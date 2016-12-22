Shocking poll shows that a vast majority of Trump voters live In another reality

A new PPP poll unveiled on MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ showed just how out of touch Donald Trump’s supporters are with the real world.

On a slew of questions about simple facts, a large chunk – and, in some cases, strong majorities – of Trump supporters are simply living in a different reality.


Nearly 40 percent of the president-elect’s supporters believe the stock market has gone down under President Obama, despite the fact that it’s nearly doubled during Obama’s tenure.


Forty percent of Trump fans also believe that Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote, despite her margin over Trump exceeding 2.8 million votes. An even greater percentage – 60 percent – think “millions” of people illegally cast their ballots for the former Secretary of State.


When asked by PPP whether Trump protesters are being paid by George Soros, 73 percent of the incoming president’s supporters said yes. Fifty-three percent think that votes in the state of California should not be included in the popular vote tally.

These results show what Donald Trump’s conspiracy-driven campaign has done to our politics and how he has convinced his supporters that the world as it is doesn’t really exist.

Americans are no longer just divided by political ideology, but also by their belief in reality.

  • 5thDrawer

    Real ‘news’ comes out after elections … American dumbed down about everything.

  • gmb

    I looked up the poll and read about MSNBC and apparently it is an extreme left wing media outlet that was pro Clinton.

    If MSNBC used the same polling as they did in saying Clinton was going to destroy Trump, MSNBC does not have too much knowledge.

    I am not saying the USA people are brilliant, they are probably as informed as the people of the rest of the world when it comes to anything except what it takes to make a living.