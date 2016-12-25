Iran says will only pay half price for new Boeing planes

Boeing 737MAX. Iran Air purchased 50 of these planes
Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting the deputy transport minister as saying that his county will only pay half of the announced price for 80 new Boeing planes, given the reductions in its purchasing options.

According to the Sunday report, Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan says that despite an initial $16.8 billion deal with Boeing to purchase 80 passenger planes, “Regarding the style of our order and its options, the purchase contract for 80 Boeing aircraft is worth about 50 percent of the amount.” He did not elaborate.

Boeing has made no immediate comment.

Iran announced earlier this month that it had finalized the deal, which was made possible by last year’s landmark nuclear agreement. It is the largest single contract with a U.S. company since the 1979 revolution and takeover of the U.S. Embassy.

  • Rascal

    Typical Iran. Make a deal and then changes it after the fact. Scrap the deal. Sell them half price to a country that actually likes you. Why is Iran buying from the Great Satan anyways, bunch of hypocrites go buy that Russian crap.

    • 5thDrawer

      Really convoluted thinking there … but I’d love to dictate the ‘Retail Price’ at the car dealership.
      HAHAHAHA … What a bunch of dreamers.
      But … did Boeing build and SEND any of them yet?? OR spare parts? 😉