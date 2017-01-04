President Michel Aoun invited by Jordan’s king to attend the Arab summit in March

Jordanian Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh held talks Tuesday in Lebanon with President Michel Aoun and invited him to the Arab summit
Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday Jordanian  received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh, who handed him an invitation from Jordan’s  King Abdullah to attend the Arab summit in March,  according to a Jordan Times report

Judah  reportedly highlighted the importance of Aoun’s participation in the summit, which will contribute to its success in light of the common challenges that face the region, especially fighting terrorism and the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.

“In the name of His Majesty The King and Jordan’s government and people, I congratulated him on his election as Lebanon’s president and on the formation of the government, and we hope this new political scene will create further security, stability and prosperity for brotherly Lebanon,” Judeh was quoted as saying  after the talks.

Judeh also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri over regional developments and bilateral ties.

    Sensible King … And while I think Aoun is ‘over-the-hill’ on several things, I hope he says the ‘right things’ in diplomatic circles which suffer the pangs of a Too-Long period of wars again. Having formed a Government, finally, should have them ALL working as ‘Busy as Beavers’ to get back to 2006, and actually making the pay-cheques mean something FOR all the sensible Lebanese, at least.
    And Beavers are very industrious for ALL in the pond with them. Some ‘Dam-Breaks’ occur, but are then fixed as fast as possible. Timing in between breaks&fixes is the important part of their work – and they know it.