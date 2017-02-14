In a poll conducted by WIN/ Gallup International, the majority of Lebanese people said they are willing to fight for Lebanon.

The global survey of 64 countries polled were asked the following question:

Are you willing to fight for your country?

66% of the Lebanese who were asked said that they would fight for their country.

There are significant differences by region. Willingness to fight is highest in the M.E.N.A. region (83%) while it is lowest in Western Europe (25%).

A history of those countries in recent conflict provides an interesting comparison. The Japanese (11%) are the least likely of 64 countries polled to be willing to fight for their country. Results from Germany are very similar – 13% willing to fight. By comparison these numbers more than double in the UK (27%) and France (29%).

A majority (52%) of women surveyed across the globe said they would be willing to fight (vs. 67%) among men. Those aged 18-34 years (66%) are the most willing. Of the variety of religious denominations covered in the survey we see those Muslims (78%) are most willing to fight for their country.

Moroccans and people from Fiji are the most likely to fight for their country out of the 64 countries. Both topped the list and matched at 94%.

While Lebanon and Isreal both matched at 66% willingness to fight for their countries.

The MENA region has the highest willingness to fight with an average of 83%. Jean-Marc Leger, President of WIN/Gallup International Association, said the following:

“One hundred years on from the start of the First Great War we find that 61% of the world’s citizens are willing to fight for their country. However, the true story is in the regional comparison and in a time of such turmoil in the Middle East it is noticeable that willingness to fight is highest in the MENA region.”



Methodology:

The WIN/Gallup International Survey is an annual tradition initiated by and designed under the chairmanship of Dr. George Gallup in 1977. It is conducted every year since then. This year it was carried out by the WIN/Gallup International Association in 64 countries around the world.

Sample Size and Mode of Field Work:

A total of 62,398 persons were interviewed globally. In each country a representative sample of around 1000 men and women was interviewed either face to face (30 countries; n=32258), via telephone (12 countries; n=9784) or online (22 countries; n=20356). Details are attached. The field work was conducted during September 2014 – December 2014. The margin of error for the survey is between 2.14 and 4.45 +3-5% at 95% confidence level.

The global average has been computed according to the share of the covered adult population of the surveyed countries.