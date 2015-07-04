Poland’s destruction of Soviet war memorial outrages Russia

by 275 Comments

Nowa Sol took down the brotherhood-in-arms of Polish and Red Army soldiers memorial
Nowa Sol took down the brotherhood-in-arms of Polish and Red Army soldiers memorial

Russia said on Saturday it was outraged by Poland’s destruction of a Soviet war monument, warning Warsaw of the “most negative consequences” after what it said was a flagrant violation of an agreement between the two countries on protecting memorial sites.

Poland has been one of the most vocal critics of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014. Russia and Poland share a history of conflicts and the disagreement over war memorials is likely to add to tensions.

“Warsaw must finally understand that the ‘war of monuments’ unleashed in Poland may have the most negative consequences, for which the responsibility lies squarely with its initiators,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Authorities in the western Polish town of Nowa Sol took down the brotherhood-in-arms of Polish and Red Army soldiers memorial at the end of June, reducing it to a pile of rubble.

“The monument was large (dozen tonnes of concrete), ugly, always dirty with rust leaking out of the abyss of its emptiness, like blood or tears,” Wadim Tyszkiewicz, Nowa Sol’s mayor said on his Facebook profile earlier this week.

“FLAGRANT VIOLATION”

The Russian ministry described the Polish action as an “unfriendly move” and a “direct and flagrant” violation of a 1994 agreement between Poland and the Russian Federation on memorial sites.

“One gets an impression that the mockery of our memorial sites in Poland has been built into the state policy,” the Russian ministry said.

Poland’s foreign ministry spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski told Reuters the move in Nowa Sol did not violate the agreement, which Poland believes only concerns cemeteries. Russia says it concerns all war memorials.

“Issues regarding monuments are within the competencies of relevant local authorities,” Wojciechowski said.

A monument in Warsaw’s Skaryszewski park commemorating Soviet soldiers who died in 1944 is regularly sprayed over with paint, despite close monitoring from the Warsaw police.

Poland was under Soviet occupation for over four decades following the Second World War. The last Russian soldiers left in 1993, 54 years after the first Soviet troops attacked the country in 1939, two weeks after the invasion launched by Nazi Germany.

Many Poles, now national heroes praised for their fight for independence, were persecuted by Soviet authorities after the war. Many were executed.

“Times have changed. We have grown up. The Russians are long gone,” Nowa Sol’s mayor said. “There is no extraordinary ideology here.”

 

REUTERS

 

  • 5thDrawer

    Poles KNOW … “a flagrant violation of an agreement between” two countries is happening in Ukraine, and they experienced who made it so once before. Watching a repeat was galling to the good villagers, who can now make their own decisions.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      ISIS technically are doing the same thing in Iraq and Syria. (Not saying it is good).

      • 5thDrawer

        “most negative consequences” … the fruit Vodkas will not be bought.

      • 5thDrawer

        War memorials to the dead of a different country are not quite the same as Archeological Treasures from year 0 … but maybe the townsfolk who wanted it gone could have offered to ship it, if the receiver paid the costs.

  • Marcus Taber

    I wonder where this brotherhood was when it watched as the Polish freedom fighters started the Warsaw uprising in 1944 while the red army watched them get slaughtered by the nazis? Piss off Russitards.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      Israel mafia?

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      Lots of things in your society that pre date the 21st century…Destroy it all.

      • 5thDrawer

        War memorials to the dead of a different country are not quite the same as Archeological Treasures from year 0 … but maybe the townsfolk who wanted it gone could have offered to ship it, if the receiver paid the costs.

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          How long have Americans and Europeans been looting old cultures in Egypt?
          Look I am a fan of world history. It can teach us a lot. But the wholesale grave robbing bit we are indulging in is OTT.

          • 5thDrawer

            Then don’t buy loot from ISIS.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I am trying not to buy loot from any one.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I hear the Greek stone carvers are looking for more work

          • logicbomb007

            What the fuck does that have to do with this, why are you trying to change to subject to something that puts the west in a bad light but has no relevance here rather then address his very valid point about how before the Russian’s “liberated” (raping their way across the country) Poland into a satellite puppet state, they had taken ever opportunity to betray Poland. Or that a 30 year old piece of mass produced soviet propaganda art celebrating said deeds doesn’t demand the same reverence as say St. Andrew’s Church. So please take your putin troll tactics and blow them out your ass. You wanna bitch and monoun aobut graving robbing go do it on the comments threat for the report on grave robbing in the classic world. Also fun fact people be robbing graves sense they started putting dead people and their savings in the ground and Europeans have no monopoly on such behavior infact most grave robbing it done by local people them selves, they gotta eat or are you saying some dead rich guy is more important then a poor hungry person living today you bourgeoisie asshole.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Fuxk of out of our conversation. Go and save a starving African…with ten children who we forgot to teach family planning too 60 years ago. Find a forest to cut down I hear there is a bit left in the Amazon.

          • Hind Abyad

            He was not talking to you calm yourself. what’s this.. anti-Putin (Ukraine-Israel) trolling invasion? People know each other here.

          • O

            Stfu you shite whore. Sectarianism is your middle name. Tell the readers why your mom disowned you. Anti Semitic whore

          • Barry

            You might have missed it, but Putin has a great relationship with Israel, in his own way. He supplies Syria and Iran for multiple reasons, both strategic and otherwise, but his government is not against Israel. He sends high ranking officials to visit and he receives Israeli politicians all the time. Plus, he is very close with the Jewish population of Russia, including its Chief Rabbi, whom he takes on official visits all over.
            Plus, among the Russian population (of over a million) in Israel, he is very popular.

          • Hind Abyad

            thank you but i know all about it. Barr.

          • logicbomb007

            Well i wasn’t talking to you but you still felt compelled to spout your moronic dribble on the subject kinda the whole point of a comments thread no???? So calm your self and shut the fuck up if you have nothing to add to the subject of conversation.

          • Hind Abyad

            “Logicbomb”..haha..

          • Hind Abyad

            Half of Egypt is at British Museum, Lord Elgin Pantheon marbles, Rosetta Stone the French discovered in Rashidiah.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I have seen the collections around London.
            Quite a nice reproduction of Trajan’s Column in the V&A.
            Now perhaps better preserved than the original.
            Not a fan of the shrunken head in the British Museum. Or mummies…..Science museum with all the animal bodies, fossils and minerals is fascinating.
            Went to Italy a few years ago ….today they still carve as beautifully as they were making thousands of years ago.

          • Hind Abyad

            Roman traditions, from father to son.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            A lot of nice things have been made around the world when one looks.

          • 5thDrawer

            Keep real marble indoors … acid-rain dissolves it.

          • O

            Dumb slag, the pantheon marbles are Greek not Egyptian.
            Typical dumb deceptive slag

          • Hind Abyad

            Salafi’O.. nobody needs to be told LORD Elgin Marbles are Greek except your Madrassa

          • 5thDrawer

            Considering ISIS types, damn good thing, I would say. 😉

          • Hind Abyad

            That’s true..now… but err ..they created IS ..i can’t understand why Western media calls it a State.

          • 5thDrawer

            Actually, they probably can’t either … they think they are a Caliphate. :-))))

          • Hind Abyad

            I-salamic S-tate of I-raq & S-yria. West is the one calling them a “State”. It’s Daesh in Arabic.
            https://pietervanostaeyen.wordpress.com/2014/02/18/on-the-origin-of-the-name-daesh-the-islamic-state-in-iraq-and-as-sham/

          • nagy_michael2

            half of my grapevines and charcoals went to Syria hind.. also all of Lebanon destroyed because of Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and now isis and al nusra.

          • Hind Abyad

            I’m sorry..that hurts!! We individuals didn’t do anything to merit this.. only chaos and tragedy..i think as Hanni said, the Levant as we knew it is gone.

          • AronLump

            For someone who claims to be a ‘fan’ of world history, you have very little ‘understanding.’

          • O

            Aron, you are correct in your analysis of idiotinlondon and hind, plus 5th, are shites that LOVE Iran and Russia.

          • nagy_michael2

            at least if you are right they are looting old cultures the Syrian army stole our charcoal and doors and bricks..lol

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Care to expand on this statement?

    • Hind Abyad

      You have many followers..:))

  • Intouchable

    “Expert warns against Russian threats to Gotland”, “Russian bombers near Gotland”, “Russia investigating whether it was “illegal” to admit the Baltic countries” “.. The Russian Prosecutor General should “consider whether the decision to admit the Baltic states in 1991 was legal”. Earlier, the court found that the decision to transfer Crimea to Ukraine in 1954 was not legal. Russian scientist Gudrun Persson sees it as a further sign of the Russian aggressive security policy. “They want to legitimize what they are doing for their people,” she says. ..” Published 2015-06-30 15:15 (Dagens Nyheter) – and Russia is talking about “FLAGRANT VIOLATION” becouse of Poland’s destruction of a Soviet war monument.

    The Soviet Union had left troops in Poland for over 40 years after World War II and there is a tension between the countries. Poland has among other things been one of the most critical about Russia’s occupation of the Crimea in the last year. And the latest disagreement about the war memorials can increase the voltage. But Nowa Sol’s mayor believes that there are new times for Poland now.

    – Times change. We have grown up and the Russians are long gone, says Wadim Tyszkiewicz told Reuters.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      You left out the bit about a mad mullah US general marching a German army in to Poland last year.

      • Intouchable

        The German army in to Poland is noting else then a NATO member as Poland is.

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          Symbolism of doing it 70 years later.Especially after reading NATO sales pitches over the last 2 years. I think we should do what Poreshenko is doing and destroy every piece of history that pre dates the 21st century and give us a completely blank slate to work to.
          Burn and bomb everything to the ground and start again.

      • MekensehParty

        Why exactly are you freeking out and running to the defense of Russia?
        How does this concern you to be so emmotionnaly involved?
        Is it mostly because you’re drowning in your ridicule and see the world you fantacize of seeing falling apart?
        Maybe this article should be a wake up call for you: your side and your philosophy lost and the shit historical people you admire have been flushed in the sewers where they always belonged.
        Question is: how long will you keep trying to swim against the current of that huge tsunami that’s erasing the symbols of the oppressors you so love?

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          I do not like the Hitler youth policies of the EU or the UK. This is not so much a defence of Russia thought there is an element of that. But they have the same policies.
          So tell me what your idea of Utopia is and what the ideal citizen of that utopia is ?? Do you plan on killing every one who does not fit? USA, UK, Australia are practising genicide against the poor and smokers…..Do you think this is good?

          • 5thDrawer

            hehehehe .. but those things against tobacco are ‘Good For Your Health’, so you can live long enough to be bombed, I suppose. ;-)))

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Apparently Britain, Israel and the USA have this idea that dropping 2000 pound bombs on people is good for the heath????

          • Tony FromIT

            Well, lucky for you there are not Hitler youth policies in the EU or UK, and no one is practicing genocide in the US, UK or Australia, even against paid Kremlin shills who cannot spell in English very well. You are fooling no one, Putinspawn, so just move along.

            До свидания

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Australia is practising genocide with smokers as we write this. UK is doing the same. This was one of the Hitler youth policies.
            Now fxck off and die painfully you evil sadistic bastard.
            Shills? Means you are one of those cxnt from the Jewish mafia.
            I hope your death is long and excruciatingly painful. And there is nothing you can do to avoid it.

          • vs

            are You antisemite or fool or both things?

          • Hind Abyad

            antisemitic the ultimate accusation…which Semites? ..Were all Semites in the Levant..even Arabia is Semitic.

          • vs

            До свидания. Я пытался тебе объяснить. Оставайся дремучей, ненавидящей Израиль дурой. Orabia is partly antijew=antisemitic. Semitic (languages) and antisemitic (hateful of jews) are not antonyms. Please invent better definitions or revizions and get Your own patent for them

          • Hind Abyad

            Then please continue posting offtopic news.. vice versus

          • vs

            You prefer to be called anti Zionist but it does not change your nature. You’re lying or inventing, I do not hate Orabs, just the same proportion of wise, respectful people, idiots etc. preserved in every nation. But “Orabs” are also combined nations. Where was born orabic antisemitism? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisemitism_in_the_Arab_world

          • Hind Abyad

            Please keep your edited wikipedantia, re-edited, un-edited, Babel Tower, as for Arabs antisemitism..must be anti-Zionism..how about Jewish anti-Zionism..self hating Jews.? Stupid?

            “by Norman J.W. Goda
            Norman J.W. Goda is Braman Professor of Holocaust Studies at the University of Florida. His most recent book is Tales from Spandau: Nazi Criminals and the Cold War (2007), and is co-author of US Intelligence and the Nazis (2005)”
            http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/122778#sthash.b5qMd6V5.dpuf

          • vs

            NPOV? Died in 1959 Bandera is not good justification for the aggression of Russia in Ukraine (rashism https://twitter.com/hashtag/rashism ) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014%E2%80%9315_Russian_military_intervention_in_Ukraine

          • Hind Abyad

            Why did NATO put in power a neoNazi party in Ukrain.. EU regressing to the Nazi Era. Vice Versus.

          • vs

            Please respect freedom of ukrainians http://www.stopfake.org/en/tag/ukraine/ .
            Learn Latma TV, more “Zionist propaganda” for You
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOGG_osOoVg

          • 5thDrawer

            Basically, ‘Rightists’ … as opposed to ‘Leftists’ …
            Hitler and Stalin – both far ends of the ideology scales – began as despotic ‘brothers’ but then discovered they couldn’t really stand each other, and then wanted control of the same property too. What a shame. ‘West’ Helped Stalin (and who wanted Russia anyway), but didn’t like him, although the Nato-Folks are ‘Centre-Right’ more than ‘Right-Right’, more often than not … and only sometimes Centre-Left.
            Left-overs today are varying shades on the scales … and we try to keep a ‘centre’ position with ‘Sort-of-Right-feeling’ folks doing the major voting, while agreeing War is just stupid, and letting politicians know how they have not acted properly by voting Centre-Left-a-little sometimes. And ‘Liberals’ make baby-laws if they get another chance – with the ‘Really-Dumb’ crowd who can’t figure out why electricity costs so much. :-))))

          • AronLump

            I studied under Professor Goda. He would laugh at your ignorance.

          • Hind Abyad

            I quoted Goda, of course Judah will his professor for a stupid post..hhh… in benefice of Bandera..

            Norman J.W. Goda is Braman Professor of Holocaust Studies at the University of Florida. His most recent book is Tales from Spandau: Nazi Criminals and the Cold War (2007), and is co-author of US Intelligence and the Nazis (2005)”
            http://historynewsnetwork.org/

          • AronLump

            That comment made absolutely no sense. Who is Judah? And why is he selling out a professor?

            I took three years of courses with Professor Goda.

            Where did you study, Hind?

          • Hind Abyad

            Judah is you ..
            Why? Because I quoted Goda, you said: “He would laugh at your ignorance”.
            “he would laugh at his own quote?”

          • AronLump

            Clearly my name is Aron. I don’t know who this Judah fellow is.

            Norman would laugh at how badly you are misinterpreting his work.

            But please, keep parroting yourself. It is a very effective method of making yourself look like a fool.

          • Hind Abyad

            Stop evading it’s a Zionist specialty Aron..forget Juda, forget my English, i was raised in French in Lebanon. This is a copy paste of Goda

            “Historian Karel Berkhoff, among others, has shown that Bandera, his deputies, and the Nazis shared a key obsession, namely the notion that the Jews in Ukraine were behind Communism and Stalinist imperialism and must be destroyed. “The Jews of the Soviet Union,” read a Banderist statement, “are the most loyal supporters of the Bolshevik Regime and the vanguard of Muscovite imperialism in the Ukraine.” When the Germans invaded the USSR in June 1941 and captured the East Galician capital of Lvov, Bandera’s lieutenants issued a declaration of independence in his name. They further promised to work closely with Hitler, then helped to launch a pogrom that killed four thousand Lvov Jews in a few days, using weapons ranging from guns to metal poles. “We will lay your heads at Hitler’s feet,” a Banderist pamphlet proclaimed to Ukrainian Jews”.

            “The Germans intended to keep Ukraine for themselves. They arrested Bandera for his intransigence on the issue of independence, but released him in 1944 when it appeared that his popularity with Ukrainians might help stem the Soviet advance. But whatever their disappointment with the Germans, the Banderists never disagreed with their Jewish policy in Ukraine, which eventually killed over 1.5 million Ukrainian Jews.”

            http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/122778#sthash.rHuQCFel.dpuf

          • Hind Abyad

            Why are you evading you Master?

            “I took three years of courses with Professor Goda”

            http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/122778

          • AronLump

            I think it’s fine for you to go back to English class. Your grasp of the language is slipping.

          • Hind Abyad

            Stop evading. It’ Zionist specialty..I copy pasted Goda forget my English.

            So Goda is laughing at his own writing.. you mean..

            “As an uncompromising leader of the militant, terrorist branch of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), Bandera became a Nazi collaborator who lived with his deputies under German protection after World War II began. In preparation for the attack on the USSR, the Nazis recruited Bandera’s followers to act as Ukrainian-speaking policemen and to serve in two Ukrainian volunteer army battalions. By working with the Nazis, Bandera hoped to free Ukraine from Soviet rule and establish his own government there. An independent Ukraine, Bandera promised, would remain friendly to Germany”.
            http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/122778#sthash.bEicheoL.dpuf

          • Hind Abyad

            I told you stop changing subjects since yesterday.
            I was raised in French.
            Goda are copy pastes.

          • Hind Abyad

            At Sorbonne, not Revisionist history, like Israeli close circuits curriculum.

          • Barry

            You are playing with semantics. That is like saying that any conversation about the ill treatment of American Indians also include the current situation in Kashmir.

          • vs

            Hinding, intentionally

          • Tony FromIT

            What are you bleating on and lying about now, you silly paid shill?

            ” JewishMafia! Austrailia genocide murders! Hitler Youth! WAAAAAH!

            Did you forget to take your pill, Putinshill?

          • AronLump

            I particularly enjoyed how anti-smoking campaigns are tantamount to genocide.

          • Hind Abyad

            so just move along.

            До свидания.

          • Tony FromIT

            I must have forgotten to put in my change of address last time I moved, because I am getting ripped off if I was supposed to get paid for slapping down barking wingnut loons like yourself. But hey, thanks for lying!

          • Hind Abyad

            ??

          • MekensehParty

            if anyone is reviving the Hitlerian dreams it’s non-other than your putin buddy.
            flexing his muscles on poor Ukraine, Belarus and all these poor ex-soviet states where he’s paying mercenaries to make the lives of “smokers” even worse all for a dream of an empire that will never be achieved again. But you don’t want to see or recognize this do you? You refuse to see the genocide war Putin declared on homosexuals, because you’re most certainly a homophobe and support such “policies”. Of course you will refuse again to see and recognize the fact that Putin closed down any news outlet that criticizes him, that he banished, exiled, imprisoned AND murdered all political opposition figures…
            So let’s make a comparison here: how different exactly is Putin from Hitler?

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            You have gone off on to your own little fantasy trip….I would suggest you ask your doctors or friends to change your medication. Or better yet see whether you can do life with out drugs….For a while….. Russia got rid of the fake western NGO’s doing political agitation in Russia?… Oh dear…US government response..Pile more schite on to them.
            Re smokers…We have our own brand of facist anti smoking lobby in the UK who rip the government and tax payer for millions. Look it up . Did they go to the conference of health officials in Moscow at five star hotels and push there ideas early last year.. yes. This is why I push for an all out nuclear war…
            Roosevelt, Churchill, Hitler, and Stalin were all men who had the backing of their respective states and loved killing people for power. If you are asking whether we have grown up? the answer is absolutely not.

          • MekensehParty

            If you’re looking at the mirror you absolutely did not grow up, especially when you call the leaders of WWII blood thirsty then you go on supporting a nuclear war.
            That’s your problem, you live in constant contradiction that reality completely evades you.
            Go live in Russia or North Korea for that matter, both are led by a cartoonlike character that you seem so attracted to.
            Keep swimming against the current as much as you like, as I mentioned, it’s a tsunami of modern principles that you cannot fathom even less resist. The world is turning and the hallucinated like you are on the decline as one can see clearly in this thread.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Read some of Winston’s early memoirs. He never had issues with killing people to achieve a goal.
            tsunami of modern principles??? you mean that small select club of mega wealthy and international bureaucrats who think they control 7 billion people.? Bunch of sadistic mass murdering wxnkers if you ask me.
            I was trained as an observer so that is what I am doing….
            How is this a contradiction? Quote..leaders of WWII blood thirsty then you go on supporting a nuclear war. They were and I do
            Do you think I like this society? the answer is No….. Russia has the same policies as here so why move from one rubbish place to another rubbish place.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Read some of Winston’s early memoirs. He never had issues with killing people to achieve a goal.
            tsunami
            of modern principles??? you mean that small select club of mega wealthy
            and international bureaucrats who think they control 7 billion people.?
            Bunch of sadistic narcassistic mass murdering if you ask me.
            I was trained as an observer so that is what I am doing….
            How is this a contradiction? Quote..leaders of WWII blood thirsty then you go on supporting a nuclear war. They were and I do. If they can be so blood thirsty so can I.
            Do
            you think I like this society? the answer is No….. Russia has the
            same policies as here so why move from one rubbish place to another
            rubbish place.
            My advice to every one is if you do not like the society you live in sabotage the f ck out of it.

          • MekensehParty

            Are you one of these guys that gets pissed at “society”, would take an mk47 and walk into a mall shooting those “club members”?
            Here’s a number you should call for immediate help: 999
            or you know what let me call them for you
            Do u mind sharing your address

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            If I had wanted to do that I could have done it decades ago…
            Did I….. No.
            Do I like what the society has evolved in to….No
            Do I like the USA trying to hijack some of the societies I have lived in….. no.
            My advice to every one is if you do not like the society you live in sabotage the f ck out of it.
            I can educate people in jail that really hate society….
            Should we start re running the French revolutions?
            Now f ck off

          • MekensehParty

            Thank God you’re just a coward
            you just call for a nuclear apocalypse while sitting behind a computer usurping the freedoms that the modern society and its values gave you to spew your mad fantasies of utter destruction of this society.
            What a looser…

          • Hind Abyad

            With a looser, the gainer is you, so that’s good.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            The origination of that for me was US propaganda of the 70’s.
            I would like them to stop lying and use it. I had more “freedoms” in the 70,s to 90,s than today.

          • MekensehParty

            Total delusion
            As if the U.S. was only created to grant you your wishes
            Who cares what a loonie like you think or want?
            Whether you adapt to life as it is and know your place on this earth as 1/7,000,000,000
            Or go put a bullet in that empty corridor you call brain and leave it for others much more realistic and much more courageous to adapt.

          • 5thDrawer

            Re: “more “freedoms” in the 70,s to 90,s” …. Basically, True. Was same here. Not counting the ‘Terrors’, there was less Tech & People bugging your ass. The Boss wasn’t super-trying to replace you with computer stuff until the end of 90’s. And no-one had cells snapping every silly thing you did – and ‘surveillance cameras’ were mostly found in casinos. You WERE more free to care for your own ass.
            90’s showed some of us ‘techie-types’ what was coming … most ignored it.
            But it’s here … and ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ … whatever it is.
            And yet … we can sneak into here and research the fact that we’re overpopulated.
            Especially with some very dense people. :-)))
            As Mechenzie says, blaming USA entirely is a delusion – I don’t agree with him that our feelings are total delusions, even if they ware blaming Canadians for being Internet Terrorists and trying to get control of our web-site chats.
            Hell, they only had to wait until Russian and Canadian Hackers showed them HOW.
            :-))))))

          • Hind Abyad

            The paranoiac Bourgeois..

          • 5thDrawer

            Ah. General Anarchist. Not always good, but fairly safe. 🙂

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            The origin of the word anarchy in English. Was a king and a queen chasing each other around England. Fighting for about 20 years. To see who rules, about 900 years ago.
            Must have been a good war for the word to have lasted so long….

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Anarchy

          • O

            Ahhh I figured you out. You are gay.
            I bet you went out and celebrated when the U.S. Supreme Court made it legal for gays and lesbians to get married.

          • MekensehParty

            I did celebrate
            What did you do? Threw a couple of gays from the roof of a building?

          • O

            Geez you are dumb sometimes. Get back to Castro street.
            I like how you avoided the question about your sexuality.

          • O

            Btw how is Grindr?

      • Putler the Tyrant

        At least we know Russian propaganda really is working and that there are still plenty of idiots out there to believe it.

        • 5thDrawer

          World-wide education really is atrocious … how can anyone expect ‘World Economy’ to work at all?

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            A small group of “Educated Bureaucrats” Who mostly went to the same group of schools. Who dictate to 7 billion people how to live…. Not exactly ideal.

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          I have visited Russia and have a fairly good idea of what and where it is at… have you?

          • Tony FromIT

            You are a paid shill of the Kremlin and are fooling no one. Just move along.

            До свидания

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            You are the jewish mafia WTF are you doing here?

          • Tony FromIT

            Just workin’ old line 6 all day, huh? You should try to use all 7 like uncle Vladimir said. Also, the Jewish mafia died with Bugsy Siegel so you should consider finding a new make-believe boogeyman.

          • Tony FromIT

            lol! Someone call Bugsy Siegel!

            See a doctor. I would assume you are a paid shill if it werent for the fact that you make your side look even worse than they already do.

            Get some help, little guy!

          • AronLump

            How’s life at the Internet Research Agency?

          • Hind Abyad

            Explain why NATO put a neo-Nazi party in power in Ukraine that was founded in honour of Stephan Bandera? No Internet Research please..and why London opened a Museum for a Nazi collaborator ?
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97XG9gd06G0

          • AronLump

            The first is demonstrably false. The second makes no sense. What the hell are you talking about?

            And why is your account locked up, coward? Afraid someone might call you on your lies?

          • Hind Abyad

            It’s locked because i had a Stalker. Sick ..so i have difference of opinion but i’m a coward..no freedom of speech because it doesn’t fit yours. You don’t own YaLibnan.
            “This is a truth that many in Ukraine, particularly in its western parts, deny. In his book Erased (2007), Omer Bartov discusses the large bronze statue of Bandera that stands in a park in the east Galician town of Drohobych, most of whose 15,000 Jews were murdered. The park stands on the site of the town’s former Jewish ghetto, but there is not so much as a plaque in the park to memorialize the Jewish dead.” http://historynewsnetwork.org/article/122778#sthash.b5qMd6V5.dpuf

          • AronLump

            Yes, Bandera is a very controversial figure in Ukranian nationalism.

            You still haven’t explained your bizarre comment about a ‘museum’ in London?

            Fight on, Web Brigader!

          • Hind Abyad

            Stepan Bandera London Museum deleted all bad archives, he’s a Hero.
            http://russia-insider.com/en/who-stepan-bandera/6217

            John-Paul Himka
            The Lviv Pogrom of 1941:
            The Germans, Ukrainian Nationalists, and the Carnival Crowd. PDF. http://www.academia.edu/1314919/The_Lviv_Pogrom_of_1941_The_Germans_Ukrainian_Nationalists_and_the_Carnival_Crowd

          • AronLump

            Nope, you continue to refuse to answer any of my questions.

            Typical Russian troll.

          • Hind Abyad

            Nope, you continue to refuse to answer any of my questions.

            Typical Zionist troll. I’m not a Russian troll I’m anti Fascist.

          • O

            Here hind is very well known for changing the subject. In fact somebody has termed it “hinding “.

            And 5th is a lonely old man that is trying to impress a Iranian whore like hind.

          • Hind Abyad

            Funny
            “You still haven’t explained your bizarre comment about a ‘museum’ in London?”

            It’s just up there same time as you.. 7 hours ago..
            Typical Web AIPAC talking points:
            “If you can’t answer change the subject”

          • O

            “Typical Web AIPAC talking points:
            “If you can’t answer change the subject””

            There daft mare goes with its anti Semitic braying. This is the same Iranian whore that accused me of hating Jews. I would rather the finger nail of a Jewish person than all shites

          • O

            Do not believe anything hind brays. It is known here as daft mare, the Iranian whore

          • vs

            I am registered lol, please do not get carried away with the National Socialist terminology

          • 5thDrawer

            Stupid ….

          • Hind Abyad

            This London Bobbie has a beard..

  • arzatna1

    I am really surprised that Russia is outraged , even though I think monuments should not be destroyed .
    After all , all the countries in the former Soviet Union want to forget the Soviet era ,including Russia itself .
    Present day Russia should realize that people everywhere hate occupation and I don’t blame the Poles for wanting to wipe off the memory of the cruel Russian occupation . Many Soviet era monuments have already been destroyed or relocated.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      London is covered in monuments to past UK slaughter of populations around the world….The USA the same…

      • 5thDrawer

        In ‘The Valley Of The Conquerors’ in Lebanon, (a largish gully really) every army in history which has walked over Lebanon left a ‘Stone Marker’ of some kind, even after WWII.
        I often wonder if they are all still there weathering … at least I and some tourists have pictures …

  • Igor Perkov

    Let s ask the 1000’s if not 10000’s of Polish officers, soldiers and ordinary people who were slaughted by the Russians, by direct orders from Joe Stalin, lets us ask them what they think about the removal of these monuments to Russian glory, the same Russians that signed a pact with Hitler to divide and takeover Poland!! What brazen hypocrites they are in the Kremlin.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      Are you also a fan of the Hitler youth?

      • Putler the Tyrant

        Are you a troll?

        • 5thDrawer

          Re: Troll …. See ‘O’ for that. :-))))
          (nice hair Putler …..) 😉
          But you are right.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            He stole the image. He stole the hair, He stole the name.
            He is a thief.

          • 5thDrawer

            But he’s still right. Even if he has crappy ‘style’.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I have had a long running conversation with him on another site.
            Selective use of facts. Deep seated hatred of USSR now transferred to Russia. It was people like him that helped me to agitate the Russians so much that they broke off relations with Europe and the shooting contest at the madan (Which was started by English speaking groups (I was web talking to them at the time) which then led in to the etc.. One needs to read the surrounding history of the “facts” he uses to understand how the situation evolved. The bolshevic period in the Russian empire was the equivalent to the French revolutions. You need to spend time reading mid European history of the first 40 years of the 20th century. What is odd is the groups he suports were the anti Jewish groups…Which he will not acknowledge. Americans….And they do not even live on the continent…

          • 5thDrawer

            🙂 And below, an ‘O’.
            And yes, we should know the ‘revolution’ had an evolution … it wasn’t just one night of Reds killing Whites who had been ‘chosen/elected’ to be a Parliament after the Tsar.
            Although that pushed the agenda up quite a bit. A Pogrom against intelligence ensued.
            The agenda is always ‘Power’ … but we can’t stick every story of an evolution into here.
            The fact is, Communism was born. And it was Evil as a system, the way Stalin made it.
            One ‘Cammardaerie’ monument in a small town, where there is no longer any feeling of being ‘buddies’, is only a place now for pigeons to poop on. An eyesore for more than one reason.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            So how would you deal with absolute greed?
            French revolutions were a series of just keep cutting the heads of as they tried to take absolute power mixed in with starvation in the population. I do not buy in to Stalin/comunism =evil propaganda in English speaking history books. Why..Royal families of Europe were all related to queen Victoria. Most were her descendants including the Russian nobility. The Russian empire killed them and their supporters as it dissolved and reformed to become the USSR..In western Europe we have the descendants of those displaced or lost relatives.. They had accumulated obscene amounts of wealth.
            http://www.prestigeproperty.co.uk/pages/french_chateau_for_sale.asp
            Link to French palaces for sale…
            There is still deep seated hatred of the Russia region for doing this to relatives.
            Re Stalin…He fielded an army that broke the back of the German army…There is some good Utube documentaries from the west that describe the eastern front.
            Read up on what Soros has spent his life doing…
            I have read the 18th century and early nineteenth century treaties on the different isms, – capitalism communism socialism republicanism etc.
            Not realy a fan of any of them…

          • 5thDrawer

            House of Saud … you won’t like that family a lot either I guess.
            Absolute greed?? It’s everywhere – especially where Religions Reside. (Alms to the Poor.)
            YOU MUST agree that SOMETHING has changed since Victorian England.
            A lot is better – some is not – many don’t care – but there IS change. Always.
            (good thing some single-malts have ‘controls’… or ‘greed’ would put Barley into soups.)

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            House of Saud….the current king has a difficult hand to play.
            I hope Saudi and the Houthi can find a formula of peace that works for both sides.
            I think most of this is me just being descriptive of human nature and trying to work it out.
            It is why I am working through the history of Ice ages and effect on homo and current humanity.
            How do you turn the Syrian desert in to mixed forest farmland?
            How do you do the same with the sahara.
            Victorian England to now… We have added a lot of population to the world. Chopped a lot of forests down and the deserts have grown…How do we turn Saudi and Yemen in to tropical paradises? We have the technology…

          • 5thDrawer

            I think those ARE better topics for discussion … at my end of life it won’t matter much … but does the human race want to survive?? THERE is the big question.
            One could have huge armies ….but AS HISTORY HAS SHOWN – when you can’t feed them, they go *POOF*. Megalomaniacs rarely seem to consider it … strange.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I concur (comes from late middle English)

            but does the human race want to survive?? THERE is the big question?

            It is like an all in drunken brawl. Back in the day when it was just for fun…7 billion people having this conversation. In all its shapes and forms. It will go on for as long as we last as a species.

          • concernedcitizen20099

            Sounds like you were brainwashed by Soviet/Russian propaganda….

          • O

            See your ex wife. Oh that’s right you can’t :))))

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          It is also well known that the US was selling all sides weapons and materials at the beginning of this period.
          You were idiots then and 70 years later you are still evil idiots.

        • AronLump

          He is not only a troll, he is a PROFESSIONAL troll!

          http://mobile.nytimes.com/2015/06/07/magazine/the-agency.html?referrer=

          • 5thDrawer

            VERY interesting …. the Russian Experience of Solzhenitsyn carries on.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            US does the same things but on a larger scale.
            Me I just do not want to be American…Or Jewish…
            Not paid by anyone. As it says on the tin… Live in London…

          • 5thDrawer

            Burle Ives loved it … ‘The rosy red cheeks of the little children.’ :-)))

          • logicbomb007

            You hate American’s and jews and you think where trying to make you like us hmmm, Kinda sounds like what a Nazi fascist would say. Just stay on guard lest the Americans and their subhuman afro monkey jazz music infects your with their catchy sexually charged beats and rythems. If your not careful it will make you jungle sex crazy and all you will want is to have bestiality sex with a big black cock in your ass. I wont even get you started on the Jews and all the little schemes they are plotting for you.

          • 5thDrawer

            (wow … another bomber … )

      • Rob H.

        Are you in favor of monuments to Hitler in Poland today? Because it would be the same thing.

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          As far as the Jewish mafia are concerned WW2 did not happen. The only thing that happened was the holocoust to the Jewish population. Even though most had emigrated prior to WW2.
          As far as the Americans are concerned They one the war..No one else on there side.
          The whole thing has become a pile of propaganda crxp.

          • Rob H.

            So… you would be OK with having a monument to Hitler in Poland today…

            I don’t have any idea why you brought up the “Jewish Mafia”, whatever they are. The Holocaust is a well-documented historical fact. If you don’t believe in the Holocaust, you might as well not believe in Germany.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I am not saying people on mass were not killed in WW2.
            Have you seen the photos of piles of german bodies being burnt from our carpet bombing of cities?
            Considering what the current policies are in the UK i think he should have pride of place in Trafalgar square. We certainly seem to have incorporated the worst aspects of that society but this time run by the jewish mafia.

          • AronLump

            Ah the classic ‘both sides did it’ gambit.

            Doesn’t work, Nazi. Screw off and die.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Woof woof.

          • AronLump

            Tell me about the Katyn Forest Massacre.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap yap yap yap

          • AronLump

            A cutting reply.

          • AronLump

            What on Earth are you talking about? As an American Jew, I am PROUD of my family’s participation in the struggle against Fascism.

            As someone who has likely never met a Jew nor an American, you can fùck off, Mike.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            So you are quite happy to kill communist Jewish people and fascist Jewish people…. That was called Mc carthyism…Bully for you. Perhaps read his history of how he moved up through political circles …I have known more Israeli’s and Jewish people than Americans personally.
            Perhaps you should read some history of early post war occupation of Germany and accounts of US troops activities….
            I have also known more Germans than Americans….
            I have also done work for the pro Israel lobby years ago…
            Bottom line was WW2 was rotten for everyone.
            Post WW2 was a nightmare for every one…
            70 years later and all I am hearing from the US is how much it likes to drop thousands of pound bombs on people for there own good. Made by companies in the USA.
            Where was the family planning in Afghanistan?
            Planting forests?
            Universal education?

          • AronLump

            Again, what on earth are you talking about? For someone who lives in London, your grasp of the English language is tenuous at best.

            This article obviously has NOTHING to do with you, right?

            http://mobile.nytimes.com/2015/06/07/magazine/the-agency.html?referrer=

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            The border is south.

          • AronLump

            Well that was a delightful non-sequitur.

            The East is Red!

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Well fxck of to Israel sites then where you belong. And you can put that down to my sense of fraternity with the zionists

          • AronLump

            You’re just full of nonsensical statements!

            I guess The Agency has run out of lines to feed you.

          • Tony FromIT

            The paid Putinbots have 7 official lines to respond to all statements with and you broke his thread. They probably had to reset this shill drone twice after you were finished with him, Aron.

          • AronLump

            I’m pretty awesome like that 😉

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Jewish mafia should ha known you would turn up like a rotten turd.

          • Tony FromIT

            ROFL! “Something, Something, JOOZ!” Lol, you’re so pitiful and predictable, Vladimir! Don’t stop now, your rants and ramblings are adorably pathetic, lil’ guy!

          • Tony FromIT

            Ahh, old line 6 with a “turd” flourish.

          • Hind Abyad

            The East (Middle) is Red in rivers of blood!

          • 5thDrawer

            Lots of sand to soak it up …

          • Tony FromIT

            Do you use a random word generator to make your ridiculous PutinPosts?

            You should consider upgrading because yours is broken.

          • 5thDrawer

            Aron .. you could well be proud of your family’s participation .. many of us are, and we’re not Jewish. You can’t lump us all together – period. We knew what was necessary to do.
            I know a guy named Arron, but he’s black and not Jewish. His family is proud too.
            That ‘PRIDE’ business gets a little flat after a while, when it’s one pride trouncing another.
            Sort of like propaganda … hmmmm … not bad to admit one has some, but really.
            I could note it took 3 years and a Japanese attack to really get you on-side against Facism. Before that it was only ‘business’ for America, seems to me.
            (Hosting Hitler in Hollywood was a little much … Charlie Chaplin seemed more meaningful.)

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Americans have never had problems slaughtering people around the world.

          • 5thDrawer

            Well, we can see how this is being blown to hugely disproportionate ANGST …
            A small town, and a Mayor make a statement – after making a decision … they don’t want the bloody thing in the middle of a road any more … in THEIR town. THEIR TOWN.
            They might have asked if anyone in Russia wanted to send a truck for it, but they didn’t. They took it down.
            Someone grabbed a photo, sent a silly TWEET, a reporter created a story, and suddenly it’s Poland VS Russia all over the world – including in here.
            5 WARS are ‘re-visited’ over one crappy monument to Soldiers – who’s names are undoubtably on record and could be transcribed to another block of stone somewhere in Russia. Period.
            But in a Lebanese Blog-site which was begun to try to figure out how to save Lebanon – ALL OF THIS ???
            Pick up your stones and walk. :-)))))

          • Hind Abyad

            An invasion?

          • 5thDrawer

            Seems so :-)))

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Like I said American Jewish mafia…Mention the three together and it is like a shark feeding frenzy. I suspect US state department is responsible for pushing the story.
            They really do not like it when you contest there “official view”
            Poles freed themselves with a Labour Movement. Agreed…
            Interesting to see the way the country went from free and neutral to a US controlled satellite country.

          • 5thDrawer

            Big Business. Always …. but it can help people enjoy their short lives better than simply being hung up to dry most of the time. Which is what the Labour Movement was tired of.
            The trick, as we all know, it making it appear ‘ethical’. Or SAYING when it is not.

      • JJRoss

        If there was a statue commemorating the actions of Hitler Youth in Poland it would likewise be torn down.

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          By the time they tear down the stuff built during the communist periods and Germanic periods…There will not be a lot left.

          • JJRoss

            They will certainly have to tear down a lot of monuments.

            The Soviets enslaved Poland for decades, most monuments built during this time were part of the great Soviet propaganda strategy.

            While the Soviets were putting up monuments to brave Russian soldiers in Poland, they were also killing Pols by the thousands in the gulag.

            Frankly, I am surprised any of these statues still remain. They should have been all torn down like the statue of Saddam.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            The thing with WW1 &WW2 like today is there were locals supporting all sides…
            You also left out when it was part of the Swedish empire…
            The monuments were to the USSR not just Russian.

          • JJRoss

            The monuments were meant to glorify Soviet occupiers who pillaged Poland and murdered millions of her citizens. They should have been torn down long ago.

            https://books.google.ca/books/about/The_Gulag_Archipelago.html?id=602SJ1zxwV0C&source=kp_cover&hl=en

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Should I feel the same way about the Americans in western Europe should we help the zionist move the Jewish population to Israel?

          • AronLump

            Yes, how dare we Americans do business in Europe! How dare Jews live in Israel!

            Yap, yap, yap indeed.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            America has occupied the UK and western Europe for how long?

          • JJRoss

            Please tell us of the great American death camps which killed millions of French, Dutch and German citizens.

            Your comparison of American and Soviet occupations shows how little you understand the history of what truly happened.

            I suggest you read.

            https://books.google.ca/books/about/The_Gulag_Archipelago.html?id=602SJ1zxwV0C&source=kp_cover&hl=en

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            After decades of war you really do not understand how addicted the US federal government is to war and why?

          • AronLump

            How does that translate to ‘occupation?’

            And how about all of those little wars your buddy Vladimir has waged in the Caucasus and the Baltic? You guys never invaded Georgia or Ukraine! Not the Russians, no sir!

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap yap…

          • AronLump

            Tell me about Katyn.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap yap.yap..

          • AronLump

            Tell your supervisor it’s time to come off of the America desk.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap

          • AronLump

            You do your country proud, son.

          • 5thDrawer

            If I were you, I wouldn’t mention the word ‘occupation’ in THIS blog … :-))))))

          • O

            That I agree with 110%

          • 5thDrawer

            Lolol … yup. North American Death Camps … 😉

          • AronLump

            ‘Occupied?’ If you live in London, as you say, you would clearly understand that the Court of St James still retains its sovereignty.

            Sit, Putinbot.
            Stay, Putinbot.
            Good boy. Have some valueless rubles.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap Yap….

          • AronLump

            Bad Putinbot. No yapping.

            Don’t make me get the newspaper.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Yap woof woof..

          • AronLump

            Tell me about the Soviet destruction of the Polish intelligentsia and officer corps.

          • Hind Abyad

            “The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly – it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.” ― Joseph Goebbels
            You learned well.

          • AronLump

            Neither of you have answered my question yet.

            Joseph Goebbels was a terrible man, but a master of rhetoric.

            Tell me, Putinbot, who committed the massacre at Katyn?

          • Hind Abyad

            Tell me Putinbot, who were the Bolshevik?

            Tell me who committed the Romanov massacre?

          • AronLump

            You answered your own question. And I’m opposed to VV Putin, unlike you fools.

          • Hind Abyad

            Putinbot is just your infantile name calling.. not an answer

            Who were the Bolshevik?

            Who committed the Romanov massacre?..coward

          • AronLump

            Like I said, you just answered your own question. Since you use Wikipedia for everything else, why not look up more information there?

            And for a coward, I am totally open with my history. How about you?

          • Hind Abyad

            I never use edited re-edited Wikipedia.
            You’re blasting every opinion against Ukraine NeoNazi Fascist party, the Russians, Stalin I’m not a fan of Stalin.. but.. so tell me who murdered the Romanov? Who were the Bolsheviks?

          • AronLump

            You just keep answering your own questions. Good night, idiot.

          • Hind Abyad

            Good night… Aron lost his tong like God. idiot Lump

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Nicely written…Thank you for some history as well.

          • AronLump

            Tell me about Kruschev’s Secret Speech.

            Tell me about Stalin’s betrayal of the Polish Home Army.

            Come on, Putindrone. Do your country proud!

          • Hind Abyad

            OK Putindrone Zionist
            Tell me who was Yakov Sverdlov.. the Chairman of the All-Russian Central Executive Committee (VTsIK) and was the de jure head of state of the Russian SFSR from shortly after the October Revolution until the time of his death.

            Tell me about the Jewish role in the Bolshevik Revolution and Russia early Soviet regime.

          • AronLump

            What does religion have anything to do with anything? And who said I was a Zionist?

          • Shalom

            You’re a Zionist or something if you don’t agree with them. Truth doesn’t matter at all. That didn’t take long.

          • Hind Abyad
          • Michaelinlondon1234

            They were all fine dining in London in 1905-06 110 years later…

          • O

            I love how everybody that hates you is me. It truly brings a smile to my face knowing you are haunted by moi

          • Hind Abyad

            so Shalomette..

          • Hind Abyad

            Again a non answer..Zionist have nothing to do with religion

          • 5thDrawer

            Oh DEAR Lump … you really entered the wrong site, I should tell you. It’s ‘Mid-East’.
            EVERYTHING in here is about Religiosity. :-)))

          • O

            Hence why you bray “Jew” and “Sunni” constantly

          • Hind Abyad

            Not Shalom anymore?

          • Hind Abyad

            Sit, Putinbot.
            Stay, Putinbot.
            Good boy. Have some valueless rubles.

          • O

            Parrot whore parroting as usual. Dumb slag

          • Shalom

            You lost yourself to the way here!? If you did no worries but if you didn’t then you are up against the Master Trolls. You may win? against Hind or his supervisor 5th not to mention their blind brain dead minions. They are masters in lying, hypocrisy, manipulation, double standards, distorting history and facts. They are a pack of zionist shit-ites and christians who hate Jews and Muslims. Sure you may have already noticed but if you didnt then stick around and read their never ending trolling oops posts to find out. Have fun and enjoy your stay at Yalibnan.

          • AronLump

            Sorry, what?

          • 5thDrawer

            Watch for a bit … 😉

          • 5thDrawer

            Hahahahahahahahaaha…… Shalom to an ‘O’ … too.

          • Hind Abyad

            Salafi O’Barbie newest Guestz name who hates Jews Shia and Christians

          • O

            Lol there you go accusing others of what you are guilty of. Let’s ask any Jewish person in here who hates Jewish people, me or the sectarian whore hind?

          • cook2half

            Maybe London is a city in Afghanistan?

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Kill americans where ever you find them…

          • man-o-war

            Congratulations! You’ve just reached moron status! You’re truly a huge moron, unless this was meant as some twisted joke. I bet you’re a coward in real life and wouldn’t even dare approach an American with this crap much less an armed soldier. You should be locked up for incitement. Coward!

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Standard US state department ethics is it is OK to kill whoever you want, when ever you want…
            Kill ratios in the middle east
            Average Arab militia 1 person to 1 person
            Israeli defence force 10:1
            American 1000:1
            The USA could give both Hitler and Spanish inquisition lessons in destruction and death.
            It is not me that is going around the world slaughtering people. Perhaps you should ask them why they come half way round the world to slaughter people in the middle east.. I have travelled the world and killed no one in the places I travelled or lived for periods. Would they murder me for saying what I think of them..Probably yes. But there is seven billion people in the world and a lot have lost family members to US foreign policy…
            Cameron has blood lust and orders killing sprees in Syria even though it was voted against by parliament.
            I want WW3

          • man-o-war

            “I want WW3 I am sick and tired of the evil of humanity it needs to wipe itself out.” , you could get the ball rolling and start with yourself.

            What you were calling for was to kill innocent Americans. There is no way in hell you can justify that. In war people die. I don’t always agree with US foreign policy, but the US state department does not tell its citizens to kill foreigners where ever they find them. Only a psychopath would advocate that kind of behavior. Are you a psychopath?

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I am not going to waste my time thanks

          • man-o-war

            Fair enough, good day!

          • AronLump

            Tell me what you think about the Katyn Massacre?

          • 5thDrawer

            We put one up here for that … not huge … but a recognition of.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            It is all fake propaganda…

          • 5thDrawer

            The best propaganda is mostly truth, with very small but important obviscations thrown in. Fake stuff is too easily recognized.
            If many people actually like Poles, who have a long history of their own (and the best museum of mediaeval armour I’ve ever seen), you can’t attempt to discourage that the way the past dictators did.
            http://www.katyn.org.au/memorials.html

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            It is Europe. We have had thousands of years of kings and the wealthy chasing each other around the continent slaughtering each other and any one who got in the road.
            The word “Vandal” comes from a tribe who migrated across Europe from Poland ending up in Spain and north Africa.
            Do you know how many poles migrated to western Europe and the USA after the dissolution of the USSR? ….Millions
            a thirty year war in the UK nearly a thousand years ago where a king and a queen chased each other around England having wars to see who ruled….Pity the peasants. Was called the “Anarchy”
            http://www.somme-battlefields.com/
            Over a million died in this one Battle….And the empires at the time were related by birth or marriage…

          • 5thDrawer

            Once a WAR begins, it’s tough to not see it through to a conclusion.
            Battles are only part of a War … check out Battle of the Bulge too.
            Games of Chance like Chess …. virtues and failings debated afterward – when everyone asks ‘What The HELL went on there??’.
            I think that’s part of the human failing … no-one likes to say ‘stop’ … at least not until they are really tired of losing folks. It becomes a self-sustaining thing when there has to be a ‘winner’ … and reality is that no-one wins anything but a pile of rubble.
            If I was to tell you that some people would rather make ‘bargains’ than go into the War-Modes, you might think that sounds like Obama & El Supremo having a chat. ;-))

            By the way, it was interesting to note that The Vandals marched past everyone else – I assume they had a supply line like Patton – to go sack Rome to teach a lesson, and then went back north again not bothering anyone else. An Honourable Crowd. :-))

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Vandals? I think they left a trail of children and upset husbands and I think a lot of “stray” animals ended up in the cooking pots.:-). There is a reason why Vandal and Anarchy are considered derogatory in the English language.
            End of war….WW2 Indian subcontinent famine led to independence….It was 50 years before they started to open up to western involvement.
            I have given it a couple of quite nudges…Still with over a billion people and growing….It is going to be difficult. They are planting billions of trees though…

          • 5thDrawer

            Some ‘try’ Michael … and it’s all we can do. We’re only humans.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Some ‘try’ …It is a nice thought..Worth holding on to.

      • logicbomb007

        Probably doesn’t but i bet you don’t think the Hitler youth and the soviet pioneers are exactly the same thing. Are you a fan of the soviet Pioneers?

        • Michaelinlondon1234

          So same as the scouts and sea cadets in the UK and US you mean…I came to the realisation the best thing to do is kill the politicians and doctors who write this sort of crxp.

          • logicbomb007

            Being a Scouts or sea cadet is not requirements to participate in political life to be a member of a political party or to hold political office. Nor do they usually do much in the way of political indoctrination also these are not government run, owned or controlled organization.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Sea cadets are a traditional way in to the navies of the world and Scouts…I would suggest you read upon the history..I am not saying bad or good. I was a scout for a couple of years… decades ago.
            A lot of different groups have tried to recruit me to their beliefs over the years…It is a world of propaganda and sales pitches.
            I am just sick and tired of the lot.

          • logicbomb007

            Ah as I said ” they usually do much in the way of political indoctrination” aside from the mild patriotic flag waving and why communism is bad in times of conflict. What is more being in these groups and getting this indoctrination if any is not a required prerequisite by any means to be in the military, join a political party or vote.

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            I vote. Choice this year was from four different Pro Israel lobbies That was all the main parties….or a local independent I helped him get over the 1%…UK

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            As you quite rightly point out the easiest solution to the prevelent control freaks in our world wide governments is a Nuclear war.
            Kill every c nt out there. You are just as bloxdy as the rest.

    • Hind Abyad

      Lots of followers …Igor.

    • Michaelinlondon1234

      Read up on the French revolutions…

      • AronLump

        That was only one French Revolution. Guess they never taught you that one…

        But please, aside from the one that eventually put Bonaparte on the Imperial Throne, what other French Revolutions were there?

        • Hind Abyad

          1789 – French revolution against the monarchy, creating the first French Republic
          1848 – Second revolution against monarchy which ended the reign of King Louis-Philippe, and led to the creation of the French Second Republic
          Now 5th Rebublic, 5th revolution..hhh…LumpHate

          • AronLump

            You’re right. I forgot about ’48. Now why don’t you answer any of my questions?

          • Hind Abyad

            Which one? Stephan Bandera London Museum is false? The answer is below somewhere..

            You forgot about 1948?
            Thank Stalin..Israel was founded as a communist country, settlers changed all that.

          • O

            Slag you just prove what a lying shite whore you are when you brayed “I don’t know anything about Iraq” but yet here you are braying about ancient France, amongst others.
            You filthy disgusting deceptive shite whore, son of a whore that wants nothing to do with you. If your own mother disowned you then why would anyone be surprised at how disgusting you are. Your OWN MOTHER disowned you!
            That should tell you something

          • Barry

            I knew the Jews would make it into this thread!

          • Hind Abyad

            Why not?

          • Barry

            Yeah, Ukrainian neo Nazis who have Jews serving in their midst and who have not committed a single act of anti Semitic vandalism, let alone physical attacks.
            Instead, you support Russian interventionism. Will there be a BDS against Russia now that it has Crimea? Probably not. If the world could care less about Turkey’s occupation of Hatay in Syria (and more to come) and Cyprus, then Putin is home free.
            Why people are defending him, I have no idea.
            PS- Check Russian language or English websites. You will see that Jews of Russian origin are, for the most part, pro Putin on intervention. Just as Ukrainian Jews are, for the most part, pro Ukraine.
            But blame them for either or both. Worked for the Czar! Oh, wait, I forgot…

          • Hind Abyad

            I’m pro nothing, we have enough problems in the Middle east.
            I just responded to an arrogant man who was insulting.

          • 5thDrawer

            Nicely done.

          • O

            Stfu you disgusting apologist of terrorism

          • Michaelinlondon1234

            Agreed and thanks

  • Putler the Tyrant

    Warning Poland of the “most negative consequences.”

    People wonder where North Korea got their crazy from.

  • The Magic Christian

    Good, I hope they destroy more. Who needs that garbage.

  • cook2half

    Ban memorials.

  • Maborlz Ez-Hari

    You could say the polish wore off, it does happen no need to cry about it. The motherland is beginning shrivel and the errors of her ways are showing all over the globe. Russia must make a mend and it can start by cleaning up her own yard then maybe give tartous a once over.

  • Barry

    An excuse for Putin to now invade Poland? Probably under serious consideration. If only they could find enough Russian-speaking Poles to be their fig leaf.

  • concernedcitizen20099

    All Soviet Era monuments should be removed from Poland. Poland suffered many massacres at the hands of Stalin and the Soviet Slave Empire. Soviets Enslaved Poland against its will for close to 50+ years…Soviet/Russian monuments in Poland would be like monuments to Nazism built in Israel. It make no logical sense.