Lebanese artist Wahib Bteddini passed away

Lebanon lost today one of its most famous artists . Wahib Bteddini passed away today in his home town Kfarnabrekh in the Shouf region of Mt Lebanon.

Ya Libnan spoke to Bteddini’s eldest son Shadi who revealed that his dad died from cancer in the liver. He was diagnosed with the deadly disease only about a month ago

Bteddini, 82 an artist and sculptor is a multinational in his own right, with a Masters Degree in Painting and Sculpture from the Surikov Institute Moscow, a two decade tenure as Academic and Section Director in Fine Arts Faculty at the Lebanese University. He was offered American citizenship as a sign of his achievements and success in the country and around the world.

Bteddini exhibited his paintings all around the world, including Beirut, New York, Washington D.C, Moscow and several other cities. In the US alone Bteddini had 26 exhibits throughout the country.

With numerous awards to his name, including the Lebanese Cedar Badge of Honor ( presidential award) and the Lebanese Philosopher Saeed Akel Award in 1970 and again in 2004, the artist and sculptor hoped to share his life’s work with a wider audience and for the past few years he he has been busy building a museum of his work in his home town in Kfarnabrekh.

Wahib is survived by His wife Samia , his daughter Lida and sons Shadi , Mazen and Tamim who live in Bethel, Connecticut.

Here are some of his paintings:

  • 5thDrawer

    Where is the school of art which follows his example, rather than the political posters and flags of guns? 

  • Anonymous

  • Anonymous

  • ARTpulse

    I have attended  3 of his exhibitions, and met him a couple of times… He was a great artist, I think his Lebanese landscape and traditional paintings are the best among other reputable Lebanese painters such as Faroukh and Nakhle.  Unfortunately, artists like him in Lebanon are always blackmailed politically by some leaders and government officials who didn’t support Wahib  as normal people and leaders do in other countries, however, they invested and adopted his great accomplishment after he passed away and that for their private interests to spread the untrue word that they are the real God fathers of any accomplishment.
     
    It is a shame that in our country, there is still no museum for fine arts for painters and sculptors who add glory and culture and beauty to our national flag, culture and heritage. There is no opera house for great musicians and composers.

    For this reason, the artists in Lebanon are sacrificing their lives to excel in their work without being exposed to the world to spread the real image of Lebanon. On the contrary their paintings are being sold  to politicians and the sophisticated corrupted classes of our society, to remain scattered on walls of private bedrooms and  show off salons. 

    May be we should learn from the Europeans and understand that the work of such painters belong to the people and to the world and that’s why we should preserve them and present them to those who are interested in learning about our culture. Even for the sake for our own community, if local students and people visit museums and see the work of artists, they learn about beauty and expressing themselves in more privileged ways rather than watching stupid political talk shows and wasting their times in learning from the most corrupted  leaders who insult and even hit each other live on TV . 

    The artists are the saints who bring glory and development to our cultural and national heritage. Their art is a reflection,  a continuous revolution, and a sign of appreciating the real beauty, the truth of our human nature.

  • ARTpulse

