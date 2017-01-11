The saga over alleged Russian interference in the U.S. elections took another sinister turn Tuesday, as it was revealed that U.S. intelligence officials provided President-elect Donald Trump with a charge that the Russians had obtained dirt on him.

U.S. officials included a two-page synopsis of ‘kompromat’ – Russian for compromising material – as part of their security briefing of Trump on Friday.

The material was based on memos compiled by a British intelligence operative who was considered ‘credible’ by the U.S. intelligence community, CNN reported.

What is believed to be the document itself was published by Buzzfeed, which pointed out that it contained errors. Little of its contents can be independently verified.

The secret briefing, which included the documents of incendiary material, was provided by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The meeting last week was at a time when Trump has been feuding with the intelligence community.

The intel chiefs included the information in order to make Trump aware that the information was circulating within the U.S. intelligence community, lawmakers and senior intelligence officials told the network.

It was included to bolster the agencies’ conclusion, also made publicly, that Russia had dirt on both Republicans and Democrats, but released only the bad info on Democrats, via leaks to the WikiLeaks site, as part of the narrative of election interference to bolster Trump.

The document also charged there was an information exchange between Trump surrogates and representatives of the Russian government.

The charge has echoes of what then-Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, who got top-level security briefings, charged this fall.

Reid wrote FBI director James Comey in October: ‘It has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government – a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States.’

Buzzfeed on Tuesday published memos, which the site noted could not be verified, charging that Russia had been ‘cultivating, supporting and assisting’ Trump for ‘at least five years.’

The site wrote that the documents were ‘understood to be by a former British intelligence agent’ and was prepared for political opponents of Trump.

The document states that Trump had declined ‘sweetener real estate deals in Russia that the Kremlin lined up in order to cultivate him.

Russian authorities tried to ‘exploit Trump’s personal obsessions and sexual perversion’ in order to compromise him.

The document also referenced Trump’s ‘(perverted) conduct’ at the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, the President and First Lady Michelle Obama ‘whom he hated’ had stayed.

It cited ‘Source D’ as saying Trump’s conduct included hiring prostitutes ‘to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.’ It says the hotel was known to be under the control of Russia’s FSB, with hidden cameras and microphones.

The site noted that the document contained some errors, such as misspelling the name of a company, the ‘Alfa Group.’

The documents quote an unnamed Russian intelligence official as saying there was enough information to blackmail Trump.

The New York Times reported that intelligence officials considered the material ‘so potentially explosive’ that they decided they needed to tell Trump, Obama, and top congressional leaders about it.

DAILY MAIL