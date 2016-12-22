A new PPP poll unveiled on MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ showed just how out of touch Donald Trump’s supporters are with the real world.

On a slew of questions about simple facts, a large chunk – and, in some cases, strong majorities – of Trump supporters are simply living in a different reality.

2. Stock market rose 11,666 points under Obama, but 39% of Trump voters think Dow is DOWN under @POTUS@ppppolls @maddow pic.twitter.com/Cx684knA7j — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) December 9, 2016



Nearly 40 percent of the president-elect’s supporters believe the stock market has gone down under President Obama, despite the fact that it’s nearly doubled during Obama’s tenure.

Trump supporters are also living in an alternate reality with respect to the unemployment rate. Even though the jobless number has gone from 7.8 percent in January 2009 to 4.6 percent last month, a whopping 67 percent of Trump voters think it’s actually increased.

Rachel Maddow just explained new PPP poll that shows many Trump voters are completely delusional. pic.twitter.com/zI2NO446Us — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 9, 2016



Forty percent of Trump fans also believe that Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote, despite her margin over Trump exceeding 2.8 million votes. An even greater percentage – 60 percent – think “millions” of people illegally cast their ballots for the former Secretary of State.

4. Incredibly, 40% of Trump voters think Trump won popular vote (though of course Clinton did)@ppppolls @maddow pic.twitter.com/U3Jc3htL3G — Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) December 9, 2016



When asked by PPP whether Trump protesters are being paid by George Soros, 73 percent of the incoming president’s supporters said yes. Fifty-three percent think that votes in the state of California should not be included in the popular vote tally.

These results show what Donald Trump’s conspiracy-driven campaign has done to our politics and how he has convinced his supporters that the world as it is doesn’t really exist.

Americans are no longer just divided by political ideology, but also by their belief in reality.

Politicsusa