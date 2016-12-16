After serving nearly 8 years as US president, probe finds Obama’s birth certificate”fake”

obama-birth-certificateA years-long forensics investigation into the computer image of the long-form Hawaiian birth certificate image that Barack Obama released during a White House news conference during his first term and presented to the American people as an official government document concluded it is “fake.”

The probe also confirms that those who were subjected to the derogatory “birther” label from many media outlets and Democrats were right – at least regarding the document used to establish Obama’s eligibility to be president.

The issue is that the U.S. Constitution requires the president to be a “natural-born citizen” but does not define the term. Scholarly works cited by the Founders defined it as a citizen at birth, born in the country to two citizens of the country, or merely the offspring of two citizens of the country.

The birth certificate Obama displayed on the White House website as “proof positive” of his eligibility states he was born in Hawaii to an American mother and a Kenyan father.

Some immediately pointed out alleged anomalies, questioning its validity, while others argued it also could prove his ineligibility because his father was not a citizen. Some of the lawsuits argued Obama was a dual citizen at birth through his father, contending the framers of the Constitution excluded dual citizens from qualifying as natural born citizens.

Eventually, just as the No. 1 bestseller “Where’s The Birth Certificate?” was combining with a challenge from billionaire businessman Donald Trump to force Obama’s hand, Obama held a White House news conference to release a copy of his birth certificate.

Now, what has been described as the only official law enforcement investigation ever done into the Obama birth certificate, ordered by Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona, has concluded it is “not authentic.”

Jerome Corsi, Ph.D., WND senior staff writer and author of “Where’s the Birth Certificate?” was credited by sheriff’s officials with contributing to the investigation.
Corsi said Mike Zullo, head of the Cold Case Posse, and Sheriff Joe Arpaio “have done the United States a heroic service demonstrating by forensic analysis that the long form birth certificate produced in a White House news conference on April 27, 2011, as Barack Obama’s authentic birth certificate is a forgery.”

“The nine points of forgery between the Johanna Ah’nee birth certificate and Obama’s [long-form birth certificate] prove convincingly that the Ah’nee birth certificate was the source document from which the Obama LFBC was created.”

Corsi said Arpaio’s five-year effort “vindicates the extensive research WND conducted over years to bring this issue to the attention of the American public.”

“The inescapable conclusion is that the Hawaii Department of Health has not shown the American public the original 1961 birth records for Barack Obama, if they actually exist,” he said.

“That President Obama’s birth certificate is fake, as proven now by a legitimate law enforcement examination raises serious questions that high crimes and misdemeanors have been committed at the highest level of government. The clear conclusion is that the Obama presidency may have been illegitimate, having violated Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution. Impeachment procedures may be required, even if those procedures are conducted after Obama leaves office.”

  • man-o-war

    I think this is solid proof that Obama is not eligible to become president and he should never be able to run again. #TrumpSarcasm

    • Skeeter

      You clearly didn’t understand this video. This was not solid proof that Obama was not eligible. This was potential proof that the presented documents were partially forged. Most likely it’s because the original source documents did not have all of the necessary information — so someone fudged it. No, you would have to find specific evidence that Obama was *not* a natural born citizen. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence,

      • MekensehParty

        You know Skeeter, birthers/trumpsters take everything that’s on the “internet” as solid proof.

        • Skeeter

          I just spent the last two hours gathering copies of the same documents and performing the exact same analysis………..and, well…..they’re full of BS, in my opinion. I’m quite comfy with document analysis and digital manipulation. While they had a great presentation, when looking at their evidence “up close” rather than on a low resolution stream of a overhead projection, it’s clear to me their evidence is hot air. In fact, there are even a couple of places where I can show that not only is their “evidence” questionable, it’s outright incorrect.

          I dunno much about their experts, but it’s clear to me they are wrong and probably were somewhat biased. Personally, I wasted the time to replicate their evidence because I believed they were correct and was excited to see the same things they were seeing. I was hoping very much to confirm their evidence……but I was disappointed.

          Suffice to say, I don’t have the time to make a huge video presentation like they did (there’s no gain for me to do so). However, I hope to at least cast a bit of doubt into their earth shattering proof. It’s BS.

          • 2 unrelated companies came to same results.
            The forensic evidence
            is good and OBAMA admits Kenyan. His real birth certicate does too!

          • Skeeter

            We don’t know the qualifications of the investigators. You *believe* the results based on a low quality video on an overhead projector, but you did not try to replicate their findings. I believed too — and then tried to replicate the findings and found out they were full of crap. Their evidence isn’t even the tiniest bit compelling — it’s outright wrong. The next step obviously is to look directly at the investigators and see their background and their political biases. I suspect such information would be quite telling.

            For now, I’m calling total BS.

            Neither their faux evidence or the validity of this particular certificate has any bearing on Obama’s real status. Proving or disproving this particular certificate only adds a tiny bit of credibility to one side or the other but does nothing to prove anything, unfortunately.

          • Boutmidnite

            Read his book “Letters from my father “he states himself that he was born in Kenya. His wife said twice that he was born in Kenya. His grandmother said he was born in Kenya. And his college records say he’s a foreign student from Kenya. Kenya says he was born in Kenya. Duh,think maybe he was born in Kenya? His adopted name is Barry Sotoro, he has 6 different aliases. His social security number is fake. It’s the number of a dead guy from North Carolina. Everything about that asshole is fake. And where did you get a copy of his fake birth certificate from? And what makes you a forensics expert ? Your a fake spreading fake bs. This is what’s wrong with the internet, anyone can get on here and with out any proof make outrageous claims. I have proof of everything I say or I don’t say it. If you do a search on everything I said you will find that it’s true.

          • MekensehParty

            hahaha where did you read all this? kremlin.org?

          • Boutmidnite

          • MekensehParty

          • I havevhis Kenyan BC his Kenyan brother showed the world. See photo. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9a96712b782e52c7447265406817ac97453475ab5638698790ff28aea3f3dc30.jpg

          • MekensehParty

            Just exactly which “real” BC are you talking about?
            If he was born in Kenya as the racist elect kept saying, do you think a Kenyan civil status officer would miss on selling a copy of the original?
            Now onto another question: What do you think of the racist elect’s collusion with the Ruskies to steal the election thanks to the same fake and unsubstantiated news as the birther one?

          • Do you not know his
            birth certificate is in the possession of the Coast
            Provincial Hospital Mombassa, Kenya?

            Do you not know this is a Deep State Operation funded by the CIA to keep
            the DNC out of corrupting Federal government?

          • MekensehParty

            yeah, I read many conspiracy theories that none other than the racist-elect promoted and spread. But that’s all they are, conspiracy theories that readers like you believe just because they’re on the internet.
            That’s also how you gobbled all the Russian fake news and brought shame to our country by electing a Russian candidate to the US presidency. Poor Reagan must be turning in his grave. After all he’s done to bring Russia to its knees, an ex-KGB officer just propelled a loud mouth to th WH. Pozdravleniya

          • man-o-war

          • MekensehParty

            It wasn’t convincing at all, I agree. No need for international forensic experts to come to these weak conclusions.
            The Arizona sheriff got his time on air and birthers/trumpsters recharged their ammo and will go at it again.
            Let’s just say for the argument’s sake that it’s a possibility that Obama wasn’t born in Hawaii but in a foreign country. Fine. But in 8 years in power no one can doubt his love and service to the US.
            On the other hand you have a president elect that sold the country to Russia and colluded with a non- friendly nation to win the election. That’s effin HIGH TREASON and no one is saying anything.
            That’s what I always disliked about Democrats, they’re just so goddam soft. They should be hammering Trump daily on every media they can.

          • Boutmidnite

            Your an idiot. Hillary sold our weapons grade uranium to Russia. Look up Obama Kenyan birth certificate.

          • MekensehParty

            Did she take the uranium in her purse to Moscow?
            And I’m an idiot???

          • Boutmidnite

            Insufferably stupid unrelated as you say..

          • Boutmidnite

          • Omega

            I think it’s time for you to realize that the POTUS is an irrelevant store-front. He/she smiles and sings bills, laws concocted by the CFR, Trilateral Commission and other think-tank organizations of the like (linked to the ones in the UK: Chatam House, etc).

            No POTUS will be removed for as long as he or she is obedient. Both Democrats and Republicans bow to the same bankers, military-industrial complex and corporations. If Clinton got away with Benghazi, don’t expect Trump to be removed for allegedly selling the USA to Russia. I highly recommend you investigate who are/will be his advisors and entourage – it will become clear.

            For the record, twice as many bombs were dropped during Obama’s time than Bush on more countries than Reagan, Clinton and Bush combined. Rest assured that wars will go on with Trump as well. Nothing a Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize can’t fix.

      • 5thDrawer

      • man-o-war

        Are you serious? I thought I was being pretty clear that I thought this stupid investigation is a joke being run/funded by xenophobic racist and religious bigots. Did you miss the part where I said “he should never be able to run again”? He has served his 8 years and can never again be president unless we change the constitution. Did you also miss the #TrumpSarcasm?

        Anyway, I agree with you. The whole thing is a joke and the idiots won’t stop until they can convince America that a Muslim Kenyan terrorist sympathizer was president for 8 years and therefore should be delegitimized .

    • 5thDrawer

      ‘Personal Story Of Youth’ (following notes in a brain or 2 – believe it or not, as Ripely says.)
      Way back in ‘the school days’, I knew a guy who was born on a ship … to parents coming to Canada … and the ship was closest to New York at that moment, so the Captain gave him an American citizenship (rules of the sea?), before his folks got off and took the train to Canada – the intended stop-spot for them. We assume they couldn’t read the papers – and didn’t. hmmm … WELL …
      THAT lead to ‘massive brain hemorrhaging’ many years later when the school-class took a trip to an American school on an exchange visit, in a somewhat ‘freer’ age, and ONLY the ‘American Customs’ wanted to ‘check-em-all’ on a school-bus, before letting us go back to Canada. :-))) Poor guy didn’t know he was supposed to be American – and our poor teacher was being accused of kidnapping or smuggling or something, AND us ‘kids’ formed an instant ‘demonstration’, to ‘FREE OUR MATE’.
      (Hung signs from bus windows and chanted at the office – of course, cops arrived and threatened us then, and teacher was made very pale…)
      One of my first lessons about America, actually. Weird place.

      In MANY cases, the birth certificates of ‘past times’ could only be found in a church.
      On a ‘Baptismal Certificate’.
      The idea of having a hospital do record-keeping ‘properly’ came much later – especially when they were wheeled away from mothers except at feeding-time. (got lost or switched on occasion too… ;-))
      SO … the question becomes one of the ‘semantics’ of what was actually meant by the ancient-thinking ‘founding Fathers’ … and apparently ‘all today’s folks’ have various opinions on it. At one time, all someone had to say was ‘I’m a Venusian’ and people believed that more by the accent, than anything.
      If USA has NOT ‘defined’ the words by this time, you can’t say Obama was fudging what he thinks is real.
      And now it says “long-form Hawaiian birth certificate ” … SO where is the short one? And who made that to carry in his pocket? At LEAST neither he not the parents changed their last names to become ‘Americans’.
      Impeach the ‘Founders’ on that mess of understanding. MOST of us figure if you were born in one spot, that’s where your ‘citizenship’ begins.
      Trump (and the ‘good-old-boys’) making ‘assumptions’ that Obama was installed in America to eventually ‘take over’ being nice to Muslims and Seiks and Mexicans and Martians (anything that looks different), seems as weird as anything else down there. :-))))

    • Sheila Annette Cook

      Stupid is as stupid does. What they are showing is fake you dumb butt people.

      • man-o-war

        I was joking, geez. Read my post again and try to pick up on the sarcasm.

  • 5thDrawer

    Poor Sheriff ( hero for that?) spent 5 years proving that there are bureaucracy failures? errrr ….

  • Andre

    So he’s a few weeks away from leaving, after 8 years in the WH, and the point of this circus is what “15 minutes of fame”. I rather have a Kenyan ;-), like Obama, than the conman idiot going in next.

    • Omega

      All equal puppet conman – some with more class than others. The left vs right, democrat vs republican is a circus to entertain the likes of you.

  • Omega

    Whether or not Obama was born in the USA or not is irrelevant – he was placed (aka ‘elected’) and that’s the end of it. The POTUS is a store-front for those who run the USA, it’s foreign policy and economy. He was a sign of ‘hope’ and ‘change’ after the 8 nefarious years with frat-boy Bush Jr., another (rather comical that time) puppet.