Bishop Elias Nassar to be tried for defaming Geagea

bishop elias nassarThe Maronite Bishop of Sidon and Deir al-Qamar, Elias Nassar, will be tried by a church committee for defaming Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

Cardinal Beshara Boutros al-Rai signed Nassar’s referral to the church’s Committee for the Trial of Bishops and Archbishops, MTV reported on Friday.

The Lebanese Council of Maronite Bishops referred Nassar to the permanent synod during its monthly meeting last Wednesday, for an investigation regarding comments made about Geagea.

This follows a campaign launched against Geagea in which Nassar defamed the lebanese forces leader according to media reports
Nassar, who has been an outspoken critic of the LF and its leader, said most recently in an interview with the newspaper Al-Thabat on November 27 :

“Geagea is not worthy of being in a leadership position.”

  • 5thDrawer

    Something ELSE that should be a ‘CIVIL SUIT’ … another pack of religious dorks not wanting civil laws.
    Geagea could then sue his fat ass off … although an opinion about leadership qualities is what VOTERS are supposed to decide. (Oh, yah … free speech is a little problem …)
    What is the ‘Church Committee’ going to do? Hang him by his thumbs? Match Muslims with lashes?
    (I’m sure the Maronites have gone past stoning … I think ..)
    Are you listening Maborlz ???

    • libnan1

      5th, on one hand you talk about freedom of speech and then you talk civil law suit against a Bishop for saying “Geagea is not worthy of being in a leadership position”. No court will ever hear this case anyway, that is why Rai referred it to the church. It will no stand !!!!

      • The real lebanese

        It can’t be tried in a civil law suit, thats why its not going there. This is just a move to try and keep the Christians together.

      • Peaceforleb

        Geagea is worthy of 1 thing only bro. A bullet in his head. Hopefully by a Hezbollah member.

        • Hannibal

          Hmmmmmm…. Are we gonna also eat his heart a la salafi? How about saying send them into exile with no money? That my friend is a better solution.
          I would love to see him work in a pizza place somewhere in downtown Manhattan…

    • Maborlz Ez-Hari

      Loud and clear no.5, I dont think the Bishop has anything to answer to publicly, but as a Maronite Bishop he may. And if the Maronites are getting under your skin too bad, they are a staunch catholic rite that have been in existence for thousands of years surrounded by the worst possible neighbors. They are the Rose among the thorns, and if you dont like it bang your head against the wall. May the sound of their church bells ring till the end of time and Allah yihmihoun.

      • Peaceforleb

        And to think when one thinks of extremist only moslems came to mind. However it is quite clear we extremists in every religion.

        • Maborlz Ez-Hari

          Yes my friend I am an extremist catholic, so I have to be very understanding, very forgiving, very loving, very charitable, very peaceful its hard being an extremist catholic but I’m trying let me know when I treat some one unfairly so I can correct my ways. I thank God everyday that I am a catholic I love every aspect of it even when its hard to be a good one.

        • Hannibal

          The Maronites are the candle of the Middle East… (EXCEPT for Aoun, Franjieh, Geagea, etc.)… When the candle is no more the region will go into absolute darkness… Even if electricity is restored… 😛 lol

      • Rose Rohana

        You could have been happy as a fish in the water in times of the Inquisition.

        • Hannibal

          LOL… I wonder if he knows what is the Inquisition.
          Better yet how about the Salem witch hunt? Hmmmmm Hind you would have been burnt on a pyre… 😉 lol

          • Rose Rohana

            I know, someone told me if i would have lived in Dark Age they would have burned me.

          • Maborlz Ez-Hari

            Dont worry Hind, the furnace is still on, only a matter of time.

          • Rose Rohana

            Oh, thank you, then i was rigth you would be happy like a fish in the water in 2013, not different than “stoning women.
            Pray tell, why would you burn me?
            That someonne said this, because beautifull women in the Dark Ages were,
            you know ..temptations for the priests…but you burn a Christian Melkite for
            asking you a question? Or a way to deflect scholalry questions….

          • Maborlz Ez-Hari

            Apologies misunderstanding I wish it on no one. By the way we will have the who came first debate another time, whether you are orthadox or catholic they both have valid sacraments and masses the differences at the moment aren’t a priority for me right now. God bless.

          • Catholicon

            Absolutely Correct with a big Amen!

      • Rose Rohana

        “Maronites are a staunch catholic rite that have been in existence for thousands of years”. Christians have been in existence in same time, not longer than others. Palestine was in Syria, Maronite were in Syria, the first Christians followed Jesus when he was still alive, before different “rites” came, the Coptic Othodox church is one of the oldest, Christianity was introduced in Egypt soon after its appearance in Palestine, a few years before St. Mark arrival in 43 A.D.
        Christianity in Middle East was Orthodox as Maronites, were of course Orthodox.
        Roman soldiers were still killing Christans in Middle East, long before the Roman
        Catholic Church was born, 200 years after original Easter Christianitys.
        (in Rome they were still feeding Chistians to the lions).

        So i try to understand.. “staunch catholic rite that have been in existence since thousands
        of years .

        • Adam Yonatan Ben Yoel

          Along with Syriac Orthodox, Syriac Catholic, Melkite Orthodox and Melkite Catholics, Maronites form part of the Aramean people.

          • Rose Rohana

            I know about that, i’m Melkite, Aramean was the dialect in the city of Edesse
            that became the classic language of Syrian Christians, entire Levant Christians.
            The Malbrouc said
            “Maronites are staunch catholic rite that have been in existence for thousands
            of years, humm 2000 yrs. But, they have Syriac rite, tthey were Syriac Orthodox, before they became Syriac Catholics..the Roman church came 200 yrs later..

            BTW.. There is no Syriac, Maronites, Melkite.. “Catholics”, they are Orthodox,
            those who became Catholics, left the Orthodox Church (Eastern Church),
            for Catholic (Western Church).

          • Adam Yonatan Ben Yoel

            We know that the Maronites are a uniate church who weren’t originally catholic.

          • Rose Rohana

            You’re the one repeating after me..I said, i know that..!

          • Adam Yonatan Ben Yoel

            Okay good for you.

          • Catholicon

            Catholic – Universal ————- Orthodox – Right Faith
            Which do you think that iAm?

            Do you know where Mary Magdalene gave up her last breath and soul to The Lord?

          • Rose Rohana

            Catholic -Universal ———— Rigth Faith – 200 years earlier 🙂
            Who had Pops, Bishops, fathers before, who copied who?
            Paul ne me faites pas parler de religion .. je sais l’élementaire.

        • Catholicon

          Hind,
          Here is an early example of the “Roman Church”…..

          Matthew 8:5-11
          Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition (DRA)
          5 And when he had entered into Capharnaum, there came to him a centurion(Roman), beseeching him,
          6 And saying, Lord, my servant lieth at home sick of the palsy, and is grieviously tormented.
          7 And Jesus saith to him: I will come and heal him.
          8 And the centurion making answer, said: Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldst enter under my roof: but only say the word, and my servant shall be healed.
          9 For I also am a man subject to authority, having under me soldiers; and I say to this, Go, and he goeth, and to another, Come, and he cometh, and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.
          10 And Jesus hearing this, marvelled; and said to them that followed him: Amen I say to you, I have not found so great faith in Israel.
          11 And I say to you that many shall come from the east and the west, and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob in the kingdom of heaven:

          If you would like another example proving the “early” existence of The Church in Rome, may I suggest that you pick up any Bible and turn to an Epistle from Saul re-named Paul addressed to it as Romans?

          • Rose Rohana

            C’est l’Évangile..Jesus n’a jamais dit Israel, c’était la Maison de Jacob ils étaient
            les Pharisiens..personne ni les Apotres ont écrit des témoignage du vivant de Jesus..les Apotres étaient pauvres, ils ne savaient pas écrire.. Pierre non plus.

          • Adam Yonatan Ben Yoel

            That’s it. Every time you say Israel, you have to put a penny in a jar.

          • Catholicon

            Leave grand-daddy out of this.

          • Rose Rohana

            YES.

          • Catholicon

            Ne faite aucunement la tête et coeur dure avec Moi Ma Chère car c’est Moi Le Maître.
            “By Sylvanus, a faithful brother unto you, as I think, I have written briefly” 1 Peter 5

          • Rose Rohana

            1 Peter 5 (?).. Je ne fait jamais la tête avec vous 🙂

      • 5thDrawer

        So why bother putting it out as a general ‘News’ bit, when it should be in the church monthly papers. 😉

  • Milad El Arif

    Well in my opinion he shouldn’t interfere in politics. He should stick to uniting ppl together, not causing more rift amongst Christians. And that goes for every single priest, bishop, archbishop, and everyone that serves the church. Keep the religion out of politics.