Israel’s continued preemptive strikes against Hezbollah could lead to a war no one wants

israel-hezbollah-flagsAccording to reports coming from Israel, the IDF would continue to use preemptive operations, such as the “unconfirmed” attacks on Syrian armories and on truck convoys hauling advanced weapons across the Lebanese border, to be handed to Hezbollah.

IDFF is reportedly “cautiously optimistic” in its assessment of the security challenges of 2017, expecting to get to the other side “without having to wage major combat operations,” writes DefenseNews‘ Barbara Opall-Rome, after an interview with a senior defense official in Tel Aviv. However, she quotes the same official, “Today, the most probable war is one in which both sides didn’t want it, but due to the dynamic of escalation, we might find ourselves in it.”

The senior official told Opall-Rome that Israel is cautious and mindful of “unintended consequences” resulting from its actions regarding Hezbollah up north, Hamas in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority, and even faraway countries such as Iran.

In his opinion, the hierarchy of threats against Israel in 2017 will be: 1. The PA; 2. Hamas; and 3. Iran-backed Hezbollah, which, despite the fact that it is the strongest of the three “the probability [for confrontation] is low, as long as we don’t get into a dynamic of escalation.”

Israel is reportedly anxious about the possibility that Iran and Hezbollah stay put in a ruined Syria after the Russians have reduced their presence there. The senior official is not concerned about Israel’s ability to deal with Bashar al-Assad, rather “our concern is that Iran and Hezbollah will grow ever more confident in Syria when the superpowers leave or reduce their presence… and that will not be a good end to this story.”

Hezbollah worries this security official because “they haven’t stopped for one day their buildup against Israel… and we don’t want to wait for the first day of the war.”

“When you let so many weapons systems get into Lebanon, you push a higher probability of a war,” the official said, noting that “[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah speaks almost every week about the day they will conquer Israel. And if he speaks like that every week, why wait? Why give him a feeling of being strong enough?”

He also suggested that Hezbollah forces in Syria could turn on the Russians, using their advanced arms, including their anti-aircraft weapons. “If I had opportunity to give advice to President Putin,” he told Opall-Rome, “I’d say you should keep an eye on Hezbollah if you want a stable Middle East and if you want to protect your gains in Syria.”

  • HebAlba
    • Rudy1947

      Yeah, they did win didn’t they. Winning always begets losers. Some losers learn, some continue to lose. A shame in a way.

      • Rascal

        How true. Evolution has not been kind to the middle-east.

        • Omega

          Especially when evolution is constantly interrupted.

      • Igor Chingoski

        You didn’t win, you where displaced from Europe for being considered sub humans, undesirable garbage, besides of being mentally unstable, unpredictable criminals and compulsive bullshitters.
        But if for you that is a victory, congrats garbage 🙂

        • Omega

          If only the Jews who moved to Palestine from Germany/Europe knew who was being WW2.

          • HebAlba

            They didn’t know, Zionists made propaganda posters
            ‘A country without people for a people without country’

          • Rudy1947

            Ahhhh, those evil Jews, making a poster. Shame….shame. LOL.

          • Omega

            Jews pre-WW2: anti-Zionism, united in Judaic faith/religion.
            Jews post-WW2: pro-Zionism, united with a land that’s not theirs.

            Jews have been duped as much as non-Jews. Little realize and know.

        • Oh Yeah

          It’s obvious that you belong to the “enlightened” group claiming that Jews “.. where displaced from Europe for being considered sub humans, undesirable garbage, besides of being mentally unstable, ..”

          It’s your “opinion” that is based on racial discrimination.

          As to your ‘sensational revelling’ about the displaced Jews from Europe, how you explain that British Jews are now seeking a German citizenship?
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2bb62d7908902bc653b9da1dd848ba8a83100498d3cccf6f91c74f06a0f24936.jpg
          A rising number of Jews who settled in Britain after escaping Nazi persecution are now seeking German nationality.

          “My family and I are also shocked by the rise in racism. I don’t think, as Jews, we’ll be immune from this at all. A couple I know were abused in the street in London last week for speaking in Dutch, the husband just happened to be Jewish. That was anti-foreign, rather than anti-Semitic, but it shows the way things are going.”

          She added: “We have no idea what’s going to happen with visas and Europe, we can’t get assurances from the politicians on this because they don’t know themselves, it’s a real mess.

          “Our family came here from Hamburg, we lost relations in the Holocaust. We have relations in Germany, so we are going to look at the German option.” (rt.com)

        • glubb pasha

          It is a matter of perspective. For them all “attributes” above are a badge of honor. We have to admit that was a brilliant move. The West, dumped their garbage in somebody else’s sidewalk, alleviated their collective guilt and established a proxy in the Middle East. All of this based on a cereal box-type of narrative.

        • Rudy1947

          As it it turns out those in Europe were quite wrong and the so called “garbage” that was deposited on land inhabited by Jews for centuries turned into a successful and prosperous nation. A nation that defeated those wishing their demise.

          • Omega

            land inhabited by Jews for centuries

            WTF are you talking about? Seriously. ‘Jews’ (terminology which did not exist until the 18th century) have always been a minority in Palestine. Pharisaic Babylonians had conquered the land four thousand years ago and then lost it. Several groups of people came in and out of it. Nobody, other than the lying, thieving, nefarious, atheist Zionist claim it on the premise of made-up religious fables.

            As for the rest of your utterly nonsensical bullshit, the Jews of Europe did not turn Palestine to what you call a ‘successful prosperous nation’. Do you really believe that persecuted Jews who ‘miraculously’ survived a ‘Holocaust’ went to Palestine to make it what is it today?

            Initially, it was the money of the bankers in London (who wanted Palestine to control the ME) and then the billions siphoned from European countries (as WW2 reparations) and the USA that made it possible.

          • Rudy1947

            And to think I just went to the bank this AM and forgot to inform them of your “whatever” about them. I will endeavor to try again.

          • Omega

            The bankers and bankers in question are not your corner street local branch. They own/run central banks, print currencies and lend it to the treasuries of countries. This is something I explained in length before. You once again confirm to be an ignorant idiot.

          • HebAlba

            When Abraham migrated, Jerusalem was already a city of prayers to the most high God.

            ‘Israelite religion was originally a local variety of the pattern in Iron Age Phoenicia in which there was a triad of deities: a protective god of the city (often El), a goddess, often his wife or companion (in Ugarit and Israel Asherah) who symbolizes the fertile earth; and a young god (in Ugarit and Israel Baal) usually her or their son), whose resurrection expresses the annual cycle of vegetation[57]. Through the processes of convergence and differentiation this developed into Biblical Monotheism. At an early stage a new god Yahweh was brought in from outside urban Canaan, identified with the Canaanite High God El[58]’

          • Omega

            You mean ‘Jews’ equates to a religion and not a race/nationality (?). Khazarians treated everyone, including Jews in Germany/Europe, like garbage.

            ‘Abraham’ is a mythological figure invented by the (Persian priesthood) Pharisees after the Indian God Brahma. Even ‘Abraham’s wife (Sara) is based on Brahma’s wife (Saraswita). He never existed to go to Jerusalem – which, as you said, was already Holy/Sacred to many and before ‘him’.

            Khazarians/Zionists hijacked history and made it immensely profitable. The words ‘Judaism’ and ‘Jew’ are themselves modern inventions suited to fit their agenda. There never was ‘Judaism’ – it was Pharisaism -> Talmudism -> Medieval Rabbinism and finally Modern Rabbinism.

            Among the innumerable misfortunes which have befallen… the most fatal in its consequences is the name Judaism… neither in biblical nor post-biblical, neither in Talmudic nor in much later times, is the term Judaism ever heard… – Rabbi Adolph Moses & Rabbi H.G. Enlow , “Yahvism and Other Discourses”.

            Pharisaism became Talmudism, Talmudism became Medieval Rabbinism, and Medieval Rabbinism became Modern Rabbinism. – Rabbi Louis Finkelstein, “The Pharisees, The Sociological Background of Their Faith”.

        • Y K

          A degenerate Putinoid just got off his shift on Russia Today. They are even more predictable than their natural allies the Arab Nazis. 🙂

  • Rascal

    The next Israel-Party of god war is predestine as long as Iran’s mullah’s are continuing to give the orders. Preemptive strikes may make it less bad for Israel by reducing the POG stockpile before they arrive. Maybe the Party of god should stop dying for Iran and start being Lebanese again, but that isn’t going to happen soon. Hezbollah only serves one purpose and that is the destruction of Israel as stated by the Party of Iran many times. If left unchecked, their capabilities would at some point reach a level that they felt comfortable to make another push on Israel.
    So in short, being soft with a sworn Hezb/Iran foe will only present itself as a weakness and ripe for attack. Its a tough neighborhood in case anyone hasn’t been paying attention.
    Russia could serve itself wise to use the Party of Iran as a bargaining chip with Trump to reduce sanctions once they the Russians ask (remove) Hezbollah from the country. The trick here is to reduce the massive amount of arms smuggling Iran does through Syria to its occupation proxy in Lebanon thus destabilizing the area further.

    • HebAlba

      Lebanon is part of Zionists Motto “From the Nile to the Euphrates”.
      Palestine, Lebanon, Mesopotamia (Iraq), where in Syria at the time of Theodore Herzl, it’s still on the agenda don’t f’k around with Lebanon.

      • Rascal

        Lebanon doesn’t always have a choice in the matter, The Party of god takes its orders not from the Lebanese government, but from Iran. Who decides if there is another war? Hezb/Iran doesn’t want war with Israel right now, because they are too busy killing sunni in Syria, which is also a free-range hunting sport for Israel, prize targets include Iranian Generals, and top Hezbollah members. Scored some big points in the Golan and Damascus areas. Also, Russia approves, so it is all good.

        • HebAlba

          You’re an idiot Israel and Wahhabi are allies the sponsors
          of ISIS. Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia are anti-Christians.
          Does S.A. have such thing as a Christian Church?
          It’s the opposite Shia are killed everyday by ISIS (are these your poor Sunnis?;-) ISIS are cannibals sub-Humans.
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/966961ae377b05e2eed15393d40e816c1235f7e190c3bea6b8991cc9b9c1e54e.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c61dbe85d1a87a0f80896f51709eaefde445321aa0e0c3bf151de75b2a8ca6eb.jpg
          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7ea193b0b6fc53360c2a5543e9d418a7c3ec513f8b525a4feaa6115a23b3587d.jpg

          • 5thDrawer

            Three ‘faces’ of old histories … only one ‘admired’ to the point of acceptance … and now seemingly hated for it’s acceptance of free speech inside democratic ‘variances’ – while often looking the ‘other way’ – and then politically attempting to keep the religion out of ‘belief’ – while the ‘modern’ versions ‘lead’ more forcefully to pull it into the quadmires some are creating. The many years of creating some beauty and moments of joy, by believers giving of their time and talents, is only allowed where there is some respect of ‘self’ involved in a ‘belief’.
            Sadness is elsewhere.

          • HebAlba

            I would like to see the truth not the lie;
            “Middle East destroyed because of Arab Sunni and Shia hatred”.
            Zionists lobbied the British to invade Middle East in WWI..
            http://spartacus-educational.com/George_Ward_Price.htm

          • Omega

            Precisely. Blaming the chaos in the ME on a bogus Shia vs Sunni ordeal is how the West washes its century- long criminal involvment/meddling.

          • Rudy1947

            I’m sure the Turks siding with the Germans had nothing to do with it….LOL.

          • Omega

            I hope you’re not referencing to the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

          • Rudy1947

            “I’m sure the Turks siding with the Germans had nothing to do with it….LOL.” Thought you might need a reread.

          • Omega

            I asked you a question. You re-wrote the same comment address to Hind and added I need a reread. A reread of what?

          • Rudy1947

            You never answer, so go pound sand.

          • Omega

            Where is the question? (laughing)

            ps- I never answer? Read my past comments and quit lying.

          • HebAlba

            Can’t reread he’s blocked..no time to loose with fakers..

          • Rudy1947

            Poor baby, just when I thought I was to be entertained with another round of cartoon and videos. What a shame.

          • Omega

            Turkey was ran by the British funded Young Turk Party.

            In 1908, the Committee for Union and Progress, better known as the Young Turks, carried out a military coup, overthrew the sultan, and took power in the Ottoman Turkish empire. Once in power, they carried out a racist campaign of suppressing all non-Turkish minorities. Within four years, their anti-minority campaigns provoked the Balkan wars of 1912-13, among Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, and Serbia. By 1914, these wars had triggered World War I, with Turkey becoming an ally of Germany.

            https://www.schillerinstitute.org/conf-iclc/1990s/conf_feb_1994_brewda.html

          • Rudy1947

            zzzzzzzz

          • Omega

            One more fact before you go deep in zzzzz land. From the same article:

            But pan-Turkism was not created by the Young Turks or even in Turkey. It was first called for in the 1860s by a Hungarian Zionist named Arminius Vambery, who had become an adviser to the sultan, but who secretly worked for Lord Palmerston and the British Foreign Office. Vambery later tried to broker a deal between the Zionist leader Theodor Herzl and the sultan, over the creation of Israel.

          • Rudy1947

            Oh dear. The Turks sided with the Germans, the Germans lost, the Ottoman Empire expired. The Turks chose the wrong side.

          • Omega

            It is crucial to differentiate who did sided with Germany: the Young Turks Party and not the Ottoman Sultan.

          • Rudy1947

            Either way the Ottoman Empire died….finally and Turkey along with Germany lost. You can fabricate a delirious scenario to make it look better, but the tapestry you created died.

          • Y K

            The retard and his nonsensical drivel again. Curiously, he seems to hate the Brits almost as much as he hates the Jooz. I bet some drunk British tourists beat him up when he was a kid. 🙂

        • HebAlba

          ‘Rebels surrender most of Damascus-Golan Heights border’
          https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/rebels-surrender-damascus-golan-heights-border/?utm

  • Arzna

    It is unfortunate for us, we Lebanese cannot determine our own fate. As a former army chief president Aoun should show some guts and tell Hezbollah “come back home and stay at home , the army should take over the defense of the country . Will call you if we need you”. Time for general Aoun to show the Lebanese he is the true leader of the country . Will he ?

    • Y K

      Aoun’s chief problem is not the lack of guts. It’s the total absence of a brain.