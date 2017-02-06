President Donald Trump had a rough weekend, guys.

His lack of control over his chief strategist, Steven Bannon, was the punchline of the “Saturday Night Live” opening sketch, and on Sunday, the New York Times reported that Trump was not aware he appointed Bannon to the National Security Council when he signed one of his many executive orders since he took office.

Trump signed EO putting Bannon on National Security Council without realizing what he was signing. Now mad at Bannon https://t.co/ALctkvCzG3 pic.twitter.com/Hrovp5Hg7h — Micah Lee (@micahflee) February 6, 2017

The Times’ article also noted that when Trump found out he assigned Bannon a seat without being briefed on it, the information was a “greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.”

Then, after all that, Trump tweeted this loaded gem on Monday morning:

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017



And, naturally, Twitter had a lot feelings about it.

Here are some of the best tweets:

"I call my own shots" is the sort of thing a guy who doesn't call his own shots feels compelled to say. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 6, 2017

"I call my own shots!" is what an 11-year old yells through a locked bedroom door while fighting w/his mom about going to the skate park — Rachel Klein (@racheleklein) February 6, 2017

"I call my own shots, and everyone knows it!" pic.twitter.com/sLX1XKWxGS — Mike Mitchell (@sirmitchell) February 6, 2017

"I call my own shots!" says the man who we now know doesn't even read the executive orders he signs. Oy. #PresidentBannon #SecretaryTrump pic.twitter.com/z22RhykMsN — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 6, 2017

(6:09 a.m.) Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe: "Maybe Bannon's calling all the shots" (7:01 a.m.) Trump Tweet: I call my own shots" pic.twitter.com/li1FcWfmbd — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) February 6, 2017

