Aoun declares ties with the “Gulf countries are back to normal”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun poses with the presidential medal at the presidential palace of Baabda, east of Beirut on October 31, 2016
President Michel Aoun  declared  that ties with the “Gulf countries particularly with Saudi Arabia are back to normal,” adding that the misunderstanding is over now and a “new leaf of relations has been turned.

Aoun made the remarks after  his  return  with his  the accompanying delegation of ministers to Lebanon on Thursday  from  a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar,

The Lebanese will witness an increase in the influx of Gulf tourists to Lebanon.”  He added

The President hailed the Lebanese community in the Gulf and said: “During our trip we have sensed a huge respect and appreciation for the Lebanese who have helped, and still do, with the developmental renaissance in Gulf countries.”

On the issues  discussed with Gulf officials, he said: “All subjects of common interest raised during the tour, have received a positive response and clear support. The agreements will be followed up in mutual visits.”

The President concluded pinning hopes that Lebanon witnesses quick improvement, he said: “We are all hopes that Lebanon takes quick steps forward and gradually restores its position at the Arab, regional and international levels.”

Aoun held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha during his Gulf  trip.

Ties between Beirut  and Riyadh deteriorated last year after Saudi Arabia halted $4 billion grant to arm  the Lebanese Army and security forces. Riyadh said the move was in protest of “hostile” stances toward the kingdom linked to Hezbollah and Iran at Arab League and Islamic meetings.

  • RubberDucky

    Aoun said his election as president is a “triumph to the Lebanese axis,” underlining that Lebanon is outside the frames of axes building its friendship with everyone. “Every war has an end, the wiser we are, the quicker we end it,” – and he couldn’t have said it better…It’s not a good time to make enemies. Especially not with a nation who was nothing but a friend in need.