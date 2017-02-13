Netanyahu and his cabinet oppose Palestinian state, Israeli minister says ahead of U.S. visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli cabinet member said on Monday, but left it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington this week.

Netanyahu has never explicitly abandoned his conditional support for a future Palestine, and his spokesman did not respond immediately to a request to comment on Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan’s remarks.

Erdan belongs to Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, whose leading members have often espoused a harder line than the prime minister himself.

“I think all members of the security cabinet, and foremost the prime minister, oppose a Palestinian state,” Erdan told Army Radio after the forum met on Sunday on the eve of Netanyahu’s departure for Washington for talks with Trump on Wednesday.

“No one thinks in the next few years that a Palestinian state is something that, God forbid, might or should happen,” he said in the interview.

But asked if Netanyahu would voice opposition to statehood on camera when he meets Trump, Erdan said: “The prime minister has to weigh things according to what he feels in the meeting and the positions he encounters there. No one knows what the positions of the president and his staff are.”

Palestinians seek to establish a state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel captured those areas in a 1967 war and pulled its troops and settlers out of Gaza in 2005.

NUANCED

Citing Israeli settlement activity, Palestinian leaders and the former U.S. administration of Barack Obama have questioned Netanyahu’s commitment, which he first made in a 2009 policy speech, to the so-called two-state solution to decades of conflict.

“It is not only their statements – what the government of the extreme right in Israel does on the ground prevents any chance of the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Wasel Abu Youssef, an official of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said of Erdan’s comments.

Since Trump took office last month, Netanyahu has approved construction of 6,000 settler homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, drawing international condemnation which the White House did not join.

In recent days, however, the Trump administration has taken a more nuanced position, saying building new settlements or expanding existing ones may not be helpful in achieving peace.

Netanyahu has spelled out terms for a future Palestine: its demilitarization, the stationing of Israeli troops in its territory and Palestinian recognition of Israel as the “nation-state” of the Jewish people.

Last month, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper said Netanyahu, in a closed-door meeting with Likud ministers, coined a new term “Palestinian state-minus” to describe his vision of limited Palestinian sovereignty.

Under interim peace deals, Palestinians, who number about 2.5 million in the West Bank, currently exercise limited self-rule in the territory, where some 350,000 Israeli settlers live.

Some members of Netanyahu’s government have called for the annexation of parts of the West Bank, a demand he has resisted.

  • Arzna

    Surprise !!!
    Netanyahu never believed in a Palestinian state .
    He believes in stealing it and that is what the settlements are about .
    The West Bank and East Jerusalem are now like swiss cheese . Israel has the cheese and the Palestinians have holes

    • vs

      Again mental masturbation, “stealing”??? “Settlements” are political correct for communities, “West Bank or shore?” is political correct for Judea and Samaria

      • Hannibal

        Judea and Samaria existed as free kingdom during the Iron Age (10th century BC). That is almost 1000 years before the “greekification” and “romanization” of the Levant and 700 years before falling to the Assyrians and then Babylonians who became the kingdom of Aram at which time Israel stopped to exist as a nation. They revolted 150 years later and were totally annihilated and exiled. Some returned under Cyrus and formed a pan modern religious identity to encompass the known world until WWI-WWII when the zionists reinvented the jewishness as a people rather than a pan religion (like their modern day ISIS Caliphate cousins) as a religious state. Israel like ISIS and the KSA and the Mullahs in Iran have no place in modern human existence. Sooner or later their demise will come.

      • Arzna

        First time I hear that stealing is politically correct.
        In my dictionary stealing is a crime
        and criminals should be punished
        No matter what they steal
        Those stealing Palestinian land should definitely be punished . May be the Palestinians are incapable of punishing the thieves right now , but their time will no doubt come since nothing lasts forever and the price the thieves may have to pay will be a lot higher.
        As they say “what goes around comes around”

        • vs

          i’m sorry, You are brainwashed, Arzna

  • vs

    Falestinian (virtual) “state” is another one failed orabic group of tribes, families, clans.
    “Successful, in my opinion, can be called only nine Orabian states: Kuwait, Qatar and the seven states of the United Orab Emirates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Ras al-Khaimah, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Sharjah. This are successful, high-grade, quiet countries. At the heart of each of them – one tribe. Thus – and the legitimacy of state, and the legitimacy of power”

    • Hannibal

      You mean pacified cousins of yours as compared to the resistance against your hegemony?

      • vs

        +hegemony+ are You crazy? Land of Israel is refuge camp (sorry for jews (and really for orabians falsetinians (not all they are terroristic, wild, are You want equality or are You want caliphat also instead of on place of Israel???)

  • vs

  • Omega

    So much for ad nauseamly blaming the Palestinians for not wanting Peace.