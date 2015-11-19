2 Israelis killed in Tel Aviv stabbing attacks

by 11 Comments

Israeli forensic police inspect the site of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on November 19, 2015. The attack killed two people,
Israeli forensic police inspect the site of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on November 19, 2015. The attack killed two people,

A knife-wielding Palestinian fatally stabbed two Israeli men and wounded a third Israeli in a Tel Aviv office building on Thursday before being apprehended, police and witnesses said.

The attack was the latest in a two month outburst of assaults that Israel has struggled to contain. Much of the Israeli-Palestinian violence has been focused on the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, but Thursday’s attack in the economic hub of Tel Aviv returned the unrest to the Israeli heartland.

According to police, the attack took place in southern Tel Aviv, in a shop on the second floor of an office building where a group of Israelis had gathered to hold afternoon prayers.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said one of the dead was in his 20s. Details about the second fatality’s identity were not immediately known, but he died of his wounds in hospital, she said.

Samri said the attacker was apprehended by civilians. She said he was a 24-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Dura. It was not immediately clear what he was doing in Tel Aviv.

Shimon Vaknin, a witness, told Israeli Channel 2 TV, that a bloodied man stumbled into the room where he prayed with companions in Tel Aviv. He described a dramatic standoff with the worshippers standing against the closed shop door as the assailant tried to force his way in.

“We were in the middle of prayers … a man fell upon us covered in blood, all cut up,” Vaknin said.

Tel Aviv and its surrounding suburbs have seen a number of attacks during the latest wave of violence.

But much of the recent violence has been focused around Hebron. Near the city last week, two Israelis, a father and son, were killed on their way to a dinner.

Thursday’s attack brings the number of Israelis killed in the wave of violence to 16. At least 82 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, 52 of them said by Israel to be attackers, the remainder killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

The violence erupted in mid-September over tensions surrounding a Jerusalem holy site and quickly spread deeper into Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

 

ASSOCIATED PRESS

  • LEBANON101

    Only thing worse than Zionists are Palestinians.

    • Alexi

      And ISIS, and Al Queda, and the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran’s leadership, and the CIA, and the FSB…………………………… Basically everyone.

    • Hind Abyad

      Sayanim

  • 5thDrawer

    I think when people go into ‘prayer mode’, they had better start locking the doors of buildings.
    There seems to be a hell of a lot of crazies being created over there, and closing the eyes makes defence slow. Or put one on guard and say his prayers for him.

  • Y K

    The most important thing, brothers and sisters, is to “resist”. Resistance is everything, its reasons and goals are nothing, to paraphrase that son of apes and pigs, Eduard Bernstein.

  • vs

    (GT) Approximately at 16:35 reported the attack in Gush Etzion. At the crossroads Gvaot terrorist opened fire toward the cars, stuck in traffic jams

    Press-service
    of “the Magen David Adom”, where paramedics provided first aid to
    victims, reported that died from gunshot wounds the 18-year-old
    boy, who was in the minibus with foreign tourists. Shot in the head was killed by 40-year-old driver of the private car. Also killed 50-year-old driver of another private car. Paramedics also indicated that among the wounded there are US citizens.

    According to the data coming from the scene in the direction of the
    Israeli minibus with tourists opened fire from oncoming cars, in which
    there were two or three of the Falestinian Orabs.

    At
    the same time, it was reported trying to terrorist attack at the
    crossroads near Alon Shvut, where the Falestinian Orab
    in his car had attempted collision Israelis standing on the sidelines. Presumably, both attacks were perfect a group of terrorists.

    It was reported that one terrorist was eliminated and his accomplice was arrested. Later
    it became known that the deceased 40-year-old driver of the car with Falestinian number when identifying victims of the terrorist act had
    been erroneously mistaken for a terrorist. But he apparently became a victim of a terrorist attack.

    At 20:00 it was allowed to publish the names of two of the three victims of the terrorist attack in Gush Etzion. This 50-year-old Jacob from Don Alon Shvut and 40-year-old Falestinian Shadi Arafa. The name of the third victim, 18-year-old US tourist, will be announced after the tragedy of his family will be notified.

    The terrorist attacks in Israel during the “Intifada Al-Quds” (October 1, 2015)

    November 19. Terrorist attack in Gush Etzion. A terrorist opened fire on the Israeli side of the car, and then hit a group of Israelis, who stood on the sidelines. One person was killed and nine were wounded.

    November 19. Assault with a cold steel in the building of “Panorama” in Tel Aviv. Two people were killed and one wounded moderate and one more injured easily. Terrorist neutralized and arrested.

    November 13. Arab terrorists fired at Israeli vehicles near Otniel in the southern
    Hebron Hills, four people were injured, two of the injured died soon.

    November 12. Armed with a knife attacked Arab troops at a checkpoint near Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem. In this incident, no one was hurt. The attackers fled.

    10th of November. Trying terrorist attack near the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem. The assailant shot.

    10th of November. Two Orab teenagers armed with knives attacked people in Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev. He was wounded guard. The terrorists neutralized.

    November 9th. At the checkpoint, “Elijah” in Samaria Orab with a knife attacked a guard and was neutralized. None of the Israelites was not injured. Suicide, died from his injuries.

    November 8th. On the highway №55, Alfei Menashe on the close (Samaria) stabbed seriously wounded an Israeli. The terrorist escaped.

    November 8th. In Beitar Ilit Orab armed with a knife attacked a guard and wounded him easily. Suicide neutralized.

    November 8th. At
    the crossroads of Tapuah Falestinian Orab knocked on the car the three
    Israelis who were injured varying degrees of severity. The condition of one of the injured is serious.

    November 6. In the area of ​​Beit Anuni terrorist fired at Israelis, with the result that he was seriously wounded.

    November 6. In the area of ​​the Patriarchs Cave in Hebron terrorists fired at Israel, causing two people were injured.

    November 6. In the industrial area “Benjamin” north of Jerusalem, an Israeli Orab terrorist inflicted a severe wound, and fled the scene.

    November 6. Under Halhoul Orab car tried to run over a soldier. Border guards fired at the car and seriously wounded a woman. Among the victims were not Israelis.

    November 5. At the crossroads of Gush Etzion suicide with a knife attacked Israelis standing at a bus stop. None of the Israelites was not injured. A terrorist eliminated.

    4th of November. At the crossroads of Halhoul car, driven by a Orab, he crashed into a group of soldiers. As a result, “car terrorist attack,” injuring two people. Seriously wounded fighter mage. A terrorist eliminated.

    November 2. In the center of Netanya, an Orab armed with a knife attacked from the back of an old man, causing him severe injuries. Terrorist neutralized.

    November 2. Orab, armed with a knife attacked passers-by in Rishon Lezion. Three people received injuries of varying severity. The terrorist was detained.

    November 2. Two Orabs, armed with knives attacked a military checkpoint near Jenin. The terrorists neutralized, one of them killed. None of the Israelites was not injured.

    Nov. 1. At the crossroads of Ziph, south of Hebron, was attacked with stones on a car with Israeli license marks. The stones were broken car windshield. Shards of glass slightly wounded woman.

    Nov. 1. At the crossroads of Beit Anuni (Hebron area) vehicle driven by a driver of the Orab, he knocked down three Israelis. Injuring three people. The terrorist escaped.

    Nov. 1. Near the village of Beit Anuni (Hebron area) armed with a knife attacked an soldier. An Israeli was injured. The attacker killed.

    October 31. The guard check point “Gilboa” shot an armed terrorist knife. No injuries were reported.

    October 30. During
    the riots at the crossroads Ayosh north of Ramallah, two Orabs attacked
    the guards, one intended to throw Molotov cocktails, the second – stab.
    The attackers neutralized, there were no injuries.

    October 30. During the riots at Beit-El Orab terrorist armed with a knife attacked a soldier. No one was injured, the attacker neutralized.

    October 30. Orab terrorists attacked a tram stop in Givat Tahmoshet in Jerusalem. The attacker is neutralized. Two people were injured.

    October 30. Two Orab terrorists attacked the guards at the crossroads of Tapuah. Border guards neutralized the attackers. No injuries were reported.

    October 30. Orabs
    have thrown at least four Molotov cocktails at Israeli soldiers who
    were on duty at the checkpoint “Beit Mirkahat” in Hebron. No injuries were reported.

    October 29. Orab, armed with a knife, wounding a woman in the street Hativat Golani in Eilat. Later, the attack was recognized as a terrorist act.

    October 29. Near the Ofra in the Binyamin region from a passing car were fired at Israeli soldiers, who were on “trempiade.” The terrorists managed to escape. None of the Israelites was not injured.

    October 29. In the area of ​​the hospital complex “Augusta Victoria” in the Jerusalem explosion. Soldiers magician reported that their side explosive device was thrown. As a result of the incident, two people received a shock exit from which they needed medical help.

    October 29. A suicide with a knife attacked a soldier near the cave of the patriarchs (“Mearat a-Machpelah”) in Hebron. Soldier injured mild to moderate severity. Terrorist neutralized.

    On October 28. In the parking lot near the supermarket, “Rami Levy” in Gush Etzion a terrorist armed with a knife wounded woman. The terrorist was detained.

    On October 28. At the crossroads Dzhilbar in Hebron Falestinian Orab with a knife attacked Israeli soldiers. Terrorist neutralized. Among the Israeli victims.

    Of 27 October. In Hebron, Orabs, armed with a knife tried to attack IDF soldiers. The soldiers opened fire and destroyed a terrorist. Among the Israeli victims.

    Of 27 October. Two Orabs, armed with knives, attacked an Israeli near the Gush Etzion junction. The terrorists neutralized. An Israeli was wounded moderate.

    October 26th. Orab, armed with a knife, attacked the soldiers near the cave of the patriarchs in Hebron, and was neutralized.

    October 26th. On Anuni area (north of Kiryat Arba) terrorist stabbed an Israeli, was neutralized. The victim in serious condition.

    October 25th. At the crossroads of Ariel in Samaria commit attacks with bladed weapons. One person was wounded. The terrorist escaped.

    October 25th. Orab armed with a knife attacked a soldier in Hebron. An Israeli was hurt, terrorist neutralized.

    October 25th. Near the village of Masada (Gush Etzion) Orabs stoned a car with Israeli license marks. When the driver got out of the car, one of the Orabs stabbed him. The attackers fled.

    October 24. The guards at the checkpoint, “Gilboa” shot and killed an Orab, rushed at them with a knife. No other injuries were reported.

    October 24. On Derech Shechem Orab with a knife attacked the Jews who resisted the terrorists and who managed to grab his knife. The terrorist fled the scene. The Jew was hurt.

    October 23. Orabs threw a Molotov cocktail into the car on the road №60 under the Beit-El, bringing suffered a family of five.

    October 23. Orab, armed with a knife, attacked the soldier near the village Gvaot in Judea and wounded him. The attacker is neutralized and arrested.

    22 of October. Two armed Orabs attacked Jews in Beit Shemesh. Yeshiva student was injured. The terrorists neutralized by the police.

    October 21. On the highway №60, near the Orab village of Beit Umar, stone attack suffered an Israeli vehicle. Once people were in the car got out to assess the damage, they were hit by a car, driven by a Orab. Terrorist neutralized.

    October 21. At the crossroads in the district of Benjamin Adam suicide with a knife wounded servicemen. A terrorist eliminated his accomplice detained.

    October 21. Trying automotive terrorist attack near Ofra (district Benjamin). Slightly wounded an Israeli.

    On 20 October. At the crossroads of Gush Etzion Falestinian Orab in his car hit a two Israelis. The terrorist has been eliminated. Injuries to the Israelis in a suicide bombing is estimated as the lungs.

    On 20 October. At the intersection of Al-Favart (southwest of Hebron) Orabs threw stones at the car in which there was a 50-year-old Israeli. He got out of the car and was hit by a car driven by a Orab. The victim, a resident of Kiryat Arba, Abraham (Usher) Hassan died.

    On 20 October. In the area of Negohot Orab with a knife attacked an IDF officer. A soldier was lightly wounded, the terrorist was killed.

    On 18 October. At the central bus station in Beersheba was an armed attack with weapons and firearms. Killed Sergeant Omri Levy, eight wounded. A terrorist eliminated. Mistakenly killed illegal immigrant from Eritrea.

    17 October. The terrorist stabbed a policeman at the checkpoint “Kalandia”. A police officer was lightly wounded. The soldiers neutralized the attacker.

    17 October. Arab terrorists, armed with a knife attacked a soldier at a checkpoint in Hebron and caused him injuries of moderate severity. Terrorist neutralized.

    17 October. Arab terrorist easily hurt knife employee of the Border Police. Forward neutralized.

    17 October. In Jerusalem, the Arab terrorist with a knife in his hand and he attacked the border guards was shot.

    17 October. In Hebron, armed with a knife attacked an Arab Israeli. There were no casualties, suicide neutralized.

    On October 16th. At the intersection of the A-go near Hebron armed with a knife wounded an Arab Israeli. The terrorist destroyed.

    October 14th. At the bus stop in the street of Jaffa, near the bus station in Jerusalem, wounding a woman suicide. A terrorist eliminated.

    October 14th. At the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem when attempting an attack on a guard armed with a knife liquidated terrorist.

    October 13. The attack near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

    October 13. The second day of the terrorist attack in Ra’anana. Four of the wounded. The attacker was detained.

    October 13. “Road terrorist attack” on the street Mulkay Israel in Jerusalem. Rabbi Yeshayahu Krishevski killed, four wounded.

    October 13. In the bus, follow the district Armon Natsiv in Jerusalem, it was an armed attack. Two terrorists neutralized. Killed Alon (Andrew) Govberg, 16 wounded.

    October 13. Armed attack at a bus stop in Ra’anana. Slightly wounded an Israeli. Terrorist neutralized by the locals.

    October 12. In
    the bus, follow the street Shazar, near the String Bridge, an Arab
    stabbed two passengers and tried to steal the weapon of a soldier. A terrorist eliminated.

    October 12. In Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev, two terrorists armed with knives made series of attacks on passers-by. Two people were injured. 13-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition. One terrorist was liquidated, his accomplice – neutralized.

    October 12. Arab armed with a knife, attacked the border guards near the building of the police headquarters in Jerusalem. Policeman (magician) was slightly injured, terrorist neutralized.

    October 12. Arab, armed with a knife, attacked the border guards near the Lion’s Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem. A terrorist eliminated.

    October 11. On the highway №65, near the junction of Gan Shmuel terrorist stabbed three people standing at the bus stop. The attack injured two girls 14 and 19 years old and 20-year-old man. The condition of one of the injured is serious.

    October 11. An explosion at a checkpoint near Maale Adumim, a policeman slightly injured. Suicide was seriously injured.

    10th of October. Armed attack on border guards near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. Three soldiers were wounded. The terrorist was killed.

    10th of October. The terrorist, armed with a knife, wounding two people in Jerusalem. The assailant shot and killed by police.

    October 9. At the central bus station in Afula Arab armed with a knife and tried to attack a soldier. Forward neutralized and taken to hospital.

    October 9. In Jerusalem, on the street and Shmuel Navi attacked with knives. Injured 16-year-old. The attacker fled the scene, but was soon arrested.

    October 9. In Kiryat Arba Arab armed with a knife tried to attack a police officer. A police officer was slightly injured. The attacker was shot dead.

    October 8th. On
    the street Arlozorov in Afula, near the cafe “Aroma” Arab terrorist
    attacked IDF soldiers, inflicting a stab wound to moderate severity. The terrorist was neutralized by police officers and civilians.

    October 8th. Near the eastern gate of Kiryat Arba terrorist stabbed a Jew. The terrorist escaped.

    October 8th. In
    the heart of Tel Aviv, near the military base “Kiriya”, at the corner
    of Moses, and Menachem Begin, a terrorist armed with a knife wounded
    five people. A terrorist eliminated.

    October 8th. In Jerusalem, an Arab with a knife seriously wounded a religious Jew. Terrorist neutralized.

    October 7th. Arab stabbed 25-year-old man in the center of Petah Tikva. The terrorist was detained.

    October 7th. Arab attacked a soldier in Kiryat Gat. A soldier was lightly wounded, the terrorist eliminated.

    October 7th. Arab with a knife attacked the Jews in the Old City of Jerusalem, two wounded.

    The 4th of October. Arab stabbed a Jewish teenager near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem. Terrorist shot the policeman.

    the 3rd of October. The
    attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, near the Lion Gate, were seriously
    injured three people, a small child was slightly injured. Later, two wounded, and Nehemiah Lavi Aaaron Benet IDF soldier, died in the hospital.

    October 1st. In the area of ​​Beit Furik village of terrorists opened fire on an Israeli vehicle with number signs. Spouses
    Eitam and Naama Henkin, who were in the car were killed, four of them
    children, who witnessed the murder of their parents, are not affected

  • vs

    State Department warns Italians: Cathedral St. Peter and La Scala under threat http://www.ibtimes.com/will-isis-attack-italy-islamic-state-targeting-st-peters-basilica-rome-milans-2192223

  • vs

    As the headquarters of the Civil Defense of Saudi Arabia inform as a result of torrential rains in the west of the kingdom in the past two days, killing at least 12 people. Six of the victims of bad weather – the children.
    Strucked the cities of Mecca, Medina and Jeddah
    Driving on roads in areas adjacent to the eastern coast of the Red Sea, interrupted. The third day schools remain closed. Residents are advised not to take to the streets

  • vs
  • vs

    In connection with the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, 1,200 residents of Hebron are denied the right to work in Israel

    • Matrix

      Israel is creating more “terrorists”, is it in the name of resistance to a Palestinian state?