ayoob Kara said: “It will pave the way for peace with the Sunni coalition” http://newsru.co.il/israel/14feb2017/kara_704.html https://twitter.com/ayoobkara/status/831400751066923009