Women’s march one day after Trump was sworn in – In pictures

by 1 Comment

Several politicians were in attendance at the wome's march . Former US Secretary of State John Kerry walked a yellow Labrador along the march route while giving out high-fives.
Several politicians were in attendance at the wome’s march . Former US Secretary of State John Kerry walked a yellow Labrador along the march route while giving out high-fives.

An estimated half a million people joined the Women’s March on Washington on a crisp Saturday the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the US.

The march aimed to bring together women across diverse backgrounds and send a bold message to the new administration that they will not be ignored or have their rights stomped on.

People carried signs with calls for gender equality and anti-Trump statements, though the rally’s organizers have insisted the demonstration is more pro-women than anti-Trump. Many sported pink knitted beanies called “pussy hats,” a symbol of solidarity among the protestors.

These stunning and soon to be iconic photos show what it was like to be there.

Several politicians were in attendance too Former US Secretary of State John Kerry walked a yellow Labrador along the march route while giving out high-fives.

An estimated 500,000 men and women poured into the US capital on January 21.

An estimated 500,000 men and women poured into the US capital on January 21.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP One city official told the Associated Press that turnout estimates are at 500,000, up from the 200,000 who were originally expected to come.

They gathered to raise awareness of women’s rights …

They gathered to raise awareness of women's rights ...
Nicole Monceaux from New York City attends the Women’s March on Washington.Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Nicole Monceaux from New York City attends the Women’s March on Washington.Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

… and the perceived threat Donald Trump’s administration poses to those liberties.

... and the perceived threat Donald Trump's administration poses to those liberties.
Ginger Naglee from Olney, Maryland, reacts during the Women’s March on Washington.Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Ginger Naglee from Olney, Maryland, reacts during the Women’s March on Washington.Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Unity became a resounding theme during the event’s speeches.

Unity became a resounding theme during the event's speeches.
Gizelle Begler and Mira Veikley pose for a photograph at the Women’s March in Washington.Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Demonstrators came in all shapes, colors, and sizes.

Demonstrators came in all shapes, colors, and sizes.
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, rocked a homemade shirt.

Paige Carmichael, 6, from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, rocked a homemade shirt.

A pink knitted beanie, known as the “pussy hat,” became a symbol of solidarity among protestors. Knitting parties organized in the weeks before the march.

A pink knitted beanie, known as the "pussy hat," became a symbol of solidarity among protestors. Knitting parties organized in the weeks before the march.
Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The ladies of liberty stopped by to support women’s rights.

The ladies of liberty stopped by to support women's rights.
Mario Tama/Getty

Marchers filled the streets from sidewalk to sidewalk.

Marchers filled the streets from sidewalk to sidewalk.

The signs were on point. Many stressed the importance of women’s rights as human rights, paying homage to presidential nominee and feminist icon, Hillary Clinton.

The signs were on point. Many stressed the importance of women's rights as human rights, paying homage to presidential nominee and feminist icon, Hillary Clinton.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Nadia da Rosa, 15, from Providence, Rhode Island, made a bold statement.

Nadia da Rosa, 15, from Providence, Rhode Island, made a bold statement.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Princess Leia would be proud.

Princess Leia would be proud.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

This woman held a sign that imitated the Barack Obama “Hope” poster, designed by artist Shepard Fairey, which came to represent his run for the presidency in 2008.

This woman held a sign that imitated the Barack Obama "Hope" poster, designed by artist Shepard Fairey, which came to represent his run for the presidency in 2008.Shepard Fairey recently unveiled a new line of posters featuring Muslim, Latino, and African-American women in the wake of Trump's election. Here's one.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Shepard Fairey recently unveiled a new line of posters featuring Muslim, Latino, and African-American women in the wake of Trump’s election. Here’s one.

Anna Maria Evans from Durham, North Carolina, holds a sign designed by artist Shepard Fairey during the Women’s March on Washington.Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Sandy Cryder and Dan Norum of Baltimore took a dig at the president with their sign that showed Trump as a puppet controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sandy Cryder and Dan Norum of Baltimore took a dig at the president with their sign that showed Trump as a puppet controlled by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Another clever sign mocked Trump’s relationship with the Russian dictator.

Another clever sign mocked Trump's relationship with the Russian dictator.

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty

“Girls just want to have fundamental human rights,” am I right?

"Girls just want to have fundamental human rights," am I right?

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Marianne Nepsund, 29, from New York, holds a sign displaying one of President Trump’s tweets from 2012, which read, “We should march on Washington.”

Marianne Nepsund, 29, from New York, holds a sign displaying one of President Trump's tweets from 2012, which read, "We should march on Washington."

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The event was packed with celebrities, including Melissa Benoist, star of TV’s “Supergirl.”

Scarlett Johansson shared a personal anecdote from the main stage about going to Planned Parenthood as a 15-year-old. She called on the president to support women.

Scarlett Johansson shared a personal anecdote from the main stage about going to Planned Parenthood as a 15-year-old. She called on the president to support women.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The goddess of pop music, Cher, showed up in solidarity.

The goddess of pop music, Cher, showed up in solidarity.

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal joined the movement in DC.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal joined the movement in DC.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Actress and outspoken women’s rights activist Emma Watson looked like she was missing something atop her head in a sea of pink pussy hats.

Actress and outspoken women's rights activist Emma Watson looked like she was missing something atop her head in a sea of pink pussy hats.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

People held each other in laughter and in tears.

People held each other in laughter and in tears.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

It’s unclear just how many showed up for the Women’s March on Washington, but early estimates suggest crowds may have outnumbered those at Trump’s inauguration.

It's unclear just how many showed up for the Women's March on Washington, but early estimates suggest crowds may have outnumbered those at Trump's inauguration.

Protesters line the streets near the Washington Monument as they head towards the White House for the Women’s March on Washington.John Minchillo/AP

 

The Washington Metro subway system reported that riders took fewer trips on Friday morning during Trump’s inauguration than did during the Women’s March a day later.

The Washington Metro subway system reported that riders took fewer trips on Friday morning during Trump's inauguration than did during the Women's March a day later.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

 

No matter their numbers, the women gathered were certainly impossible to ignore.

No matter their numbers, the women gathered were certainly impossible to ignore.

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the Women’s March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.John Minchillo/AP

Source: Business Insider  
  • Andre

    Amazing movement….ef Trump