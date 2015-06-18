Jewish extremists blamed for setting on fire a famous Catholic church in Israel

Church of the Multiplication , one of the most famous  Catholic churches  in Israel was set on fire by Jewish extremists . Jesus reportedly fed 5,000 with five loaves and two fish at this site

A fire ripped through one of the most famous Catholic churches in the Holy Land on Thursday, damaging the roof and burning prayer books in what authorities believe is an attack by Jewish extremists.

The fire broke out at the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish in the middle of the night, causing extensive damage to the inside and outside of the building, said Israel police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.

The modern building is built on the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church and features a Byzantine mosaic floor that was not harmed. The church marks the traditional spot of Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fish, and is located on the shore of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel. It is one of the most popular stops for Christian pilgrims visiting the Holy Land.

Father Gregory Collins, head of the Order of Saint Benedict in Israel, which maintains the site, said more than 5,000 people visit the church daily. He said the church would be closed for the next three days due to the fire damage.

“It’s deplorable, absolutely deplorable. I consider such an attack to be not just an attack on a religious site, on a sanctuary, but also on one of the most visited places in Israel,” Collins said. “It is also an attack on freedom of speech, democracy and the right to live here.”

Father Matthias Karl, a German monk at the church, said a souvenir shop, an office for pilgrims and a meeting room were badly damaged, and bibles and prayer books were destroyed.

“It’s totally destroyed. The fire was very active,” he said.

A monk and a church volunteer were hospitalized from smoke inhalation, but the prayer area of the church was unaffected by the fire, he said.

A passage from a Jewish prayer, calling for the elimination of idol worship, was found scrawled in red spray paint on a wall outside the church.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident and ordered the head of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency to “to conduct a full and speedy investigation.”

An Israeli fire fighter works in the heavily damaged Church of the Multiplication near the Sea of Galilee in Tabgha, Israel, Thursday, June 18, 2015. A fire broke out overnight at the Catholic church Thursday, in a possible arson attack by Jewish extremists. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli fire fighter works in the heavily damaged Church of the Multiplication near the Sea of Galilee in Tabgha, Israel, Thursday, June 18, 2015. A fire broke out overnight at the Catholic church Thursday, in a possible arson attack by Jewish extremists. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

“This morning’s outrageous arson attack on a church is an attack on us all. In Israel freedom of worship is one of our core values and is guaranteed under the law,” Netanyahu said. “Those responsible for this despicable crime will face the full force of the law. Hate and intolerance have no place in our society.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said authorities would make every effort to apprehend those responsible.

“Such terrible desecration of an ancient and holy place of prayer is an attack on the very fabric of life in our country, where people of different faiths seek to live together in harmony and mutual tolerance and respect,” Rivlin said.

Police said they initially arrested 16 youths, all religious Jewish seminary students from West Bank settlements, but released them shortly thereafter. Their lawyer, Itamar Ben Gvir, told Israeli Army Radio the police had no evidence against the youths and that they were under suspicion simply for looking like young settlers.

In recent years, mosques and churches have been targeted by vandals in similar attacks. They are often attributed to extremist Jews from West Bank settlements. Such attacks have been widely condemned across the political spectrum in Israel, though few arrests have been made.

Loaves and fishes mosaic in Church of the Multiplication (James Emery)
Loaves and fishes mosaic in Church of the Multiplication (James Emery)

Last year, a group of mostly Jewish youth attacked the Church of the Multiplication’s outdoor prayer area along the Sea of Galilee, pelting worshippers with stones, destroying a cross and throwing benches into the lake, Karl said.

Nahum Weisfish, a rabbi from Jerusalem, went to the church with an interfaith delegation to express sympathy and condemn the attack.

He said the site might have been targeted because it housed a synagogue some 2,000 years ago. “But either way it is forbidden for this to be done like this. We came to condemn this,” he said.

  Geo

    Why are Jews soooooo badddd , always up to noooo good! everything that happens is because of Jews, I think it was Cookie the Hybrid Jew lol …..or Zabada is responsible and he is trying to pin it on Cookie =D

    • The real lebanese

      The name “cook2half” was meant to be foreshadowing all this time. The plan was to “cook2half” the church 😉

      • 5thDrawer

  • MekensehParty

    Let’s hear it from the apologetics.
    How united are you with these Nazi gangs?

          • Hind Abyad

            A verse from a Hebrew prayer denouncing the worship of “false gods” was
            spraypainted in red on a church wall, suggesting Jewish zealots were
            responsible.

            http://forward.com/news/breaking-news/310289/16-youths-detained-by-police-over-suspected-galilee-church-arson/#ixzz3dTe7wjqE

            “Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said investigators were at the site and Hebrew graffiti had been found, which led police and fire service investigators to suspect that the fire had been set deliberately, the Jerusalem Post reported.

            A Hebrew phrase spray-painted on the walls was drawn from a prayer of praise recited three times a day by observant Jews, “Aleinou LeShabeah,” a request for God to destroy idols and pagans.

            The church had been vandalized before, in April 2014, when the cross and an altar were the target of a barrage of stones and spitting by a gang of young people, the Latin Patriarchate report said.He said the site might have been targeted because it housed a synagogue some 2,000 years ago. “But either way it is forbidden for this to be done like this.

            MekensehParty

another sign of how like-minded some Jews and some Arabs are…

          • Hind Abyad

            You’re nothing sweaty settler..continue to legitimize yourself with price tags..( 2 years of idiocies)

            wow sweetie, you are on occupied First Nation’s land right now… settler biachy.☻

          • Maborlz Ez-Hari

      • MekensehParty

        I’m not satisfied at all, but the result of spreading hate and unacceptance has been predicted before, just like I predicted to the likes of Hind that when they kill and banish moderate sunnis all that is left is fanatic sunnis (which is exactly what’s happening)…
        You like facts vs, and I’m only stating facts. When you go on with speeches about a “Jewish State” a “God Promised Land”… when you go on calling people Orabs and Falsetinians… this is the result of such a discourse: some schmuks are going to take these words to the letter, feel entitled, and go on erasing the culture of others with fascist acts.
        It’s that simple

        • vs

          Basis of culture is language. Latin A corresponds to Alif, Latin O corresponds to Phoenician and Old South Orabic Ain and looks exactly the same https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ayin so i think to write Orabic is more correct than Arabic.
          There is no “Falestinian” language (and basis of such culture), there is only one Falestinian reversed P letter in Aramaic http://www.fileformat.info/info/unicode/char/0727/index.htm There are or were f.e. Proto-Sinaitic, Phoenician, variety of Aramaic and Hebrew, Nabatean, Samaritan, Ugaritic, Orabic local languages, documented writing systems and cultures. “Polistinians” are mostly usually respected but politically corrected Orab people

          • MekensehParty

    • vs

      The District Court of Nazareth pleaded guilty to 22-year-old Inon Reuveni in the arson of the Church of the Multiplication of Bread and Fishes in Capernaum. Detained with him, Yehuda Asraf was acquitted by the court
      A few months after the arson, Israeli media reported that the church received compensation under the law on payments to victims as a result of enemy actions http://www.newsru.co.il/israel/03jul2017/feu_eglise_002.html

    • Hind Abyad

    Jews tried to playing more games..they will blame muslims if they can..9 11 is done by Jews,but they blame Muslims..and sent america killing Iraqis..they created what called Muslims terrorist.. also to kill more muslims on behalf of Jews in Israel..the truth it is israel and America who are the true terrorist.

    damn Zionists

    Christian pilgrims reconsidering visits to Israel after suspected church arson’

    Another religion of peace hand in hand with wahhabism.

    Anyway America politicians will remain as Jews slaves..these politician is not Christian any more.they just converted to Zionist..all of them turned to NWO officers.Zionist is the new religion created By Jews Zion to enslave others.They don,t care if Jews burnt out all churches.

    • Intouchable

        • Intouchable

          • Intouchable

