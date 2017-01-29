President Michel Aoun who will be 82 years old on February 18 ruled out running for a second presidential term and stressed Sunday that “no one should be stronger than the State” in Lebanon

“Lebanon is facing the last chance to build a strong State through creating institutions that work for the welfare of the country and its citizens,” Aoun , said in an interview with French news channel LCI.

“No one should be stronger than the State, because that would lead us into chaos,” Aoun warned.

Asked whether he is considering a second presidential term, Aoun, said: “I’m not thinking of a second term and I prefer to have a good successor.”