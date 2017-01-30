This petition is a collaborative effort led by Care2 activists who include:Leslie Ackerman, Diane Taylor Salvaryn, Jake Jacobson, Joseph Becker, Laura A. Van Vleet, Michelle Neff, Margarita Teresa, Kieren van den Blink, Steve Cates, and Glorious Johnson.Donald Trump has only recently taken the oath of office as U.S. President, and it’s already clear he should be impeached. From his cozy relationship with Russian leader Vladamir Putin, to his myriad conflicts-of-interests arising from his business dealings, to his apparent disregard for the U.S. intelligence community, it’s clear Mr. Trump is not only unfit but also unsafeto serve as president.Clear conflicts of interests already exist: the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China pays Trump for its space in Trump Tower in New York. Foreign diplomats spend money at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which is housed in a building owned by the US Gov’t via a lease that contains a provision that prohibits federal elected officials from renting it.

Most recently, a yet-to-be-verified document was released alleging that Russia has amassed information it could use to blackmail Trump to do as it likes. This document includes intimate details of the President-elect’s sexual activities.

The document alleges that Russia has cultivated Trump for five years, including through bribes and collecting this blackmail material. It also asserts Russian officials have given Mr. Trump information on all his rivals. Though this document hasn’t yet been verified, there are some sources claiming its legitimacy.

Sign this petition to ask the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach Donald Trump NOW.

Here are the ways in which an impeachment could be carried out. more