Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman was rerouted as saying said this week that Iran “represents the three main ills of the region.”

In an interview with Foreign Affairs published on Thursday, Prince Mohamed was quoted as saying that three “ills” represented and instigated by Iran are: “borderless ideologies, state instability, and terrorism.”

He was cited as saying that the problem lied at the “radical regime born of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.”

Prince Mohamed said there was “no point in negotiating with a power that is committed to exporting its exclusivist ideology, engaging in terrorism, and violating the sovereignty of other nations.”

He added that until Tehran changes its deeply problematic outlook and behavior, Saudi Arabia has much to lose from prematurely proposing rapprochement and cooperation.

Riyadh broke off relations with Tehran after its embassy and consulate there were attacked by the Iranians last year.

The prince called for resumption of strategic dialogue with Washington which he claimed it stopped several years ago for unknown reasons , according to Foreign Affairs

Al Arabiya/Foreign Affairs