President Michel Aoun declared that ties with the “Gulf countries particularly with Saudi Arabia are back to normal,” adding that the misunderstanding is over now and a “new leaf of relations has been turned.

Aoun made the remarks after his return with his the accompanying delegation of ministers to Lebanon on Thursday from a four-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar,

The Lebanese will witness an increase in the influx of Gulf tourists to Lebanon.” He added

The President hailed the Lebanese community in the Gulf and said: “During our trip we have sensed a huge respect and appreciation for the Lebanese who have helped, and still do, with the developmental renaissance in Gulf countries.”

On the issues discussed with Gulf officials, he said: “All subjects of common interest raised during the tour, have received a positive response and clear support. The agreements will be followed up in mutual visits.”

The President concluded pinning hopes that Lebanon witnesses quick improvement, he said: “We are all hopes that Lebanon takes quick steps forward and gradually restores its position at the Arab, regional and international levels.”

Aoun held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha during his Gulf trip.

Ties between Beirut and Riyadh deteriorated last year after Saudi Arabia halted $4 billion grant to arm the Lebanese Army and security forces. Riyadh said the move was in protest of “hostile” stances toward the kingdom linked to Hezbollah and Iran at Arab League and Islamic meetings.